UN to investigate possible crimes committed during recent fighting between Israel and Hamas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ivana Saric
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed Thursday to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate possible "violations of international humanitarian law" during the recent fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Why it matters: The investigation will cover a broad scope, encompassing "all alleged violations" committed in Israel, Gaza and the occupied West Bank during the latest crisis and the events leading to it.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What they're saying: In a speech to the council on Thursday, Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, called into question the actions of both Israel and Hamas during the conflict as basis for investigation.

  • The rockets launched by Hamas were "indiscriminate and fail to distinguish between military and civilian objects" making them a "clear violation of international humanitarian law," Bachelet said.

  • Israel's strikes on Gaza "raise serious concerns" about its adherence to "principles of distinction and proportionality under international humanitarian law," she added.

  • "Despite Israel’s claims that many of these buildings were hosting armed groups or being used for military purposes, we have not seen evidence in this regard."

Both actors have pushed back against the allegations.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the council's decision as "shameful" and accused the council of "whitewashing" Hamas, a "a genocidal terrorist organisation."

  • A spokesperson for Hamas defended the group's actions as "legitimate resistance" and called for "immediate steps to punish" Israel, per Reuters.

The big picture: More than 240 Palestinians, including at least 63 children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza before a ceasefire came into effect last Friday, per the United Nations.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • UN rights chief: Israeli strikes in Gaza may be war crimes

    The top U.N. human rights body on Thursday passed a resolution aimed to intensify scrutiny of Israel's treatment of Palestinians, after the U.N. rights chief said Israeli forces may have committed war crimes and faulted the militant group Hamas for violations of international law in their 11-day war this month. The 24-9 vote, with 14 abstentions, capped a special Human Rights Council session on the rights situation faced by Palestinians.

  • Gaza crisis and Biden call make Mahmoud Abbas relevant again

    Ramallah — The crises in Jerusalem and Gaza have made Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas relevant again, with foreign ministers stopping by his headquarters and the phones ringing with calls from world leaders.Why it matters: In the early days of the crisis, Abbas appeared isolated internationally and powerless domestically. The Palestinian Authority feared the tensions in Jerusalem and fighting in Gaza could morph into a new intifada in the West Bank that they would be unable to control.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The chants of protesters in East Jerusalem and the West Bank underscored their anger with the Palestinian Authority, which was struggling to justify another postponement of elections that have now been delayed by 16 years.A prominent leader of Abbas' Fatah movement, Jibril Rajoub, had complained on official Palestinian TV that no Arab leader had contacted Abbas as the crisis broke out."For a long period of time, the Arab interest in the Palestinian issue has significantly decreased, there was a kind of coldness," another senior Palestinian official told me.But fairly suddenly, the crisis turned into a lifeline for Abbas.Driving the news: In just two days, the Palestinian president received Secretary of State Tony Blinken — the first secretary of state to visit Al-Muqata'a (the presidential compound) in more than four years — along with the foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan.Last week, the German foreign minister visited Ramallah, and the British foreign secretary did so on Wednesday. The list will grow in the coming days and weeks.Since the crisis began, Abbas has received calls from President Biden, Saudi Arabia's King Salman, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and many others.One Palestinian official told me Biden’s call was particularly important as it gave leaders around the world a green light to reengage with the Palestinian Authority.The state of play: The Gaza conflict also generated renewed American interest in the Palestinian-Israeli file.For months, Palestinian officials have been urging the Biden administration to restart the Palestinian-Israeli negotiations that have been stalled since 2014.Israel’s recent elections and the delayed Palestinian vote both made it more difficult for the U.S. to launch any such effort, a Palestinian official told me.It was clear that Israel-Palestine was not even in Biden's top 10 priorities, the official told me. Times have changed.What’s next: The Palestinian Authority still hopes the Biden administration will push for the resumption of peace talks."They told us that we have not reached that point yet, maybe later," a Palestinian official said.Go deeper: Blinken warns conflict could start again.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.N. launches investigation into whether Israel, Hamas committed crimes

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Thursday to launch an international investigation into alleged crimes committed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza. The independent investigation will have a broad mandate to look into all alleged violations, not just in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, but also in Israel during hostilities that were halted by a ceasefire on May 21. Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, earlier told the council that deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza might constitute war crimes and that Hamas had violated international humanitarian law by firing rockets into Israel.

  • Georgia sergeant demoted after K9 dog found dead in back of patrol car

    Deputy accidentally left Khan asleep inside cruiser at end of overnight shift

  • Teen identifies best friend as alleged killer after watching footage of his mother’s murder

    Sixteen year old boy from Kansas reflects on best friend who stands accused of killing his mom

  • Blinken warns Israel that evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could 'spark tension, conflict, and war'

    Blinken also said that one of the best ways to prevent future violence is to increase opportunities for Palestinians in Gaza.

  • Japan has assured U.S. it will keep in 'close contact' on Olympics - White House

    The Japanese government has assured the United States that it will keep in close contact about concerns over the coronavirus ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the White House said Wednesday. "We trust what the government of Japan has stated to us," deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday. The White House understands "the careful consideration that the Japanese government and the International Olympics committee are weighing" as they prepare for the games, Jean-Pierre said.

  • Syria's Assad wins a fourth term in a predictable landslide

    Syrian President Bashar Assad was re-elected in a landslide, officials said Thursday, ushering in a fourth seven-year term in the war-torn country following an election described as illegitimate and a sham by the West and his opposition. At least 8 million, mostly displaced, live in those areas in northwest and northeast Syria. Syria’s parliament speaker, Hammoud Sabbagh, announced the final results from Wednesday’s vote.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 21-27 May 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

  • Seth Meyers on Trump’s Evasion of Consequences: ‘He’s Like the David Blaine of Crime’

    NBCSeth Meyers on Wednesday reacted to the recent news that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has convened a grand jury to consider issuing indictments in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings.Meyers began by drawing a throughline from this case to all the other figures in Trump’s orbit who ended up in trouble with the law.“It’s just basic logic that if you’re surrounded at all times by that many criminals, there’s a solid chance you’re also a criminal,” Meyers said. He then likened Trump’s situation to that of the frontman of a band denying that he’s actually in a band.Still, Meyers said he wouldn’t be surprised if the ex-president emerges relatively unscathed.“Trump always manages to wriggle out of a jam,” the late-night host said. “He’s like the David Blaine of crime. If he ever goes to trial, he’ll just regurgitate a frog that has ‘Not Guilty’ written on its back. If the feds ever come for him, he’ll hide out in a glass box over the [River] Thames.”But if Trump himself may end up OK, that might not be the case for his family.Meyers said he would “totally believe” it if this investigation caused Trump to throw those close to him under the bus. “You think he named his eldest son after himself for sentimental reasons?” Meyers asked. “He did it so there would be a second Donald Trump to pin the blame on.”Commentators have also been discussing the likelihood that Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will flip on Trump.“I’m guessing when you work for Trump, you start thinking about flipping as soon as you get the gig,” Meyers said. “It’s like when you’re in the middle of a job interview at Little Caesars and you’re already fantasizing about how you’re going to quit.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Israel Does Not Want Another Conflict With Gaza

    May.27 -- Mark Regev, senior advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, says Israel is interested in resuming dialogue with Palestinians "but it won't be easy." He spoke to Bloomberg's Yousef Gamal El-Din.

  • U.N. rights chief: Israeli strikes in Gaza may be war crimes

    The top U.N. human rights body on Thursday passed a resolution aimed to intensify scrutiny of Israel's treatment of Palestinians, after the U.N. rights chief said Israeli forces may have committed war crimes and faulted the militant group Hamas for violations of international law in their 11-day war this month.

  • Belarus journo 'let his guard down,' say friends

    Friends and family members of Roman Protasevich, the jailed journalist taken off a flight passing over Belarus, say he momentarily let his guard down.Stsiapan Putsila, a friend and founder of the anti-government Nexta news outlet where Protasevich once worked, says they'd even discussed the risk of flying over Belarus:“But of course no one expected this. No one could think that such a thing is possible in the modern world, that the plane would be told to land contrary to all international norms and standards. And such a step that has acquired such an international resonance, now all the media are writing about it. Of course it doesn't fit in my head." Protasevich was a critic of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.He was on a passenger flight with his girlfriend back from a holiday in Greece to their homes in Lithuania on Sunday, when the plane was diverted to Belarus after authorities flagged what turned out to be a hoax bomb threat.He is now in a Minsk jail, along with his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega.Charges against him include organizing mass riots, and he faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted.They were both shown on state TV confessing to their alleged crimes, but opposition activists and his parents say they can see clear signs of torture on his face. Speaking to a Polish broadcaster, his father, Dzmitry, said his son's holiday was a rare break from the intensity of his work at an anti-government news outlet.“It was his first holiday in three years, he did not want to go but his friends simply forced him to go in order to rest, switch off."Protasevich fled to Poland from Belarus in 2019, after feeling the heat from the authorities, and ensured his parents relocated later too.In September, he moved to Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, which has become a hub for the Belarusian opposition.

  • Giant tortoise thought to be extinct found in Galapagos

    ‘Hope is alive’ as the search for more Chelonoidis phantasticus tortoises begins

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Mystery as Senate rescinds confirmation of first female army secretary

    Christine Wormuth celebrated her confirmation on Twitter before Senate fracas saw it rolled back

  • Russell Westbrook says 's--- is getting out of hand' after 76ers fan dumped popcorn on him

    Russell Westbrook had to be held back by Wizards staff after a 76ers fan dumped popcorn on him as he walked back to the locker room.

  • Factbox: Back to pubs, gyms and movies: plotting the road back to normal

    Non-essential retailers in England reopened on April 12 along with pubs and restaurants operating outdoors. This included the reopening of outdoor dining, accommodation for local travellers, and all retail stores.

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer