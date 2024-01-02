UN Human Rights Commissioner: Signs of war crimes in Gaza war

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Tuerk, poses for a picture. Tuerk sees signs of war crimes and possibly also crimes against humanity in the Gaza war. Christiane Oelrich/dpa

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, sees signs of war crimes and possibly also crimes against humanity in the Gaza war.

Türk cites the attack on Israel on October 7, including the indiscriminate gunfire at Israel and military action against civilian facilities.

Regarding Israel's response, Türk told dpa in Geneva: "If you look at how Israel reacted, I have grave concerns about its compliance with both human rights and international humanitarian law."

He added that 70% of those affected by the heavy Israeli bombardments were women and minors.

"It can be assumed that the majority of those who have been hurt are civilians," the Austrian told dpa. "Furthermore, collectively punishing the Palestinians is a war crime. Of course, courts must ultimately judge who has committed which offences."

Türk said there are indications that crimes against humanity may have been committed. "In view of the disproportionate and very heavy bombardments, combined with the lack of effective humanitarian aid, there are serious concerns that need to be examined more closely," he said.