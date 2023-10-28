UN leader repeats calls for Israel-Hamas cease-fire, citing ‘unprecedented escalation’

United Nations (U.N.) Secretary-General António Guterres repeated his calls for a cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas Saturday, after Israel launched an expanded ground incursion and knocked out communications in Gaza.

Guterres said he was originally encouraged by “what seemed to be” growing consensus for a humanitarian truce after over a dozen countries voted against the resolution, including the United States.

“Regrettably, instead I was surprised by an unprecedent escalation of bombardments, undermining humanitarian objectives,” Guteres posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “This situation must be reversed.”

Israel launched an expanded ground operation on Saturday after knocking out communications and essentially creating an information blackout in Gaza overnight. According to The Associated Press, Gaza residents described the attack as the most intense strikes of the war so far.

The situation has been described by advocates as dire, as civilians in Gaza have been left with no cellphone or radio service. Other U.N. officials have said the delivery of aid is not happening because of the attacks.

Israel’s defense minister said that the ground “shook in Gaza” and the war had entered a new stage.

Guterres has called for a cease-fire, which has prompted a response from Israel’s ambassador to the U.N. calling for his resignation.

In a separate post, Guterres said he is reiterating his appeal for “an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, together with the unconditional release of hostages & the delivery of relief at a level corresponding to the dramatic needs of the people in Gaza, where a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes.”

The U.N.’s resolution demands a “continuous, sufficient and unhindered” provision of life-saving supplies to the people stuck inside Gaza — as Israel continues to block the movement of fuel into the region.

The resolution also condemned violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians.

The war started Oct. 7 when Hamas militants launched a deadly, surprise attack on Israel, killing more than 1,400 Israelis. Most were civilians.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said more than 7,000 Palestinians have also been killed and 17,439 others wounded in the subsequent attacks.

Humanitarian aid — including food, water and medical supplies — began crossing into Gaza last week. But as the conflict escalates, there have been more calls for the more aid for civilians stuck in the Gaza Strip.

