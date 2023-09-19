UN Latest: US Says G-7 Allies See War in Ukraine Grinding On

(Bloomberg) -- The US and its Group of Seven allies see the war in Ukraine lasting for the medium or long term and understand that their planning needs to reflect that timeline, a senior State Department official said Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Read more: US, Allies See War in Ukraine Grinding On, Seek Long-Term Plan

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected to be among key topics, along with climate change, this week at the UN, which has been unable to rein in the war, tarnishing its reputation as a forum to solve global problems.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the UN on Tuesday morning and meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Washington later this week as he seeks to bolster domestic support in the US for the war effort.

(All times are NY)

Turkey Seeks to Charm US Investors (8:24 a.m.)

Turkey’s Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will meet with bankers in New York in an effort to lure much-needed investment for his nation’s troubled economy.

Simsek’s mission is critical to allay investors wary of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s seeming recent embrace of more conventional policies to tighten monetary policy after pursuing unorthodox approaches for years. Simsek will speak at an investment conference co-hosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and the Turkey-US Business Council before Thursday’s interest-rate decision.

US Sees Chance to Reset Thai Alliance (6:00 a.m.)

Thailand’s recently elected Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is said to be bringing his incoming military chief for security talks with the US. Washington sees the new leader and his government as its best opportunity in two decades to get its alliance with Thailand back on track after ties were strained under the previous military-backed regime. While Srettha is seeking an audience with President Joe Biden, he’s indicated that any rapprochement won’t come at the expense of China.

Lula, Zelenskiy to Meet on UN Sidelines After Tensions (Monday)

Presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine will hold their first in-person meeting this week in New York in an attempt to bridge differences over Russia’s invasion and how to end it.

The long-awaited encounter will be on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and comes as the US and other allies have sought to rally nations from the so-called Global South, including Brazil, that have remained skeptical of their efforts to ramp up pressure on Russia.

Germany Urges Focus on Russia’s ‘Criminal’ War (Monday)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz issued a warning to the world ahead of the UN General Assembly, calling the Ukraine war one of the biggest challenges to the post World War II order.

“This week will always be about what the Russian president has done with his criminal war of aggression against Ukraine,” Scholz told reporters shortly before a speech about UN efforts on a series of ambitions known as the Sustainable Development Goals. “We will also insist very concretely that the world community feels committed to its principles.”

