UN: Increase in child migrants through dangerous Darien Gap

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, migrants cross the Tuquesa river after a trip on foot through the jungle to Bajo Chiquito, Darien Province, Panama. According to a UNICEF report published Monday, March 29, 2021, the number of migrant children and teenagers moving north through Panama’s Darien region has risen drastically since 2017. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco, File)
·2 min read

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The number of child migrants passing through the perilous Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama has risen dramatically, the U.N. child welfare agency said Monday.

While underage migrants made up only about 2% of those using the jungle corridor in 2017, in 2020 children comprised 25% of the migrants making the hard trek on foot, UNICEF's report said.

The Darien Gap is a 60-mile (97-kilometer) stretch of roadless jungle that provides the only land route north out of South America. There is little food or shelter on the week-long trek and bandits and wild animals prey on migrants.

Most migrants making the hike are from Haiti or Cuba, with smaller numbers from African nations such as Cameroon and Congo and South Asian countries India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

“I have seen women coming out of the jungle with babies in their arms after walking for more than seven days without water, food or any type of protection,” said Jean Gough, the UNICEF regional director who made a two-day trip to the zone.

“These families go beyond their limits and put their lives at risk, often without realizing the risks they are taking,” Gough said.

While only 109 children made the journey in 2017, that swelled to 3,956 in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic and travel restriction reduced both adult and child numbers in 2020, with the latter falling to 1,653.

Over the last four years, a total of at least 46,500 migrants had made the trek, and in total for those years they included 6,240 minors.

The U.S. government has been facing an increase in the number of unaccompanied minors and families with children arriving at its southern border in recent months. Last week there were around 18,000 unaccompanied children in government custody.

Recommended Stories

  • Tribeca Film Festival Announces Plans for In-Person 2021 Events

    The Tribeca Festival will return as an in-person event, a hopeful sign that coronavirus may be loosening its grip on cultural life in America. The announcement comes as vaccination levels are rising and New York City is moving, however haltingly, back toward a pre-pandemic sense of normality. “As New York emerges from the shadow of […]

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • New Underage Victim Accuses Ghislaine Maxwell of Abuse

    Frazer HarrisonGhislaine Maxwell, accused accomplice to sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is facing more allegations of grooming underage girls for the sick pedophile.In a superseding indictment filed Monday, Manhattan federal prosecutors added a fourth unidentified minor victim to their case—and two new sex-trafficking charges against Maxwell. The complaint says the girl was 14 when the British socialite allegedly began grooming her for Epstein, who abused her from 2001 to 2004.In a letter to Judge Alison Nathan, federal prosecutors said a Manhattan grand jury returned the superseding indictment on Monday.“At this juncture, while the Government’s investigation is still ongoing, if trial remains set for July 12, 2021 as scheduled, then the Government does not intend to seek any further indictments in this case,” the assistant U.S. attorneys wrote.According to the indictment, Maxwell met the girl, referred to as “Minor Victim-4,” at Epstein’s Palm Beach home when she was 14 and “subsequently interacted” with her knowing she was underage at the time.READ FOR YOURSELF: The Indictment Against Epstein Confidante Ghislaine MaxwellProsecutors say Maxwell asked the girl about her family and her life, as she did with the other victims mentioned in the complaint, and “sought to normalize inappropriate and abusive conduct” by discussing sexual topics in front of her and being present when the girl was naked in Epstein’s massage room.Maxwell “encouraged and enticed one or more minor victims to engage in paid sex acts with Epstein” from 2001 to 2004, the document states.The 59-year-old heiress would allegedly call the girl, at times from New York, to book appointments for her to “massage” Epstein in Florida.The indictment says that after these encounters, Epstein’s employees including Maxwell would allegedly pay the girl hundreds of dollars in cash.Both Epstein and Maxwell, court papers allege, invited Minor Victim-4 to travel with Epstein and offered to help her obtain a passport. The girl declined their invitations.Maxwell and other employees also allegedly sent the teenager “gifts, including lingerie, from an address in Manhattan, New York” to her home in Florida. One of those gifts was sent via FedEx in 2002, according to the indictment.Epstein and Maxwell encouraged the girl to recruit other victims, the indictment says, and she brought multiple underage “masseuses” to the Palm Beach residence. She was paid hundreds of dollars in cash to recruit for Epstein, prosecutors say.The initial indictment against Maxwell, who was arrested in July 2020, charged her with grooming and abusing three victims from 1994 to 1997.Maxwell, a former girlfriend and employee of Epstein, has denied the accusations against her, and her family has embarked on a public-relations campaign to fight for her release from a federal detention facility in Brooklyn.Her trial for sex-trafficking charges is scheduled for July.The feds charged Maxwell about a year after they cuffed Epstein on a New Jersey tarmac in 2019. The 66-year-old sex offender—who’d secured a lenient plea deal in 2008 for molesting girls in Florida—killed himself in a Manhattan lockup soon after.Other victims in Maxwell’s case include “Minor Victim-1” who was allegedly abused by both Epstein and Maxwell from 1994 through 1997, starting when she was 14, and Annie Farmer, who came forward as Minor Victim-2. Farmer said Maxwell groped her during an “unsolicited massage” at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch in 1996.Maxwell is also accused of grooming a third girl, Minor Victim-3, for Epstein from 1994 to 1995 after meeting her in London.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How Tina Turner Paved the Way for Beyoncé

    HBOAfter six decades in entertainment, Tina Turner has had more than enough of the spotlight. The raspy-voiced singer has achieved her goal of becoming a rock & roll superstar that could sell out stadiums and arenas around the world, but she just couldn’t seem to get past mainstream media and the general public’s desire to constantly dwell on her past.Turner, 81, herself is still trying to shed the remnants of that trauma she’s experienced her entire life. Her HBO documentary, Tina, premiering on March 27, is the veteran entertainer’s official encore for her beloved fans as she closes the curtain to show business for good.Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmakers T.J. Martin and Daniel Lindsay, Tina’s approximate two-hour run time, told in five acts, chronicles her journey from Chitlin’ Circuit R&B chanteuse who experienced horrific physical and emotional abuse from her first husband and collaborator, Ike Turner, into a Grammy-winning, Guinness World Record-holder for her electrifying concert tours.The music doc explores the chart-topping contralto behind singles like “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Better Be Good to Me,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome),” “Typical Male,” “The Best,” and “I Don’t Wanna Fight” defying an overtly racist, sexist and ageist music business in the 1980s to achieve MTV-era commercial success.“She gave us her honesty and vulnerability to reveal that kind of stuff to us,” Lindsay says. “Tina has a much more complicated, very different relationship with her own narrative than we as the public do. The public saw her as a survivor and symbol of strength and resilience, but just talking about that time in her life could bring up dreams where it feels as real to her as if it’s happening for the first time.” What Makes Aretha Franklin a Genius? Let Suzan-Lori Parks ExplainLindsay and Martin didn’t want to make Tina a sensational exposé. The Emmy-winning documentary filmmakers decided instead to tell a complex story that jump-cuts and crawls between candid interviews with Turner from her lavish Swiss estate, headlining tear sheets, interview sound bites, dissolving flashback sequences, and never-before-seen live performances that capture the Nutbush, Tennessee-born Anna Mae Bullock’s electrifying stage persona and dedication to her craft.Home movies further reveal Turner’s life off-stage as a mother of four sons and practicing Buddhist as she battled severe depression, attempted suicide, confronted abandonment issues, felt creatively stifled by Ike’s complacent, drug-induced musical direction, and ongoing bouts of PTSD.“We wanted to create an experience for people,” Martin, also Tina’s co-editor, offers. “It affects the notion of not being afraid to lean into the film for some truths and hardships people face. By not being truthful and honest with stories, you’re doing a disservice to the subject and the audience.”So Lindsay and Martin sifted through photographer Bob Gruen’s “hundreds of hours of footage and over 4,000 to 5,000 images” to build the story around Turner’s eye-opening People magazine cover story by journalist Carl Arrington published in December 1981. Tina features Oprah Winfrey, Turner’s former manager Roger Davies, music journalist Kurt Loder, actress Angela Bassett, playwright Katori Hall, songwriter Terry Britten, touring personnel, and Turner’s current husband, music executive Erwin Bach.When Lindsay and Martin first met Turner in 2019, they flew to her Zurich estate for the first of numerous trips. The I, Tina author was writing her second memoir, That’s My Life, and a self-help book, Happiness Becomes You: A Guide To Changing Your Life for Good, set to publish the following year. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee also had a Broadway production, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.Turner, currently a Rock Hall nominee as a solo artist, wondered what the Lost Cup and Undefeated directors could possibly make a feature-length documentary about since her 1993 biopic starring Bassett, What’s Love Got to Do With It, was already a blockbuster success.Lindsay and Martin emphasized to Turner that they wanted Tina to give more visual nuance to what fans already knew of her personal life. The pair also wanted to introduce younger generations to her electrifying stage presence that was light years ahead of Beyoncé.“Our process is always to approach things from a place of genuine curiosity and empathy,” Lindsay maintains. “We were very upfront with her about what we’re really interested in.”“Once we started thinking about the story and compartmentalizing it, the visual grammar of the film started to make more sense to us. Once we dove in a bit more and learned about the epic circumstances of her ongoing narrative, we knew we could make a real film,” Martin adds.Production on Tina was a full-circle moment for Martin, who was born biracial in Seattle. He would tag along with his mother, a Black lead singer of a punk band, as a young kid in the early ‘80s. His mom, coincidentally named Tina, went onstage in leather skirts, makeup and spiky hair similar to the Private Dancer and Break Every Rule recording artist.“Men would hit on her and say, ‘Hey, Tina Turner!’” Martin remembers. “It was powerful because Tina Turner was the only woman of color they could associate with being a rock artist, and I was wondering who Tina Turner was.”The coronavirus pandemic disrupted Tina’s production schedule, but Lindsay and Martin continued working on the film from their homes. The surge of protests and marches against police brutality against unarmed Black and brown people sparked renewed interest in their unflinching 2017 documentary on the post-Rodney King riots, LA 92.Lindsay and Martin were doing additional press interviews for LA 92 while Tina was in post-production. “It’s always a trip when the world is in real time facing itself in the mirror,” Martin explains. “We were inherently pulled in two directions because half of the reason we make films is to create a space for the world to look at itself, hopefully in an honest manner.” HBO Tina made its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this month. It’s the first time in the filmmakers’ careers they haven’t been able to catch the audience’s reactions on opening night. “That’s the thing you look for most,” Martin confirms. “It opens your eyes to understand your film better when you see it through the eyes of other people, and we just did not get that opportunity. This is all still a shock and surprise to us.”Tina doesn’t go into the music legend’s most recent battles with a stroke, kidney failure, intestinal cancer, and her son Craig committing suicide. It does highlight her love story and marriage to Bach.Lindsay and Martin hope Tina vividly illustrates how incredible of a showwoman Turner is and how her trials and tribulations can fuel people to make change in their lives where necessary.“We need survivors to come forward and tell their story so that other people that are living those circumstances can know they’re not alone,” Lindsay says. “I hope people watch this film and get an appreciation for how incredible Tina Turner is as a performer. She’s one in a million.”“The decision to survive is an ongoing process, and it’s made everyday,” Martin concludes. “It’s its own journey. As we continue to celebrate individuals who have experienced some really traumatic events in their lives, the courage they have taken to make themselves vulnerable to tell their story is for us to remind ourselves to remember the person at the center. It’s not just something you get over.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoe' - made with one drop of human blood - sold out in under a minute, bringing in nearly $700,000

    MSCHF co-founder Daniel Greenberg confirmed the shoe, limited to 666 pairs priced at $1,018 each, sold out almost instantly.

  • Biden news: President says 90% of adults eligible for vaccine in April as he calls for mask mandates

    Follow latest updates

  • Lakers 5 takeaways: Win-win by landing Andre Drummond, beating Magic

    Five takeaways from the Lakers' double win Sunday: landing Andre Drummond and beating the Orlando Magic.

  • Tillis to undergo surgery for prostate cancer, says doctors caught it early

    U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced the diagnosis Monday morning.

  • Thousands take to the streets in Myanmar as five more protesters killed

    After the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 military coup with 114 deaths on Saturday, thousands took to the streets in towns across the country, determined to show their opposition to the relapse into military rule after a decade of democratic reform. At least two people were killed in the Yangon district of South Dagon when security forces moved in to clear protesters' barricades, residents said.

  • 13-year-old buys car for $80, then causes fatal high-speed wreck, Tennessee cops say

    Police found the woman who sold the car, and now she faces charges.

  • Woman Accuses Cuomo of Unwanted Kissing, Provides Photo of Incident

    Another woman has accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without consent, detailing the allegation and providing a photograph of the incident at a Monday press conference. Sherry Vill of Greece, N.Y., said that Cuomo kissed her while visiting her home in 2017 after it was damaged in a flood. Vill and her attorney, Gloria Allred, said they plan to notify state Attorney General Letitia James of the allegation. Allred said that Cuomo “suddenly grabbed [Vill’s] face and kissed her in front of her home” during the visit. According to Vill, who is married, the governor told her “you are beautiful.” “I felt embarrassed and weird…I felt he was coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one.” Vill’s son took a video of the incident, and during the press conference Allred displayed a picture of Cuomo kissing Vill. Allred shows photos of the day including one her son took. pic.twitter.com/vnTqN72Gl8 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 29, 2021 Vill added that a staffer subsequently invited her to attend an event with the governor, but did not invite any other members of her family. Vill made her allegations after eight other women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized for remarks that “made people feel uncomfortable.” The first woman to detail allegations against Cuomo, former aide Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent. An unidentified woman has alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse in the Executive Mansion, while current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath has said the unidentified woman described the alleged incident to her.

  • Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson says team lied about rebuild

    Former Browns coach Hue Jackson said owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a contract extension midway through a winless 2017 season and that he was lied to from the start about the team's rebuilding plans. During a wide-ranging radio interview Monday with ESPN 850, Jackson said the Browns' efforts to improve while he was with them were flawed by philosophical differences. Jackson said he was never told by either Haslam or then-general manager Sashi Brown that the Browns were in a roster teardown or else he wouldn't have accepted the job.

  • Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

    All's well that ends well. A new video making the rounds online shows the crew of the Egyptian dredger Mashhour, which helped free the massive, traffic-blocking container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal for days by removing sand around it, proudly — and deservedly — celebrating their achievement. "Mashhour is number 1," they reportedly chanted in Arabic. The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021 The overall atmosphere on the canal was jolly after the Ever Given got moving again, with tug boats blasting their horns in excitement as they led the vessel forward. Joyful tooting from the tugboats that freed the #EVERGIVEN. Position update: the ship is 1.6 nm north of her stuck position...and still moving! Video: Egyptian Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/PIxe5us8KK — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksModerna and Pfizer vaccines 'highly effective' at preventing infections in CDC studyHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Vaccines Stop COVID-19 Infection, But Here’s Why You Still Need to Wear a Mask

    With new variants of the virus, experts advise that vaccinated people shouldn't shed their masks just yet.

  • NBA legend and certified goofball Bill Walton had a bizarre March Madness bracket and it was still better than yours

    Bill Walton bet big on the Pac-12 to show up in this year's March Madness tournament and is getting the last laugh.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • The Biden administration is developing a national coronavirus 'vaccine-passport' program for Americans

    Under the plans, Americans could have to show a "vaccine passport" to enter some sports arenas, music venues, or restaurants.

  • 2 college students die when boat capsizes during crew club practice, Iowa officials say

    The second student was found dead Monday.

  • 'Do you miss me yet?' Donald Trump hijacks Mar-a-Lago wedding reception to rail against Joe Biden

    Traditionally, wedding speeches are used to heap praise on a happy couple as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. But when Donald Trump grabbed a microphone at a Mar-a-Lago reception earlier this month, he railed against Joe Biden, Iran, China, the migrant crisis on the southern border and questioned the result of November's election in a rant that has been posted online. Dressed smartly in a tuxedo, the former president held court on the dance floor in front of a nervous-looking wedding band at the reception for John and Megan Arrigo, asking guests: “Do you miss me yet?” In a video obtained by TMZ, Mr Trump falsely claimed that Joe Biden, the current US president, had dropped sanctions against Iran and said that the situation on the Mexican border is a “humanitarian disaster,” the “worst that it has ever been” and is going to “destroy the country.” Speaking at the Florida resort where he has been staying since leaving office, Mr Trump said he had “turned off the news” but launched into a number of current affairs issues.

  • Derek Chauvin’s Attorney Opens Trial Claiming He Used ‘Necessary’ Force during George Floyd Arrest

    Attorneys representing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin opened his murder trial Monday morning by arguing that their client used a “necessary” level of force while arresting George Floyd, and said that Floyd’s death was the result of a combination of factors outside Chauvin’s control. Chauvin was filmed pinning African American Minneapolis resident George Floyd to the ground during his arrest in May 2020. Floyd lost consciousness while Chauvin knelt on his neck, and was pronounced dead soon after the incident. The death of Floyd sparked massive riots and protests against police brutality across the U.S. Attorney Jerry Blackwell, appointed to the prosecution by state Attorney General Keith Ellison, said that prosecutors would show that Chauvin killed Floyd through excessive use of force. “You will learn that on May 25, 2020, that Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd,” Blackwell said. During the trial, “the evidence is going to show that there was no cause in the first place to use lethal force against a man who was defenseless, who was handcuffed, who was not resisting,” Blackwell said. However, Blackwell added that the prosecution would not aim to attack police in general, and would focus only on the allegations against Chauvin. Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, followed with statements for the defense. Nelson said the defense would show that Chauvin acted within reasonable bounds during his arrest of Floyd. “You will learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career,” Nelson said. “The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing.” Nelson emphasized that his case would be built on evidence presented during the trial without reference to political pressures outside the courtroom. “There is no social or political cause in this courtroom,” Nelson said. On May 25, 2020, officers arrived at a convenience store after an employee called police, saying Floyd had used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase cigarettes. The officers attempted to arrest Floyd and place him in the back of a squad car. But Floyd exited the car and fell to the ground, telling officers he had claustrophobia, according to the arrest affidavit. After Chauvin arrived at the scene, he pinned Floyd down by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin continued to press Floyd to the ground for over eight minutes, with Floyd repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe. Floyd lost consciousness while pinned down, and medical workers who arrived by ambulance were unable to revive him. The incident was captured on video and sparked massive riots in Minneapolis, during which rioters burned down a number of businesses as well as the city’s Third Police Precinct, whose officers arrested Floyd. All officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired from the department. Rioting spread to cities across the U.S., causing between $1 to $2 billion in damages. Floyd’s death also sparked a wave of major protests against police brutality, including calls by activists to defund police departments entirely. However, the push to defund police has met with resistance in Minneapolis itself, where the City Council voted in February to increase the police budget in order to attract new recruits to the force. Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. After initial resistance, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill agreed to allow the third-degree murder charge earlier this month.