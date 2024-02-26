UN Human Rights Council meets in times of 'seismic global shocks'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits the former headquarters of the regional administration of Mykolaiv Oblast during her two-day visit to Ukraine. On March 29, 2022, the building was hit by Russian missiles and almost completely destroyed. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Wars, conflicts and tensions took centre stage at the start of the UN Human Rights Council's spring session in Geneva.

Volker Türk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, spoke of "seismic global shocks" on Monday.

"The pain and the slaughter of so many people in the Middle East, Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, Haiti and so many other places around the world are unbearable," said Türk.

UN Secretary General António Guterres spoke of the dangerous polarization happening in the world today.

He called on the global community to move closer together instead of continuing to give space to hatred and trampling on human rights.

In light of the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, Guterres said that humanitarian law recognizes "that terrorizing civilians and depriving them of food, water, and healthcare is a recipe for endless anger, alienation, extremism and conflict."

Many countries accuse the Western world of applying double standards. While they denounce oppression by the Muslim leadership of Iran, for example, they do not take sufficient account of human rights violations against the Muslim population of the Gaza Strip. Western states reject this accusation.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also plans to take part in the kick-off meeting on Monday.

She is set to advocate for a group of experts monitoring human rights abuses during Iran's brutal crackdown on protests following the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini on September 16, 2022.

Amini, an Iranian Kurd, was arrested by the so-called morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code in force in Iran.

