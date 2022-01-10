UN kicks off talks aimed at ending Sudan political deadlock

Volker Perthes, the U.N. envoy for Sudan, speaks during a conference in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Perthes said talks would seek a "sustainable path forward towards democracy and peace" in the country. (AP Photo)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SAMY MAGDY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The United Nations began meetings Monday with Sudanese groups to find a way out of the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country since an October military coup, the U.N. envoy said.

The Oct. 25 takeover scuttled hopes of a peaceful transition to a civilian-ruled democratic government over two years after a popular uprising forced the military overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.

The fall coup triggered relentless street protests and over 60 protesters have since been killed as security forces cracked down on demonstrations.

Volker Perthes, the U.N. envoy for Sudan, told a news conference in the capital of Khartoum that consultations will first aim to build confidence between the military and the pro-democracy movement before they possibly engage in direct talks.

“I do hope that these consultations can become something like a confidence-building measure and would help to at least reduce the violence,” he said.

The turmoil in Sudan has intensified with the resignation of embattled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok last week following the failure to reach a compromise between the military and the pro-democracy movement.

Perthes said the consultations that began Monday could eventually result in "some consensus” that would help find a compromise to ease the grinding stalemate.

The U.N. mission was meeting with a civil society group Monday and would continue engaging with other players in the coming days, he said.

“We want to move quickly,” Perthes said. “There’s a lot of pressure on the situation in Sudan and on us.”

He said some protest groups have rejected the U.N. offer for talks and put the removal of the military from power as a condition to engage in negotiations.

Perthes was referring mainly to the Sudanese Professionals Association, which led the uprising against al-Bashir. The SPA announced Sunday its rejection of talks, saying the only way out of the ongoing crisis is through the removal of the generals from power.

“We aren't offering negotiations. We’re offering consultations. Negotiations, direct or indirect, may come in a second phase," Perthes said.

In a statement, the ruling Sovereign Council welcomed the U.N. initiative to facilitate talks among Sudanese players and called on the African Union to “support and contribute” to the effort.

A 16-year-old protester, meanwhile, died Monday from injuries he sustained while taking part in demonstrations a day earlier in Khartoum’s district of Bahri, activist Nazim Sirag said.

More than 90 people were injured in Sunday’s anti-coup protests, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee.

A police statement said 22 police were also injured and four vehicles were damaged. At least 86 people were arrested during the protest, the statement said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel.

  • Is the US really heading for a second civil war?

    With the country polarised and Republicans embracing authoritarianism, some experts fear a Northern Ireland-style insurgency but others say armed conflict remains improbable Protesters, with one wielding a Confederate battle flag that reads ‘Come and Take It,’ clash with police at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Joe Biden had spent a year in the hope that America could go back to normal. But last Thursday, the first anniversary of the deadly insurrection a

  • In much of the West, the walls are closing in on anti-vaxxers

    Republican governors in the United States may be championing the cause of the vaccine resistant and suing to stop mandates imposed by the Biden administration. But elsewhere in the West, the jab-less are increasingly becoming personae non gratae. The omicron variant is exacting some of the highest infection rates of the pandemic, and the growing frustration of the vaccinated majority in the West against its unvaccinated minority is reaching a crescendo in some countries. Studies suggest omicron

  • Opinion: What authoritarianism would look like in America

    Ankeny man: How you experience your life would depend on whether you identified — and were identified — as a Trump Republican.

  • Raskin: Grisham told Jan. 6 panel about 'names that I had not heard before'

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday said former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol about "a number of names that I had not heard before.""She had a number of names that I had not heard before, and she had some ways of looking at it," Raskin told moderator Chuck Todd when asked about Grisham's meeting with the panel during an appearance on NBC's "Meet...

  • Fox News Host Has Some Blunt Talk For Trump: 'You Have To Learn To Lose'

    Brian Kilmeade also dismissed Trump's complaints of election fraud.

  • Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray party accuses Eritrea of attacking its forces

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -The Tigray People's Liberation Front, the party that controls most of the northern Ethiopia region of Tigray, on Sunday accused Eritrea of attacking its troops. In another development in the conflict, aid organisations suspended their operations in an area of northwest Tigray where 56 civilians were killed by an air strike over the weekend, the U.N. agency for humanitarian affairs (UNOCHA) said. "The Eritrean military launched fresh attacks against our forces yesterday in Sigem Kofolo... located in Northwestern Tigray close to Sheraro town," TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda wrote on Twitter.

  • A Former Supreme Commander of NATO on What Putin's Up to in the Ukraine

    For the past several months, Ukraine and its western partners have been watching Russia methodically build up a powerful force of over 100,000 soldiers on their shared border. While he claims not to intend an invasion, President Vladimir Putin has several objectives. For the U.S., NATO, and the world’s democracies, this is a challenging moment.

  • Trump would dial Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs into Oval Office meetings, report says

    Fox News's top hosts served as a "Cable Cabinet of unofficial advisers" to the Trump administration, The Washington Post said.

  • Supreme Court turns away Carter Page defamation suit against DNC

    The Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a defamation lawsuit brought by former Trump campaign official Carter Page against the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and others linked to the controversial Steele dossier. The court's order was issued without comment or noted dissent, in keeping with common practice. Page had appealed to the Supreme Court after his lawsuit was dismissed in the lower courts on procedural grounds.The former 2016...

  • North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6

    A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday they want U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in last January’s rally in Washington questioning the presidential election outcome before a Capitol riot later that day. Cawthorn's office quickly condemned the candidacy challenge of the Republican, which was filed on behalf of 11 voters with the State Board of Elections, which oversees a process by which a candidate’s qualifications are scrutinized. The voters contend that Cawthorn, who formally filed as a candidate for the 13th District seat last month, can’t run because he fails to comply with an amendment in the U.S. Constitution ratified shortly after the Civil War.

  • Castro confiscated his apartments in Cuba. American diplomats and now tourists stay in them

    Javier García-Bengochea, a successful neurosurgeon in Jacksonville, was just a baby when he left Cuba with his family, after Fidel Castro confiscated their businesses and properties in 1960 as part of a broad expropriation effort that triggered what was to become a six-decade U.S. embargo.

  • U.S. warns Iran of severe consequences if Americans attacked

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Iran will face severe consequences if it attacks Americans, the White House said on Sunday, including any of those sanctioned by Tehran for the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Iran's sanctions on Saturday came as Tehran's proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the Middle East. "We will work with our allies and partners to deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran," Sullivan said in a statement.

  • Trump challenges suits over U.S. Capitol riot, argues fiery speech was official act

    (Reuters) -Donald Trump's lawyer argued in court on Monday that the former president cannot be sued over his fiery speech preceding the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol because he was acting within the scope of his official presidential duties. Trump's lawyer, Jesse Binnall, said during a court hearing that Trump was "immune," or shielded, from three lawsuits by Democratic members of Congress and two police officers. The lawsuits, filed by plaintiffs including Democratic U.S. representatives Eric Swalwell and Jerry Nadler, argue that Trump is liable for injuries to police and lawmakers.

  • Letters to the Editor: Jan. 9, 2022

    Readers share their views on voters' privacy and lack of the same; child welfare case managers leaving the profession; and the Jan. 6 committee

  • Trump says GOP Sen. Mike Rounds 'went woke' and 'will never receive my Endorsement again' after Rounds called the 2020 presidential election 'as fair as we've seen'

    "The election was fair, as fair as we've seen," Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota said on Sunday. "Moving forward, we have to refocus."

  • Read the complaint seeking to keep Madison Cawthorn out of Congress, and his response

    A legal challenge to Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s reelection eligibility relies on a part of the 14th Amendment originally written to keep Confederate rebels from serving in Congress.

  • SALT change on ice in the Senate

    A rollback of the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction is on ice after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) raised broader objections to President Biden's social spending and climate package. Democrats from blue states such as New York and New Jersey have been pushing to include a rollback of the SALT deduction cap in the spending package, though lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on what such a provision would look like. But Manchin last...

  • Today's letters: Readers comment on news coverage of The Villages and the Second Amendment

    Jan. 9, 2022, letters: Readers comment on news coverage of The Villages and the Second Amendment.

  • Kazakhstan says 164 were killed in a week of bloody protests only quelled after the threat to shoot demonstrators on sight and the arrival of Russian troops

    Protests in the Central Asian country began with fuel prices, and then became an uprising against the regime of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.