UN: At least 240 civilian casualties in Russian bombardment of Ukraine

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

The Russian military's invasion of Ukraine has caused "at least 240 civilian casualties," including 64 deaths, the United Nations said Saturday, per AP.

Yes, but: The "real figures are considerably higher" as officials assessing the situation have yet to confirm other reports, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

The big picture: The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also said damage to civilian infrastructure has left "hundreds of thousands of people" without electricity or water access, mainly in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine.

