UN Latest: Protests Roil Iran While President Raisi Is in NY

Annmarie Hordern, Courtney McBride and Iain Marlow
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- World leaders will have a chance to meet in person as the United Nations General Assembly kicks off this week. The war in Ukraine will be a key theme of the diplomatic gathering, which takes place right after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Most Read from Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden will speak on Wednesday, a day later than originally intended, while the new UK prime minister, Liz Truss, will make her international debut. Notable no-shows include China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, whose last appearance in person was in 2015.

First up to the green marble podium is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is facing a tough election in two weeks. The highlights of the day will be French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose words will be closely watched given his role as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine.

Click here for the full schedule of speakers on Tuesday.

(All times ET)

Key Developments:

  • Serbia won’t let Kosovo join UN

  • UN panel found that all sides in Ethiopia’s civil war have likely committed abuses

  • Japan and South Korea agree resolution on wartime labor

  • New Yorkers Can Tolerate UN Traffic If Tourists Open Wallets

Protests Roil Tehran With Iran President in NY (8:27 a.m.)

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is in New York for UNGA as protests roil the streets of Tehran following the death of a young woman who fell into a coma after being detained for flouting Islamic dress codes by the so-called “morality police.”

Mahsa Amini’s death has drawn widespread condemnation. The incident, which has sparked some of the biggest unrest in Iran since the November 2019 fuel protests, could overshadow Raisi’s visit and any efforts to break the latest deadlock in Tehran’s indirect talks with Washington to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Thousands of Iranian-Americans are planning to protest Raisi’s presence at the UN outside its headquarters.

Erdogan Urges Putin to Return Occupied Territory (6:30 a.m.)

Russia should return occupied territory to Ukraine as part of a peace settlement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with PBS in New York, adding that he had “very extensive discussions” with President Vladimir Putin last week in Uzbekistan.

“He is actually showing me that he’s willing to end this as soon as possible,” Erdogan, who has pushed Turkey as a mediator in the conflict, told the broadcaster. “That was my impression, because the way things are going right now is quite problematic.”

Send More Weapons, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Asks (Earlier)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged western nations to supply more weapons so his government can press ahead with its counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Kuleba said in an interview Monday with Bloomberg Television that Ukraine wants to add to its recent territorial gains and deny Russian President Vladimir Putin any strategic advantage gained since his army invaded on Feb. 24.

New UK leader is set to make her UN debut (earlier)

Liz Truss is on her first foreign trip as the newly-installed prime minister following ten days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. Hers is the most high-profile UN debut. She comes to power at particularly tumultuous political period for the UK. For any UK leader, coming to America involves face time with the president. She and Joe Biden crossed paths in London for the Queen’s funeral but a more formal encounter won’t happen until Wednesday.

She also plans to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and the European Union’s Ursula von der Leyen against the backdrop of UK threats to rip up the post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany Closes In on Deal to Nationalize Gas Giant Uniper

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government is closing in on an agreement to nationalize gas giant Uniper SE, as Berlin moves to stave off a collapse of the country’s energy sector.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock

  • Company loses bid to recover payout for Dubai hotel fire

    An insurance company that was ordered to pay more than a billion Dirhams in damages for a 2015 New Year’s Eve fire in Dubai has lost a civil lawsuit that it filed to try and recover the money. Two years after the massive fire rocked the Address Downtown hotel, Orient Insurance was ordered to pay Dubai’s state-backed developer Emaar 1.25 billion Dirhams (more than $340 million) in a settlement. Emaar is behind projects like the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa.

  • Iran Protests Turn Violent After Woman’s Death in Police Custody

    (Bloomberg) -- Violence erupted in Iran’s capital as security forces cracked down on the biggest public backlash against the country’s dress code for women since the 1979 revolution that ushered in the laws. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsG

  • April trial set for man charged in synagogue massacre

    The long-delayed capital murder trial of Robert Bowers in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre will begin in April, a federal judge has ruled. Robert Bowers, a Baldwin resident who has pleaded not guilty, could be sentenced to death if convicted of the shootings. U.S. District Judge Robert Colville issued an order Monday setting the trial date for April 24, when jury selection will begin.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Berkshire Hathaway, Tencent and HSBC

    Berkshire Hathaway, Tencent and HSBC are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • The Queen's Six: From hymns to show tunes

    In 2008, six members of the Choir of St. George's Chapel, which has sung for services at Windsor Castle for nearly 700 years, formed The Queen's Six, a group that performs music you won't find in any hymnal, from pop to Broadway. Correspondent David Pogue talks with The Queen's Six about performing for Queen Elizabeth II, and welcoming a female singer into the group for the first time.

  • UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

    In an alarming assessment, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet. “Our world is in peril — and paralyzed,” Guterres said.

  • Britain's financial watchdog says FTX may be operating in UK without authorisation

    Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday cryptocurrency exchange FTX may be offering financial services or products in the UK without its authorisation. FTX is one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, raising its profile this year by acting as crypto's white knight, throwing lifelines to digital asset platforms which have faltered as cryptocurrency prices have cratered.

  • KU Jayhawks vs. Duke Blue Devils: Five things to know entering Saturday’s game

    These two teams have identical 3-0 records heading into a Saturday morning game at Booth Memorial Stadium.

  • Japan, South Korea Ministers Seek Resolution on Wartime Labor

    (Bloomberg) -- Top diplomats from Japan and South Korea agreed in New York to continue to seek a resolution on the issue of Korean labor conscripted to work in Japanese factories and mines during World War II.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of Options

  • Law Enforcement Funding Package Splits Democrats Before Midterm Elections

    WASHINGTON — Legislation to increase funding for local police departments has hit a snag on Capitol Hill amid deep Democratic divisions, as progressives balk at steering more money to law enforcement and moderates clamor for action that could blunt Republicans’ efforts to paint them as soft on crime before the midterm elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pledged for weeks to bring up a package of bills that would provide funding for hiring more police officers, increasing salaries, investin

  • German industry suffers worst energy shock since 1949

    German factories suffered their biggest price shock since records began last month, as the throttling of gas supplies from Russia led energy bills to more than double.

  • DP World wins another ruling in battle over Djibouti port

    Dubai-based shipping giant DP World said Tuesday it has won another ruling in a longstanding legal battle over the operation of a strategic port in the African nation of Djibouti. Dubai-based DP World said an appeals court in Hong Kong agreed with its request to keep its lawsuit against China Merchants Port Holdings in Hong Kong courts, where that company is based, rather than transfer it to Djibouti. DP World accuses China Merchants of successfully pressuring Djibouti's government to expel DP World from the country and hand over the Doraleh Container Terminal to the Hong Kong-based firm.

  • Baltic nations close borders to Russians over Ukraine war

    Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have closed their borders to most Russians in response to the wide domestic support in Russia for the war in Ukraine

  • Russian-led forces in occupied Kherson call for immediate ‘referendum’ on joining Russia

    Russian puppet authorities in the occupied city of Kherson on Sept. 20 called for a “referendum” on joining Russia, Russian media outlet RIA Novosti reported.

  • Serbia Won’t Let Kosovo Join UN Despite Strong Western Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- There is no chance that Serbia will let Kosovo join the United Nations despite intense pressure from the US and European nations, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak

  • Britain's Truss doesn't expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon

    Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain’s leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years. Truss said a trans-Atlantic deal is not one of her priorities — a sharp contrast with the stance of her immediate predecessors as Conservative prime minister, Boris Johnson and Theresa May. Both dangled the promise of a deal with the world’s biggest economy as one of the main prizes of Britain’s exit from the European Union. “There (aren’t) currently any negotiations taking place with the U.S., and I don’t have an expectation that those are going to start in the short to medium term,” Truss told reporters aboard her plane to New York, where she landed Tuesday to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

  • Biden to make remarks Tuesday on election transparency bill

    U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Tuesday about a bill that would require super PACs and certain other groups to disclose donors who contributed $10,000 or more during an election cycle. The bill is slated for a Senate vote this week, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said Monday, as Democrats seek to boost election transparency ahead of the November midterms after failing to pass more ambitious voting rights legislation earlier this year. "There is no justification under heaven for keeping such massive contributions hidden from the public," Schumer said.

  • Ford stock drops more than 4% as supply costs to jump by $1 billion, parts shortages to leave more cars unfinished

    Ford Motor Co. shares drop more than 4% on the extended session Monday after the auto maker reaffirmed its outlook but said inflation and parts shortages will leave it with more unfinished vehicles than it had expected.

  • Lawyers seek data in Georgia election equipment breach

    A former Republican Party official in Georgia who was a fake elector in 2020 misrepresented her role in an alleged breach of voting equipment at a rural elections office two months after the last presidential election, according to a court filing. The filing late Monday is part of a broader lawsuit challenging the security of the state's voting machines that has been drawn into a separate investigation of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his loss in Georgia. According to the latest filing, Cathy Latham helped coordinate the arrival of a computer forensics team at the Coffee County elections office on Jan. 7, 2021, welcomed them upon arrival and spent nearly all day there instructing them what to copy.