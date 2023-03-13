UN implicated in Syria aid failures after earthquake -commission

·1 min read

GENEVA, March 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations, as well as the Syrian government and other actors, are responsible for delays in getting emergency aid to Syrians after the earthquake, a U.N.-appointed commission of inquiry said on Monday.

The allegations add to a growing chorus of criticism of the global body for its role in the immediate aftermath of last month's earthquake that killed some 6,000 people, mostly in the rebel-held northwest near the Turkish border.

"Though there were many acts of heroism amid the suffering, we also witnessed a wholesale failure by the Government and the international community, including the United Nations, to rapidly direct life-saving support to Syrians in the most dire need," said Paulo Pinheiro, chair of the commission, in a statement.

The statement further said that the above actors failed to agree a pause in hostilities and to allow life-saving aid through any available route, leaving Syrians feeling "abandoned and neglected by those supposed to protect them, in the most desperate of times".

Syria's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA) spokesperson did not immediately provide a comment since the report was not yet public when asked.

(Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Miranda Murray)

Recommended Stories

  • AP sources: Biden OKs huge Willow oil project in Alaska

    The Biden administration is approving the controversial major Willow oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope, according to two people familiar with the decision. The decision being announced Monday is one of President Joe Biden’s most consequential climate choices and is likely to draw condemnation from environmentalists who say it flies in the face of the Democratic president’s pledges. Biden's plan would allow three drill sites initially, the sources said, which project developer ConocoPhillips has said would include about 219 total wells.

  • Volkswagen: no rush to decide on new European battery plants

    WOLFSBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen's battery needs are covered until 2028 by its three confirmed factories in Europe - the Salzgitter plant in Germany, Northvolt's plant in Sweden and a planned plant in Valencia, board member Thomas Schmall said on Monday. The carmaker is still targeting 240 gigawatt hours of battery cell production capacity in Europe but could do this with fewer than the originally planned six plants, Schmall said. The executive said he expects demand for between 60 and 100 gigawatt hours of capacity in North America, but did not give details on how much of this capacity will be provided by Volkswagen-owned plants.

  • Xi to Call Ukraine’s Zelenskiy After Russia Visit Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy plan to speak by video link in what would be their first conversation since Russia’s invasion, a Ukrainian official familiar with the preparations said.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesTreasuries Surge as Traders Recalibrate Rate Bets: Markets WrapSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s

  • Putin to Meet Business Tycoons For First Time Since Start of War

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet top business leaders in the Kremlin this week for the first time since he launched the invasion of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the preparations.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesTreasuries Surge as Traders Recalibrate Rate Bets: Markets WrapSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Discusse

  • Is DeSantis darkening Florida's sunny open-records laws?

    Florida has long been known for sunshine -- not only the warm rays that brighten its beaches but also the light of public scrutiny afforded by some of the nation's strongest meetings and records laws. Although years of rollbacks have gradually clouded the impact, advocates are ringing alarms that this year presents the greatest threat to transparency yet in the state that coined the name “Sunshine Law” for its open-government rules. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, weighing a presidential bid, is pursuing a home-state agenda that could make it harder for people to learn what public officials are doing or to speak out against them.

  • Israeli teachers' racist WhatsApp chat caught by pupils

    The education minister apologises after Ethiopian Israeli girls film teachers mocking them on a trip.

  • Here’s How SVB’s Collapse Is Reverberating Around the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Silicon Valley Bank became the biggest US lender to fail in more than a decade, creating fears of contagion in tech and finance sectors in the US and around the world. Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesTreasuries Surge as Traders Recalibrate Rate Bets: Markets WrapSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Ba

  • Biden to announce Australia submarine deal in San Diego

    President Joe Biden is set to meet with two of America's closest allies to announce that Australia will purchase U.S.-manufactured, nuclear-powered attack submarines to modernize its fleet, amid growing concerns about China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Biden is traveling Monday to San Diego, where he will meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for talks on the 18-month-old nuclear partnership known by the acronym AUKUS. The partnership, announced in 2021, paved the way for Australia's access to nuclear-powered submarines, which are stealthier and more capable than conventionally powered boats, as a counterweight to China's military buildup.

  • I didn’t vote for Thom Tillis. Boy, was I wrong. | Opinion

    A Democrat: Recent actions of NC Sen. Thom Tillis have filled me with pride. | Letters to the editor

  • UK: Tens of thousands of doctors kick off 3-day strike

    Tens of thousands of junior doctors went on strike across England on Monday to demand better pay, kicking off three days of widespread disruption at the U.K.'s state-funded hospitals and health clinics. Junior doctors make up 45% of all NHS doctors. The British Medical Association, the doctors' trade union, says pay for junior doctors has fallen 26% in real terms since 2008, while workload and patient waiting lists are at record highs.

  • Appeal that delayed Ellis cops’ trial is moot, justices say. Tacoma payroll hit to top $1M

    “You have the right to fire them,” Manuel Ellis’ sister told The News Tribune recently. “... It’s clear what occurred that night.”

  • 1-minute garlic pan sauce transforms spicy chicken traybake

    After tossing bone-in, skin-on chicken parts with ample red pepper flakes and thyme, we arrange the meat in a circle around eight whole, peeled garlic cloves. The chicken roasts in a 475 degrees F oven until deeply browned, but the cloves in the center are protected from scorching in the high heat. Instead, they soften and sweeten — perfect for mashing into a paste to mix with the chicken’s juices for a savory sauce that is ready in just a minute.

  • Fans of U.S. and Mexico unite, celebrate in festive World Baseball Classic game

    A crowd of 47,534 turned out for the USA vs. Mexico World Baseball Classic game at Chase Field.

  • Applied Materials announces new $10 billion share buyback plan, hikes dividend

    Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company rose more than 1% in trading before the bell. Applied Materials said its board also approved a 23% increase in its quarterly dividend, the largest in five years, to 32 cents per share, up from 26 cents per share. The semiconductor industry has been facing a downturn in demand for chips used in personal computers and mobile devices, although, in a bright spot, demand from data center and automotive sectors has been steady.

  • Pfizer buys Seagen for $43B, boosts access to cancer drugs

    Pfizer will spend $43 billion to buy Seagen and deepen its reach into treating cancer. The pharmaceutical giant said Monday that it will pay $229 in cash for each Seagen share. Bothell, Washington-based Seagen Inc. is a biotech drug developer that specializes in antibody-drug conjugate, or ADC, technology.

  • Russia reacts angrily to its possible renaming by Ukraine to Muscovy

    Russia has reacted sharply to Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy’s decision to have Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal study the possibility of renaming Russia as Muscovy, or Moskovia in Ukrainian, in response to a petition that gathered over 25,000 signatures.

  • Hotel security guard in Germany assaults Ukrainian soldier for wearing his uniform

    A hotel security guard the German city of Frankfurt brutally beat a Ukrainian serviceman who came to Germany for rehabilitation after being wounded and entered the hotel bar in a military uniform, news website Novynarnya reported on March 12, referring to the Consul General of Ukraine Vadym Kostiuk.

  • Fauci hits back at critics like Elon Musk, who have called for his prosecution, saying 'I wish I could figure out what the heck they're talking about'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN that calls for his prosecution by Elon Musk and others didn't make any sense and were irresponsible.

  • Israel to weigh action after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the government would assess the effect of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on Israeli companies and determine whether or not to assist them. Israel is home to a vibrant high-tech industry, and local media said Sunday that hundreds of local firms could be exposed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Israeli business paper Globes said the bank was considered “the major funding body for Israeli companies” and that its fall was “closing the oxygen pipe” for the sector.

  • Washington Says 1 Big Social Security Change Could Help Retirees Fight Inflation

    Some experts believe Social Security benefits have fallen behind inflation, but one change to the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) calculation could help.