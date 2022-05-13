UN Human Rights Council votes to investigate ‘deteriorating human rights situation’ in Ukraine

Chloe Folmar
·2 min read

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) voted Thursday to launch an investigation into the “deteriorating human rights situation” in Ukraine resulting from Russia’s invasion of the country.

Of the 47 countries on the UNHRC, 33 voted “yes” on the proposition to increase scrutiny on the situation, while only China and Eritrea voted “no.”

Countries abstaining from the vote included Armenia, Bolivia, Cameroon, Cuba, India, Kazakhstan, Namibia, Pakistan, Senegal, Uzbekistan and Venezuela.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said during a special session of the body that her office is continuing to work to verify alleged violations of international human rights and humanitarian law in Ukraine, “many of which may amount to war crimes.”

She said the vast majority of civilian casualties in the Russia-Ukraine war have been caused “by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects in populated areas, such as shelling from heavy artillery, including multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.”

Bachelet detailed the findings of U.N. investigators who traveled to villages in the areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv last week. She said the bodies of 1,000 deceased civilians had been recovered in the Kyiv region, adding that some of the civilians were killed in the line of fire but many seem to have been abruptly executed.

“These killings of civilians often appeared to be intentional, carried out by snipers and soldiers. Civilians were killed when crossing the road or leaving their shelters to seek food and water. Others were killed as they fled in their vehicles,” Bachelet said.

Emine Dzheppar, Ukraine’s first deputy minister of foreign affairs, also spoke during the session, offering further accounts of Russian aggression in the country.

“These have been 10 weeks of sheer horror to the people of my country,” she said. “Ten weeks of time of deep suffering for every Ukrainian family without exception.”

She described alleged atrocities perpetrated by Russian forces, including the rape of children in front of their mothers.

“Colleagues had also noted with serious concern reports of people of African descent and racial and ethnic minorities being subjected to discriminatory treatment as they flee Ukraine,” said Chair of the U.N.’s Coordination Committee of Special Procedures Victor Madrigal-Borloz.

Madrigal-Borloz claimed that “the lives of all people of Ukraine are in danger, including ethnic, national, linguistic and religious minorities.”

The U.N. General Assembly voted last month to suspend Russia from the UNHRC amid the conflict in Ukraine. Earlier this week it approved the Czech Republic to replace Russia on the body.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nikki Haley skeptical of UN Human Rights Council investigation of Russian war crimes: 'Better late than never'

    Nikki Haley says she is skeptical the Human Rights Council will thoroughly investigate Russia for war crimes in Ukraine, calling Russia “one of the world's worst human rights abusers.”

  • Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, others sign letter slamming possible Roe v. Wade reversal

    A slew of prominent stars — including Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish and Kendall Jenner — are adding their names to a Planned Parenthood ad saying they “won’t back down” from fighting for abortion rights. The full-page ad in The New York Times published Friday came days after last week’s leak of a…

  • Israeli Police Officer Killed and Palestinians Injured in Jenin Clashes

    An Israeli police officer was killed and 13 Palestinians were injured in clashes in Jenin, West Bank, on May 13.Israeli Police announced that Noam Raz, a 47-year-old member of Yamam, Israel’s National Counter Terror Unit, died from injuries sustained during clashes in Jenin on May 13.Al Jazeera reported 13 people were injured in clashes, citing local medical sources. Credit: Quds News Network via Storyful

  • Kenyan fighting FGM crowned world's best nurse

    Anna Qabale Duba says the $250,000 prize money will help expand her school for children and adults.

  • Ukraine addresses UN Human Rights Council

    STORY: A resolution brought by Ukraine and supported by more than 50 other countries would mandate a newly-formed Commission of Inquiry to investigate events in the regions around Kyiv that were temporarily held by Russian troops.It would prepare a report by early next year.A spokesman for the Russian mission to the United Nations in Geneva did not provide an immediate comment on the possibility of a war crimes investigation.Russia denies targeting civilians and calls its actions in Ukraine since Feb. 24 a "special military operation" to disarm the country and rid it of what the Kremlin calls anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.Russia was suspended from the 47-member Council last month over allegations of violations in Ukraine, although Moscow says it quit. According to U.N. rules, its envoy had the right to speak at Thursday's event but its seat was empty.

  • Abortion rights rallies planned for 3 Cape Cod towns Saturday spurred by Supreme Court leak

    Cape Cod abortion rights activists plan three "Bans Off Our Bodies" rallies Saturday spurred by the leaked Supreme Court draft overturning Roe v. Wade.

  • Hope, horror, as Ukrainian war refugees exceed 6 million

    CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania (AP) — Expectant mother Galina Kubiak says she misses her home in Ukraine but has fallen in love with Romania, the neighboring country where she fled with her two small children to escape the war. “Sometimes we go to the store, and they find out we’re Ukrainians and people give the kids milk or cookies, or sometimes they just give hugs,” the 35-year-old who now lives in Romania’s northern city of Cluj-Napoca said Friday. Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday.

  • Arrested Hong Kong cardinal a fiery critic of Beijing

    Cardinal Joseph Zen, the 90-year-old Catholic cleric arrested by Hong Kong police on national security charges, has long been a fiery critic of Beijing's control of religion and political monopoly, along with efforts by the Vatican to reach a working arrangement with the ruling Communist Party. The former Hong Kong archbishop has not yet commented on his arrest. A police statement said the former trustees were suspected of endangering national security by making requests of foreign countries or overseas agencies and calling for sanctions against Hong Kong.

  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe tells Boris Johnson: I ‘lived in the shadow’ of your gaffe for over four years

    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has confronted Boris Johnson over his gaffe that caused her remain in prison in Iran, telling the Prime Minister: "I lived in the shadow of your words for four and a half years."

  • Some Catholic abortion foes are uneasy about overturning Roe

    Top leaders of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops called on the faithful to pray and fast Friday, in hopes the Supreme Court is on track to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. A recently leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggests that a majority of the nine justices are poised to reverse the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision – a move that would allow individual states to outlaw abortion.

  • UK sanctions Putin’s rumored girlfriend, among others

    The United Kingdom has targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, including his rumored girlfriend, retired Olympic rhythmic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, in a new tranche of sanctions announced Friday. Putin’s cousins, ex-wife and other close relatives are also among those newly being sanctioned in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The British government noted…

  • Zaluzhnyi showed American Howitzers Artillery "at work"

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi demonstrated 155 mm artillery calibre type M777 howitzers in action. These were provided to the Ukrainian military by the US Presidential Administration.

  • Laura Ingraham Asks Why There Was No Hoarding Under Trump. Twitter Explodes.

    The baby formula shortage gave the Fox News host a platform to show off her staggering forgetfulness.

  • Elon Musk Reveals What He Thinks Of Donald Trump Running In 2024

    Joe Biden won in 2020 because "everyone just wanted less drama," Twitter's potential new owner said.

  • Lindsey Graham Grovels On Fox News Over Leaked Audio Of Him Praising Joe Biden

    In recently leaked audio from Jan. 6, 2021, the Republican senator said Joe Biden might be the "best person to have" running the country.

  • The Putin Nightmare That Blew Up While We Weren’t Looking

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian missiles are landing less than 100 miles from Moldova’s borders. Mysterious explosions rocked the headquarters of a security agency in the country’s Russian-backed separatist enclave last month. An economic crisis is looming. And a Russian general has threatened an expansion of the war in Ukraine to the Moldovan border.Unlike other western neighbors that are receiving Ukrainian refugees, Moldova is not a European Union member, and

  • Elon Musk Makes a Choice for 2024 Presidential Election

    Elon Musk, billionaire and executive of multiple companies, is in the process of acquiring the opinion-shaping social network Twitter.

  • Turkey's leader opposes letting Finland, Sweden join NATO

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that his country is “not favorable” toward Finland and Sweden joining NATO, indicating that Turkey could use its status as a member of the Western military alliance to veto moves to admit the two countries. “We are following developments concerning Sweden and Finland carefully, but we are not of a favorable opinion,” Erdogan told reporters. The Turkish leader explained his opposition by citing Sweden and other Scandinavian countries’ alleged support for Kurdish militants and others whom Turkey considers to be terrorists.

  • GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn Receives A Brutal Reminder After Veterans Tweet

    "DON'T EVEN pretend you care about Veterans," a veterans group hit back at the extremist North Carolina Republican.

  • Russia Loses ‘Entire Batallion’ on Blown Up Bridge, Says Ukraine

    Ukrainian Airborne Forces Command/Handout via ReutersNow in its 79th day of its Ukraine invasion, Russia is continuing its offensive—and still wracking up heavy losses of hardware and personnel. Nowhere is that more evident than along the banks of the Siverskyi Donets River in the Luhansk region, where fighting is raging and Ukraine blew up a Russian battalion attempting to cross a bridge earlier in the week.New satellite images from BlackSky intelligence firm show the parts that remain of a pon