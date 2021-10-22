UN investigator: North Korea has never been more isolated

EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea has never been more isolated from the international community as a result of its drastic steps to prevent COVID-19, and the ruptured global ties are having “a dramatic impact on the human rights of the people inside the country,” the U.N.’s independent investigator on the reclusive northeast Asian nation said Friday.

Tomás Ojea Quintana told the General Assembly’s human rights committee and an earlier news conference that North Koreans are facing food shortages and collapses in their livelihoods, and the most vulnerable children and elderly people are at risk of starvation. He said he is also “really, really concerned” about the extent of hunger in political prison camps.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea -- the North’s official name -- closed its borders to prevent the pandemic, which Ojea Quintana said would have “a devastating impact” on the people’s right to health because the DPRK’s health infrastructure suffers from underinvestment and a critical shortage of supplies caused by underlying human rights issues.

“The draconian steps the government of the DPRK has taken to prevent COVID-19 from entering reportedly include a policy of shooting individuals who attempt to enter or leave the country,” he said.

In his final report to the General Assembly after six years as the U.N. special investigator on human rights in the DPRK, Ojea Quintana added that “increased restrictions on freedom of movement and the shutting of national borders has choked market activity that has become essential for people’s access to basic necessities, including food.”

He said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recognized the “grim” food situation and is investing in efforts to prevent starvation in the country.

Nonetheless, as a result of the border closures, he said, “the lifesaving humanitarian work of the United Nations and other international actors has also ground to a halt, with no United Nations international staff currently in the country” and diplomats continuing to leave.

“The people of the DPRK should not have to choose between the fear of hunger and the fear of COVID-19,” Ojea Quintana said.

He said the pandemic has demonstrated that the only way to tackle a virus that doesn’t respect international borders is through international cooperation.

“However, the dark irony is that the absence of international personnel can buttress those within the country seeking permanent isolation,” he said.

The DPRK rejected an offer of vaccine from the World Health Organization’s COVAX program, an ambitious project to buy and deliver coronavirus vaccines for the world’s poorest people, Ojea Quintana said, “and there is a discussion about whether the international community should offer North Korea a full-scale vaccination of the population.”

It’s clear the DPRK fears an outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, he said, “and unless all the population is vaccinated it could be the case that borders may continue to be closed.”

Ojea Quintana said there are also some ideas of opening special zones to do trade with China in the border area while protecting the population from COVID-19.

He said trade with China has given North Koreans the opportunity to survive and make a living.

In his report to the General Assembly, the U.N. investigator said he recommended that in light of the pandemic, the Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against the DPRK over its nuclear program “should re-evaluate the sanctions regime under these circumstances, and when necessary to ease those sanctions.”

While humanitarian aid to the DPRK is exempt from sanctions, Ojea Quintana said sanctions have had unintended consequences on ordinary people.

As one example, he said, U.N. sanctions against the export of textiles and seafood -- industries where women are the predominant workers -- have resulted in women who are family bread-winners losing their jobs.

Ojea Quintana said he recognized the paradox of deteriorating social and economic rights in the DPRK while the government continues to test missiles, “probably diverting resources that should be allocated in those areas.”

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in response to Ojea Quintana’s report that “the simple truth is that the DPRK regime itself is responsible for the humanitarian situation in the country.”

He said sanctions remain in place, but the United States is involved in efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the neediest North Koreans.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In U.N. showdown over Xinjiang, China says 'lies still lies'

    Confrontations over Xinjiang between China and mostly Western countries, including the United States, have become a regular occurrence at both the U.N. General Assembly in New York and the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva. In a statement - part of which was read by French U.N. Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière to the General Assembly rights committee - 43 countries voiced concern about increasing "reports of widespread and systematic human rights violations," accusing China of detaining more than 1 million people in camps.

  • Drought-stricken California suffers the driest year in nearly a century

    Even a historic winter of rain and snow may not be enough to fill resevoirs.

  • EXPLAINER: California proposes limits on community drilling

    An ambitious plan by California regulators to block new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of schools and homes is drawing protests from the oil industry and plaudits from environmentalists, who still want the state to go further. It adopted as written, the state would stop allowing new oil and gas wells to be drilled within 3,200 feet of K-12 schools and daycares, homes and dorms, health care centers such as hospitals or nursing homes, and public-facing businesses. It wouldn't stop existing drilling within those zones but would create more than a dozen new pollution control measures designed to limit the negative health effects for people who live nearby.

  • Big tech data centers spark worry over scarce Western water

    Conflicts over water are as old as history itself, but the massive Google data centers on the edge of this Oregon town on the Columbia River represent an emerging 21st century concern. Google wants to build at least two more data centers in The Dalles, worrying some residents who fear there eventually won't be enough water for everyone — including for area farms and fruit orchards, which are by far the biggest users. Across the United States, there has been some mild pushback as tech companies build and expand data centers — conflicts likely to grow as water becomes a more precious resource amid the threat of climate change and as the demand for cloud computing grows.

  • García to start Game 6 of ALCS for Astros against Red Sox

    Rookie Luis García will start for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series on Friday night with a trip to the World Series on the line. García started Game 2 and gave up a grand slam in the first inning before leaving with no outs in the second because of discomfort in his right knee. Manager Dusty Baker announced Thursday that García would get the ball for Game 6 and said the Astros are confident the problem is behind García and he’ll be 100% healthy for Friday’s start.

  • That Abrupt and Weird ‘Dune’ Ending Explained

    All you need to know, without all the sand

  • Bannon, Trump and the Insurrectionists Are Winning—For Now

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesNine months after an armed invasion of the Capitol left members of Congress cowering in closets, the insurrectionists are winning the battle over holding them to account.Look no further than Steve Bannon, soon to be held in contempt for treating a subpoena from the select committee investigating the attack like an invitation to a garden party he could not so respectfully decline. He’s thumbing his nose at the law and playing the odds that

  • What the appointment of 98 female judges to Egypt's State Council means for women's rights

    "It is very important, not only to see the long resistance came up with this result, but also how much it means to the new generation," Nehad Abu El Komsan, head of the Egyptian Center for Women's Rights, told ABC News. The recent appointment of 98 judges to Egypt's State Council has considerable implications. The State Council -- established in 1946 -- is an independent judicial body and one of the pillars of the judicial authority in Egypt.

  • White House: Biden to outline filibuster changes in 'weeks'

    The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden would speak in the coming weeks about moving to “fundamentally alter" the filibuster or even eliminate the legislative roadblock that empowers the Senate minority as he aims to pass sweeping voting laws and secure the nation's credit. Press secretary Jen Psaki said Americans should “stay tuned” about what changes Biden would embrace, as he appears to be warming to changing the Senate rule. Biden has previously stated he was supportive of requiring that lawmakers physically hold the Senate floor to sustain a filibuster, but on Thursday suggested he could support eliminating it entirely for some issues.

  • Afghan chef uses traditional meals to welcome hundreds of refugees to the U.S.

    Afghan chef uses traditional meals to welcome hundreds of refugees to the U.S.

  • U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official tells Congress

    A NASA official told Congress on Wednesday that the United States needs more nuclear spacecrafts in order to compete with China.

  • Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria separatist pleads not guilty to terrorism

    Nnamdi Kanu's Indigenous People of Biafra group is viewed as a terror organisation by authorities.

  • Ryan Gosling To Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie In ‘Barbie’ Movie From Warner Bros, LuckyChap & Mattel

    EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie looks to have found its Ken. Sources tell Deadline that Ryan Gosling is in final negotiations to play the iconic Mattel character in Warner Bros’ movie centered on the classic doll line. Greta Gerwig is directing the pic, with Robbie playing the titular role. Given his busy schedule, Gosling initially passed on […]

  • 'Dune' director Denis Villeneuve on the film's ties to 'Star Wars'

    Dune director Denis Villeneuve talks about remembering what he felt like when he first read Frank Herbert's Dune novel as a teen and how that influenced his tellling of the story. He also discusses how Star Wars was both inspired by Dune and itself served as inspiration for this latest iteration.

  • Tigray forces parade captured government troops

    Trucks full of captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militias rolled down the streets in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Friday, in a show of force by local defense forces, as the region's capital was hit by a fourth day of airstrikes. (Oct. 22)

  • The Electric Car Battery of the Future Could Be Made From Trees

    PixabayElectric cars are supposed to help the world go green and stop hurting the planet. Engineers at Brown University and the University of Maryland are taking that goal to another other level, with a new proposal for batteries made from trees, according to new findings published in Nature.Lithium ion batteries have become the go-to form of rechargeable batteries thanks to their extraordinarily long charge. You’re probably reading this story from a device powered by such a battery. Most electr

  • Elon Musk is predicted to become the world's first trillionaire, thanks to SpaceX. Here's how the dual CEO went from getting bullied as a child to becoming one of the most successful and controversial men in tech.

    Over the past five decades, Musk has launched multiple companies, become a tabloid figure, and taken the crown as the world's richest person.

  • THEN AND NOW: The stars of 'Dance Moms' over 10 years later

    Stars like JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler got their start as students at Abby Lee Dance Company. Here's what they've been up to since the show aired.

  • Jim Jordan Struggles To Answer House Panel's Questions About Jan. 6 Trump Calls

    The Ohio Republican said he did not speak to Trump during the attack. He had previously said he did.

  • China says ‘no room’ for compromise or concessions over Taiwan after Biden’s comments

    Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China's longstanding claim that the island is its territory at a daily briefing after Biden made his comment a day before at a forum hosted by CNN.