UN Latest: Bolsonaro Brags About his Feats Ahead of Brazil Vote

(Bloomberg) -- World leaders will have a chance to meet in person as the United Nations General Assembly kicks off this week with the war in Ukraine taking yet another critical turn. Russia’s seven-month-old invasion of its neighbor will dominate the debate, both from the podium and on the sidelines.

US President Joe Biden will speak on Wednesday, a day later than originally intended, while the new UK prime minister, Liz Truss, will make her international debut. Russia’s Vladimir Putin will be notably absent, along with China’s Xi Jinping.

As the session began, news broke that the Kremlin was racing to stage sham votes on annexing the regions of Ukraine its forces still control. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will no doubt address these latest developments when they address the assembly.

Click here for the full schedule of speakers on Tuesday.

(All times ET)

Bolsonaro Touts His Feats at UN Before Brazil Vote (10:17 a.m.)

President Jair Bolsonaro said Brazil’s economy has quickly recovered from the pandemic, with inflation easing and activity gaining steam, as he tried to talk up his government’s image in his last major speech to a global audience before the country’s Oct. 2 election.

He also called for an end to economic sanctions imposed against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, saying it’s exerting a heavy toll on the global economy. The right-wing leader, trailing his leftist challenger in all major opinion polls, delivered moderate remarks, departing from the aggressive rhetoric that’s all too common in his speeches.

Scholz, Erdogan discuss Russia’s War against Ukraine (10:00am)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is in New York for the first ime, met with with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, one of the key conduits to Putin. They discussed on the sidelines of UNGA the ways to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Scholz, who currently heads the Group of Seven most industrialized countries, thanked Erdogan for his role as mediator to lift Russia’s blockage of grain exports from Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the discussion. The two leaders have said earlier in separate remarks that Russia must return occupied territory to Ukraine as part of any peace agreement.

Guterres Says World Is in ‘peril and Paralyzed’ (9:30 a.m.)

Antonio Guterres, a former Portuguese prime minister who has been leading the UN since 2017, gave a stinging assessment of the state of world affairs and the inability of world leaders to take urgent action on a range of issues from climate change, to inequality and the war in Ukraine.

He was the first person to speak at the opening of the General Assembly and he did not hold back.

“Let’s have no illusions. We are in rough seas. A winter of global discontent is on the horizon,” he told the audience. “We have a duty to action, and yet we are gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction.”

Protests Roil Tehran With Iran President in NY (8:27 a.m.)

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is in New York for UNGA as protests roil the streets of Tehran following the death of a young woman who fell into a coma after being detained for flouting Islamic dress codes by the so-called “morality police.”

Mahsa Amini’s death has drawn widespread condemnation. The incident, which has sparked some of the biggest unrest in Iran since the November 2019 fuel protests, could overshadow Raisi’s visit and any efforts to break the latest deadlock in Tehran’s indirect talks with Washington to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Thousands of Iranian-Americans are planning to protest Raisi’s presence at the UN outside its headquarters.

Erdogan Urges Putin to Return Occupied Territory (6:30 a.m.)

Russia should return occupied territory to Ukraine as part of a peace settlement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with PBS in New York, adding that he had “very extensive discussions” with President Vladimir Putin last week in Uzbekistan.

“He is actually showing me that he’s willing to end this as soon as possible,” Erdogan, who has pushed Turkey as a mediator in the conflict, told the broadcaster. “That was my impression, because the way things are going right now is quite problematic.”

Send More Weapons, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Asks (Earlier)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged western nations to supply more weapons so his government can press ahead with its counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Kuleba said in an interview Monday with Bloomberg Television that Ukraine wants to add to its recent territorial gains and deny Russian President Vladimir Putin any strategic advantage gained since his army invaded on Feb. 24.

New UK leader is set to make her UN debut (earlier)

Liz Truss is on her first foreign trip as the newly-installed prime minister following ten days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. Hers is the most high-profile UN debut. She comes to power at particularly tumultuous political period for the UK. For any UK leader, coming to America involves face time with the president. She and Joe Biden crossed paths in London for the Queen’s funeral but a more formal encounter won’t happen until Wednesday.

She also plans to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and the European Union’s Ursula von der Leyen against the backdrop of UK threats to rip up the post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

