UN: At least 6,884 civilians killed by Russia's war against Ukraine

According to the United Nations human rights agency, Russia's war against Ukraine has killed at least 6,884 civilians and injured at least 10,947 from Feb. 24 through Dec. 26. Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes.

The agency said the actual figures are likely considerably higher since the information from some places is delayed, and many reports of civilian casualties still need to be confirmed.

Per Ukraine's Interior Ministry estimates, Russia's war has killed over 9,400 civilians, including more than 460 children.