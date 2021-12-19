UN leader on solidarity visit to crisis-hit Lebanon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LUJAIN JO
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIRUT (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lebanon on Sunday, on a high-profile visit he said will focus on supporting the people of the crisis-stricken country.

Guterres is expected to press for reforms from the country’s political leaders, who have been deeply divided over key issues leading to a paralysis of the government and parliament. The divisions have delayed key reforms needed to get negotiations with the International Monetary Fund off the ground.

The political class is also divided over the domestic probe into the disastrous August 2020 Beirut Port explosion that killed over 216 people, injured thousands and compounded Lebanon’s problems after leaving large parts of the capital destroyed.

Guterres is planning to visit the port to pay a tribute to those killed in the explosion and meet with families of the victims. He said his visit is dedicated to showing support to the Lebanese and urge leaders to take steps to overcome the crisis. He is also meeting President Michel Aoun.

“When I was high commissioner for refugees, I came many times to Lebanon and I could see the solidarity of the people of Lebanon with so many refugees. And I believe this is the moment for us all in the world to express the same solidarity with the people of Lebanon," Guterres said upon arrival. "So if there is a word to characterize my visit, that word is solidarity.”

In a message broadcast Friday before he arrived, Guterres urged Lebanon's political leaders to “put the people first” and implement reforms that promote accountability and transparency and root out corruption.

The economic collapse in Lebanon has been described as one of the worst in the world in over 150 years. Inflation and prices of basic goods have skyrocketed in Lebanon, which imports more than 80% of its basic goods.

Shortages of basic supplies, including fuel and medicine, and restrictions on bank withdrawals and transfers, particularly in foreign currency, have increased the desperation of the Lebanese in the once middle-class country.

Poverty has increased exponentially while the political class, blamed for years of corruption and mismanagement, has failed to offer drastic solutions to the crisis. International donors have extended humanitarian assistance to Lebanon to deal with the crisis, but decline to offer support to the government before a plan for reform is agreed upon.

Guterres also stressed that next year’s elections will be key for laying the foundations for a better future.

Politicians are also divided over the date and details of holding the elections, expected next spring. A decision by the country’s constitutional council is expected to settle the dispute.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indian man beaten to death inside historic Sikh temple

    A man was beaten to death in the northern Indian city of Amritsar after he allegedly attempted to commit a sacrilegious act inside the historic Golden Temple, one of Sikhs' most revered shrines. The incident occurred during the daily evening prayer on Saturday, media reported, after the man jumped over a railing inside the inner sanctum and attempted to grab a sword that was kept near the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book. Police told New Delhi Television that the man was killed after the incident and that they were checking CCTV footage to glean more information.

  • Osaka arson suspect identified, buildings to be checked

    Japanese police on Sunday identified a 61-year-old man as a prime suspect behind a fire that engulfed a mental health clinic in an eight-story building where he was a patient, killing 24 people who were trapped inside. Authorities believe the massive death toll at the downtown Osaka building on Friday was largely because the fire made its only emergency stairway unusable. Osaka police, which are investigating the case as arson and murder, identified the man as Morio Tanimoto.

  • Social Security's 5.9% Raise Still Lags Behind Inflation Rate

    Earlier this year, seniors on Social Security got some good news. It boils down to a big uptick in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures fluctuations in the cost of consumer goods. A 5.9% COLA may seem like a generous raise at first.

  • Southwest Airlines CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate testimony

    Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 following Wednesday's Senate Commerce Committee hearing on airline oversight, the company told Reuters on Friday. Kelly testified before the committee alongside the president of the nation's largest flight attendant union and executives at United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines. They did not wear masks during the hearing, which examined the impact of $54 billion in...

  • Hopes, fears in Finnish Christmas country as omicron looms

    Workers at Santa Claus Village, a holiday theme park on the edge of the Arctic Circle, chipped away at a frozen dome, using chisels to put the final touches on an ice restaurant-hotel filled with sculptures of snowmen, penguins and huskies. The Christmas season is in full swing in Finnish Lapland, where venue operators happily report that visitors have returned in numbers approaching pre-pandemic levels. Tourists from elsewhere in Finland and abroad come to revel in the festive spirit at the sprawling theme park, take a reindeer or husky sleigh ride and if they’re lucky, glimpse the Northern Lights.

  • Sky-High Lumber Prices Are Back

    Lumber prices have shot up in a rise reminiscent of a year ago, when high wood prices warned of supply problems and broad inflation to come.

  • How COVID-19 upended Blinken's diplomatic mission

    U.S. Air Force Special Air Mission 50601 departed from Joint Base Andrews on the night of Dec. 9 with an ambitious journey ahead — an eight-day, around-the-world trip with America's top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Air Force confirmed on Saturday that at least two members of its crew on the plane had tested positive for COVID. “Two U.S. Air Force aircrew members supporting the Secretary of State’s international travel tested positive for COVID-19," Ann Stefanek, the chief of media operations for the Air Force, said in a statement.

  • WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast

    The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad, the World Health Organization said Saturday. Omicron's “substantial growth advantage” over the delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake delta as the dominant form of the virus in countries where the new variant is spreading locally, the U.N. health agency said. It remains unclear if the rapid growth of omicron cases is because the variant evades existing immunity, is inherently more transmissible than previous variants, or a combination of both, WHO said.

  • Citations over U.S. vaccine mandate could begin in early January

    A U.S. federal agency on Saturday said it could start issuing citations to companies as soon as Jan. 10 for failure to comply with a nationwide mandate that they either vaccinate or test regularly for COVID-19, as a U.S. Supreme Court showdown over the policy looms. Another court in November had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and the legal battle is expected to continue to the Supreme Court. On Saturday, OSHA said it would not cite companies for any kind of noncompliance with the rule before Jan. 10 "to provide employers with sufficient time to come into compliance."

  • Typhoon deaths in Philippines top 100, mayors plead for food

    The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said Sunday at least 72 people died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in more than half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to at least 146. Gov. Arthur Yap of Bohol province said 10 others were missing and 13 injured, and suggested the fatalities may still considerably increase with only 33 out of 48 mayors able to report back to him due to downed communications. Officials were trying to confirm a sizable number of deaths caused by landslides and extensive flooding elsewhere.

  • Bouncer racially abused by drunken woman says her jail sentence is ‘valuable lesson’

    Sharna Walker, 25, was jailed after admitting racially aggravated common assault.

  • Burlington, Vermont, decided to cut its police force 30 percent. Here’s what happened next.

    Burlington, Vt., decided to slash 30 percent of its police force by attrition. Since then, city leaders have been reckoning with the unintended consequences.

  • Washington State Sen. Doug Ericksen dead after battle with COVID

    The news came from a Saturday afternoon press release from the Washington Senate Republican Caucus.

  • Russians Have Suddenly Stopped Buying Putin’s Anti-American Propaganda

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMOSCOW—It’s easy to see why President Vladimir Putin might have thought ratcheting up tensions on Ukraine’s border and blaming it all on NATO and the U.S. would rally his faltering support back home, but this time something different is happening.Most Russians aren’t buying it.Domestic propaganda levels have reached near-hysteria this year after anti-Putin protests swept the country following the attempted murder and imprisonment of oppo

  • Jim Acosta Scolds Fox News for Capitol Riot Texts: ‘You’ve Been Busted on Your Bulls—’

    CNN host says release of texts "exposed what may have been a broad effort to overturn the 2020 election, and then deceive the public about that"

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ Founder Spilled to Jan. 6 Committee About Contact With Republican Lawmakers

    Ali Alexander interacted with Reps. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) ahead of the riot at the Capitol

  • Trump Administration Deliberately Tanked Covid Response for Political Purposes: Report

    "Persistent political interference in the pandemic response contributed to one of the worst failures of leadership in American history," the House report read

  • Taiwan referendums fail in major setback for opposition

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's opposition suffered a major setback on Saturday after voters rejected four referendums it had championed as a show of no confidence in the government. The defeat of the referendums comes as Taipei faces growing military and political pressure from Beijing, and is a boost for President Tsai Ing-wen https://www.reuters.com/article/us-taiwan-election-idUSKBN1ZA009 - re-elected by a landslide last year on vows to stand up to China. Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang, or KMT, which traditionally favours close ties with Beijing, is hoping to make a comeback in key mayoral elections late next year.

  • Trump's DC hotel was the 'epicenter' of corruption where anyone looking to 'curry favor' could just walk in and 'flash cash,' says watchdog group

    In a scathing NBC News op-ed, the head of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics slammed the GSA's lack of oversight into Trump's business dealings.

  • Mitch McConnell Rips 'Horrendous' Jan. 6 Riot, Says Public 'Needs To Know' What Happened

    "The fact-finding is interesting. We’re all going to be watching it."