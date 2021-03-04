UN human rights chief: At least 54 killed, over 1,700 detained since Myanmar coup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fadel Allassan
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Police and military officers in Myanmar have killed at least 54 people during anti-coup protests, while "arbitrarily" detaining over 1,700 people, United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said Thursday.

Why it matters: Protesters have demonstrating across Myanmar for nearly a month, demanding the restoration of democracy after the country's military leaders overthrew its democratically elected government on Feb. 1.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The death toll of the crackdown "could be much higher as these are the figures the Office has been able to verify," the UN Human Rights Office wrote in a news release.

Bachalet called for Myanmar officials to “halt their vicious crackdown on peaceful protestors,” and expressed concern over the country targeting journalists.

  • At least 29 journalists have been arrested in recent days according to reports, the UN said.

What they're saying: “It is utterly abhorrent that security forces are firing live ammunition against peaceful protesters across the country," Bachalet said. "I am also appalled at the documented attacks against emergency medical staff and ambulances attempting to provide care to those who have been injured.”

  • “This is the moment to turn the tables towards justice and end the military’s stranglehold over democracy in Myanmar.”

Go deeper: Journalists face record levels of persecution globally

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. rights experts urge Saudi Arabia to release three young Shi'ites

    free three young Shi'ite Muslims whose death sentences for taking part in protests as minors have been commuted, citing allegations of torture and unfair trials. The kingdom's human rights record has come under growing U.N. and Western scrutiny. The United States last week imposed sanctions on some Saudis for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, but spared crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Myanmar's Christian refugees hold anti-coup protest in India

    About 300 refugees from a Christian minority community from Myanmar held a demonstration in India's capital on Wednesday against last month’s military takeover in their country and demanded the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other Myanmar leaders. The demonstration was held at Jantar Mantar, an area of New Delhi close to Parliament that is often used for protests.

  • UN envoy calls for 'strong measures' against Myanmar military

    The United Nations must take "very strong measures" against Myanmar's military to bring the country back to democracy after a military coup, the body's envoy to the Southeast Asian nation Christine Schraner Burgener tells reporters.

  • Myanmar police break up protests again after bloodiest day since coup

    The incidents followed the bloodiest day since the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, with the United Nations special envoy on Burma saying 38 people had been killed on Wednesday. The United Nations human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, called on the security forces to halt what she called their "vicious crackdown on peaceful protesters".

  • Nearly 40 people killed in Myanmar's protests

    "Today was the bloodiest day since the coup happened on the 1st of February."Christine Schraner Burgener, The United Nation's special envoy for Myanmar, confirmed 38 people were killed in protests on Wednesday.It was the country's most violent day since demonstrations broke out against last month's military coup.Police and soldiers opened fire with live rounds in several towns and cities, witnesses said.Four children were among those killed, according to aid agency Save the Children and local media reported hundreds have been arrested.A 19-year-old woman, Kyal Sin, also known as 'Angel' was one of two shot in the second largest city Mandalay.Images showed her in the protests wearing a T-shirt that read 'Everything will be Ok.'One youth activist described in a message to Reuters that it was " horrific, it's a massacre."Wednesday's bloodletting more than doubled the death toll since protests began.A spokesman for the ruling military council did not respond to requests for comment.In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States was "appalled" by the increase in violence."We call on all countries to speak with one voice to condemn brutal violence by the Burmese military against its own people and to promote accountability for the military's actions that have led to the life loss of life of so many people in Burma."Meanwhile, the U.N. Security Council is due on Friday to hold a closed session on Myanmar.

  • 3 Myanmar policemen cross into India seeking refuge

    Police in India’s northeastern Mizoram state said Thursday they have detained three Myanmar policemen who entered India seeking refuge a month after the country’s powerful military ousted the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup. Police officer Lalnunzira, who uses one name, said the three men crossed into Indian territory near Lungkawlh village on Wednesday afternoon. The village is 13 kilometers (8 miles) from the border with Myanmar.

  • Myanmar police clash with protesters, at least 9 dead

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester

    Angel, also known as Kyal Sin, was shot in the head and killed in the city of Mandalay on Wednesday while wearing a shirt bearing the message "Everything will be OK". Mourners, many of them young like her, filed past her open coffin and sang protest songs, raised a three-fingered salute of defiance and chanted slogans against the Feb. 1 military coup that has plunged the country into turmoil. Angel was one of 38 people killed on Wednesday, according to a United Nations tally.

  • US suspends tariffs on UK exports imposed over Airbus-Boeing spat

    Britain has claimed a “Brexit bonus” after the US agreed to suspend tariffs on UK goods imposed in the fallout from a long-running battle between America and the EU over illegal state aid for aircraft makers. Exports to the US of British goods such as Scotch whisky and clotted cream had been hit with levies of 25pc because of the dispute over subsidies and tax breaks offered to Airbus and Boeing. Products sold to America were affected by the World Trade Organisation-sanctioned tariffs announced two years ago, as former President Donald Trump sought to protect domestic manufacturers such as Boeing. The tariffs were imposed after the WTO ruled that both aerospace companies had received state support that broke international rules - the culmination of a 16-year feud between Airbus and Boeing fought by proxy through their governments. To offset the harm, both the EU and US were allowed to slap tariffs totalling $12bn on a wide range of imports and not those in the aerospace sector alone. The EU announced it was imposing the tariffs in November 2019 having been given the green light by the WTO. But in a surprise move in January, the UK dropped import levies on goods from the US - something ministers said was only possible because Britain had left the EU. The decision was part of a campaign by the UK to secure a trade deal with the US and improve relations with the new administration of President Joe Biden after they deteriorated under Mr Trump. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said the four-month suspension of tariffs on goods sold to the US and which starts on March 8 was a result of “our clear show of good faith”. She added that Britain's "bold strategy" had "brought the US back to the negotiating table and allowed us to make proposals for a resolution”. “This is Global Britain in action: securing new opportunities as a newly nimble nation,” Ms Truss said. “This breakthrough shows that we can do more under our values-driven approach to stand up for British industry than was possible as part of the EU. We are sending a powerful signal that the best way forward for us all lies in free and fair trade.”

  • 'Everything will be OK': slain Myanmar teen's T-shirt slogan spurs defiance

    Angel, also known as Kyal Sin, was killed by a shot to the head on the streets of Mandalay as she fought for a tentative democracy in which she had proudly voted for the first time last year, an election overturned by the Feb. 1 coup. Seen in pictures of her at the protest, the phrase from Angel's T-shirt quickly went viral on social media as users posted it in defiance of security forces who killed at least 18 people around Myanmar over the day. Myat Thu, who was with her at the protests, recalled a brave young woman who kicked open a water pipe so that protesters could wash tear gas from their eyes, and who lobbed a tear gas cannister back towards the police.

  • Brutal crackdown widely filmed but Myanmar protests carry on

    Footage of Myanmar security forces chasing down demonstrators protesting a coup, shooting a civilian at point-blank range and savagely beating others have revealed the extent of a brutal crackdown that saw 38 people shot and killed in a single day. Despite the shocking violence the day before, protesters returned to the streets Thursday to denounce the military's Feb. 1 takeover, as many hoped that the increasing death toll would force the international community to take stronger action than it has so far. The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to meet Friday.

  • Futures lower ahead of weekly jobless claims, Powell talk

    U.S. stock index futures dropped on Thursday as investors looked to data that is likely to show an increase in weekly jobless claims ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day. Wall Street's main indexes fell for the second straight day on Wednesday as a spike in U.S. bond yields pressured high-flying tech stocks while economy-linked financials, energy, industrials outperformed on hopes of a new round of fiscal aid and vaccinations. The market is focused on Powell, who is due to speak at a Wall Street Journal conference at 12:05 p.m. ET (1705 GMT), for any hints of concern about last week's jump in bond yields, in what will be his last outing before the Fed's policy-making committee convenes from March 16 to 17.

  • EU wants employers to report pay levels to fix gender gap

    The European Union executive wants to force employers to be much more open about how much their staff earn to make it easier for women to challenge wage imbalances and close the gender pay gap. Since its inception in 1957, the European Union has sought to end such gender bias, but progress has been slow over the decades.

  • Kuwait says its ruling emir flies to US for medical checks

    The 83-year-old ruling emir of Kuwait flew on Thursday to the United States for medical checks, state-run media reported, just months after he ascended the throne. State-run KUNA news agency described the purpose of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah’s visit to the U.S. as “the usual medical check-ups,” without elaborating. After his predecessor, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, fell ill last summer, a U.S. Air Force C-17 flying hospital ferried him to Rochester, Minnesota, home of the flagship campus of the Mayo Clinic, where he later died.

  • EU mulls retaliation against British exports and City over UK unilateral action in Northern Ireland

    Brussels could hit Britain with legal action, suspend the trade deal with the UK and block the City of London from the Single Market in retaliation for Boris Johnson's unilateral delaying of the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Mairead McGuinness, the EU financial services commissioner, said it was important to “send a message” to Britain about Brexit, as the fall-out from yesterday’s announcement that Britain would delay grace periods on checks on GB food imports to Northern Ireland continued. Simon Coveney, Ireland’s foreign minister, said the EU was negotiating with a “frustrating” partner “it simply couldn’t trust” and was being forced to resort to legal action becuase Britain had violated the terms of the Brexit agreement. “If the UK cannot simply be trusted because they take unilateral action in an unexpected way without negotiation, well then the British government leaves the EU with no option and that is not where we want to be," he told the RTE broadcaster. EU officials are mulling bringing lawsuits against the UK in the European Court of Justice, which retains jurisdiction over the Protocol. The commission last night accused the UK of threatening to break international law for the second time, referring to earlier threats to override the Withdrawal Agreement. The European Commission is considering triggering enforcement measures in the Withdrawal Agreement and the UK-EU trade deal. If Britain ignores the ruling of an arbitration panel, Brussels could suspend parts of the newly minted trade agreement, leaving British exports to the EU potentially facing tariffs. Such retaliation must be proportionate to the offence, which in the case of supermarket supplies to Northern Ireland, is likely to be limited. Ms McGuinness warned the unilateral move could have ramifications for ongoing “equivalence” negotiations aimed at granting UK financial services access to the EU’s Single Market. "Things like that don't help build trust," the Irish politician said at a Politico event in Brussels. Brussels has so far only granted equivalence to central securities depositories and clearing houses, which it sees as vital for EU financial stability. The UK granted EU firms equivalence in a slew of sectors in November last year. Britain has applied for 28 sectors to be granted equivalence but the commission has said it will only grant it once it has details of the UK’s future plans to diverge from EU rules. The commission has used equivalence as a political weapon in the past; freezing Swiss stock exchanges out of the Single Market in a bid to force Bern to the negotiating table over a new treaty. MEPs warned that they could refuse to ratify the provisionally applied trade deal with London, which will be subject to a European Parliament vote by the end of April. Christophe Hansen, a lead MEP on Brexit and the trade deal, tweeted, “if this is David Frost’s idea of showing that he is back to his old games, he should be mindful of the fact that the European Parliament has not ratified the [trade deal] yet.” That would be a nuclear option because it would force a damaging no deal Brexit, which would also hurt European businesses. In Northern Ireland, loyalist paramilitary organisations told Boris Johnson they are withdrawing support for the Good Friday Agreement in protest over the arrangements for post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland. The outlawed groups said they were temporarily withdrawing their backing of the peace agreement amid mounting concerns about Northern Ireland Protocol.

  • Double standard? Gillibrand in spotlight after Cuomo scandal

    Kirsten Gillibrand was the first Democratic senator to call for her colleague Al Franken's resignation in 2017 as he faced allegations of sexual misconduct, building a profile as a leading advocate for women that became the centerpiece of her 2020 presidential bid. In a series of statements, Gillibrand has said accusations of offensive behavior by Cuomo are “serious and deeply concerning” and that the three women “who have come forward have shown tremendous courage.”

  • Baozun Earnings Report Disappoints; Chinese E-Commerce Stock Falls

    Baozun earnings were in line with at least some analyst views, but the Chinese e-commerce play missed on revenue. Baozun stock fell early Thursday.

  • UN envoy: Myanmar army is 'surprised' at opposition to coup

    The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar said the generals who have seized power in the Southeast Asian nation indicated they don’t fear renewed sanctions, though they are “very surprised” that their plans to restore military rule without much opposition isn’t working. Christine Schraner Burgener told U.N. correspondents Wednesday that after the Feb. 1 military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government from power she warned Myanmar’s army that the world’s nations and the U.N. Security Council “might take huge strong measures.”

  • Takeaways: What hearings have revealed about Jan. 6 failures

    Many questions remain unanswered about the failure to prevent the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Officials who were in charge of protecting the Capitol, and the people inside it, have pointed fingers at each other in testimony to the House and Senate.

  • Ronny Jackson: Ex-White House doctor denies drinking on the job

    Ronny Jackson, congressman and former doctor to US presidents, has disputed alleged misdeeds.