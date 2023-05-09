UN: At least 23,606 civilian casualties in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

According to the United Nations human rights agency, Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed at least 8,791 civilians and wounded at least 14,815 from Feb. 24, 2022, to May 7.

From May 1 to 7, the OHCHR confirmed 221 civilian casualties in Ukraine.

In every update, the agency reports that the actual number of casualties is likely considerably higher since the information from places with ongoing hostilities is delayed. Also, many reports of civilian casualties still need to be verified.

Over the last several days, Russia has conducted a series of mass drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.

UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk said on March 31 that the number of civilian casualties in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine far outstrips official figures. “These figures are just the tip of the iceberg,” Turk said during a meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.