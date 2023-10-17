UN human rights office condemns ‘appalling reports’ that civilians in Gaza were killed by military strike

The United Nations on Tuesday condemned “appalling reports” that civilians who were trying to flee to southern Gaza were hit and killed by a military strike.

During a news briefing on Tuesday, Office of the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani urged Israeli forces to “avoid targeting civilians and civilian objects or conducting area bombardments, indiscriminate or disproportionate attacks.”

The agency also urged Israeli forces to “take precautions to avoid, and in any event to minimize, loss of civilian life, injury to civilians and damage to civilian objects.”

“Appalling reports that civilians attempting to relocate to southern Gaza were struck and killed by an explosive weapon must be independently and thoroughly investigated, as must all allegations of serious violations of international humanitarian law,” Shamdasani said during the press briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Israel on Friday ordered residents of northern Gaza Strip — some 1 million people — to flee south ahead of an expected ground invasion by Israeli forces, alarming the UN and other humanitarian groups. Israel has reportedly conducted targeted raids in Gaza, but has yet to launch a full-scale invasion.

Shamdasani also said Gaza civilians who managed to flee south face dire conditions, with scant access to shelter, food, clean water, sanitation, medicine, and other basic needs.

“We echo the UN call for a humanitarian pause to enable aid delivery and to prevent further suffering and deaths of the already much beleaguered civilian population of Gaza,” Shamdasani added. “Urgent immediate, unimpeded humanitarian access needs to be ensured.”

Hamas, a militant group that governs Gaza, launched its deadly attack against Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people during a barbaric assault on a music festival and border villages. Retaliatory air strikes by Israel over the past week have killed even more Palestinians, including hundreds of civilians, according to Gaza officials.

President Biden is set to travel to Israel on Wednesday, where he plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reaffirm US support for the country and discuss hostages held by Hamas, civilian causalities, and providing humanitarian assistance.

Biden will then travel from Tel Aviv to Amman, Jordan later on Wednesday to meet with King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The meetings will focus on the humanitarian situation and reiterating that the U.S. believes that Hamas does not represent the majority of the Palestinian people.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.