UN: Lebanese crisis exposes children to abuse, exploitation

FAY ABUELGASIM
·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency said Friday the number of cases of child abuse and exploitation it has handled in Lebanon has nearly doubled in the past year amid the Mideast country’s economic meltdown.

Lebanese are under enormous pressure as their country struggles with an unprecedented economic crisis, the worst in its history, with inflation and unemployment soaring and more than 80% percent of its population plunged into poverty.

That has pushed parents to send their children to work and force their daughters into early marriage, UNICEF said, adding that babies are increasingly being abandoned on the streets.

“I think it is not acceptable and it is preventable, and I think we can’t really use the excuse for political and financial crisis to justify this violation of rights,” said Najat Maala M’jid, the U.N. special representative on violence against children, who is currently visiting Lebanon.

“Despite ... the financial crisis, this is not to be seen as additional expenses but as an investment, and no, not (one for) tomorrow because the children are the present," she told The Associated Press.

M'jid urged for laws to be reviewed to ensure protection, such as penalizing child marriage, and for social welfare to be extended to children and institutionalized.

“We all know what to do. So, the question is why we are not doing it,” she said, adding that she is meeting with Lebanese officials to press the urgency of the matter.

UNICEF estimates that one in every eight families in Lebanon send their children to work. Figures by UNICEF and national agencies show that 4% of Lebanese girls between the ages of 15 and 19 are married.

The situation is even more dire for the Syrian refugee communities living in Lebanon, estimated to be over 16% of Lebanon’s population of 6 million.

The number of Syrian refugee children who are working doubled between 2019 and 2021 to about 28,000, mostly boys, exposing them to abuse, exploitation and harsh working conditions. One in five Syrian girls between the ages of 15-19 in Lebanon is married.

These numbers are likely an underestimation of the growing phenomenon, according to UNICEF.

The number of cases of child abuse and exploitation handled by UNICEF and its partners increased from 3,913 to 5,621 between October 2020 and October 2021.

Meanwhile, over 1.8 million children — up from 900,000 in 2019 — live in what is termed multidimensional poverty, which includes lack of access to basic services. Many have dropped out of school and others are increasingly living on the streets.

“This is an unprecedented crisis for children,” said UNICEF’s representative in Lebanon, Yukie Mokuo, urging action. “Otherwise, we will lose the generation. We will lose the future of Lebanon.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida children pay the price of foster-care panic | Opinion

    Child abuse deaths are rare and tragic. Needles in haystacks. A foster-care panic makes the haystack bigger, so the needles are even harder to find.

  • White House looks to boost U.S. trucking industry

    The Biden administration is meeting with the trucking industry on Thursday as it looks to help add new drivers to a key part of U.S. supply chains. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will join National Economic Council Director Brian Deese in hosting a roundtable at the White House with leaders in the trucking industry, including business and labor leaders.

  • Iran nuke talks adjourn, Europeans say pause disappointing

    Talks aimed at salvaging Iran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers adjourned Friday to allow the Iranian negotiator to return home for consultations after a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran. European diplomats said it was “a disappointing pause” and that negotiators in Vienna are “rapidly reaching the end of the road." China's chief negotiator, Wan Qun, said the talks will “resume hopefully before the end of the year.”

  • A Persian festival, Yalda, celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, with pomegranates, poetry and sacred rituals

    A table set for the celebration of the Persian festival of Yalda. Jasmin Merdan/Moment via Getty images.As the days become shorter and the nights become longer and darker, we are reminded that indeed winter is coming. As a child I would dread this time of the year. Not only was there was less time to play outside, but there was a string of holidays that my Iranian family didn’t celebrate, from Hanukkah to Christmas, which made me feel I didn’t belong in our new home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. At

  • On city's West Side, principal works to make every student feel loved

    Saint Mary Magdalene School in the Hilltop has a diverse student population and its principal, Courtney Ryan, works to make every student feel loved.

  • Wisconsin tops Louisville to reach NCAA volleyball final

    Freshman Anna Smrek recorded her 20th kill on match point and No. 4 Wisconsin beat top-seeded and previously unbeaten Louisville 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 on Thursday night in the NCAA women’s volleyball semifinals. The size and experience of Wisconsin was too much for Louisville (32-1) in its first semifinal appearance. Fellow big, and Wisconsin's star senior, Dana Rettke added 14 kills with eight blocks and Grace Loberg had 13 kills.

  • GOP blows off Trump’s bid to oust McConnell

    Just two Senate candidates — and no senators — have publicly called for replacing the Republican leader.

  • Why Is Herschel Walker Lying About Having a College Degree?

    Herschel Walker never graduated from college. You never cared that he didn’t graduate because nothing significant in his life required a college degree. From 1980 until 1982, he was a Heisman-winning running back at the University of Georgia before going pro in the now-defunct USFL and then the NFL. He even had a stint as an MMA fighter. Lately, Walker makes the rounds as a MAGA mascot in Trumpworld. It’s doubtful that anyone has ever asked him for a college transcript.

  • An Ohio Mom Seemingly Had The Perfect Life —Until A Minor Car Crash Revealed Sinister Secrets

    Rosie Essa thought she’d catch a last-minute movie with her sister when she hopped into her SUV and headed down the Gates Mills, Ohio streets to the theater. Rosie — a nurse married to a successful emergency room doctor — had what some might consider the ideal life: financial security, a large family home, two beautiful children, and plans for a third baby. But Rosie would never make it to the movies that day. The 38-year-old mom of two suddenly began driving erratically, hit another car in a mi

  • A 16-year-old high school football player was brutally beaten in what his family called a 'bizarre' and 'heinous act.' 3 of his classmates have been charged in his attack.

    "We expect more arrests to be made," the brother of student-athlete Cole Hagan, said. "But things are moving in the right direction and we're grateful for that."

  • Judge goes beyond prosecutors' request with sentence for Jan. 6 couple

    A U.S. district judge on Wednesday issued a sentence against a couple who took part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that went beyond what prosecutors recommended, giving them jail time.The Department of Justice (DOJ) had asked that Brandon Miller and his wife Stephanie Miller be sentenced to home confinement as part of a 36-month probationary period. The Ohio couple was charged with entering the Capitol, with Brandon Miller livestreaming their...

  • Twitter suspends pro-family think tank director after tweet opposing 'chemical castration' of children

    A policy director at a pro-family think tank was temporarily suspended from Twitter on Wednesday after calling on governors to support legislation that bans the chemical castration of children.

  • Actor Arrested in Deaths of Insta Model and Her Friend Found Dumped in Los Angeles

    InstagramA 42-year-old Hollywood wannabe has reportedly been arrested on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the mysterious deaths of a 24-year-old Instagram model and her friend.Brandt Osborn, who originally hails from Staten Island, was one of three men arrested Wednesday over the November deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Thursday. David Pearce, 37, and Michael Ansbach, 47, were identified as the other two men ta

  • North Korea executes citizens for watching K-pop videos, says Seoul-based NGO

    At least seven executions under North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were the result of individuals watching K-pop, or pop music from South Korea, according to a report from a Seoul-based NGO. Deadly consequences: The Transitional Justice Working Group (TJWG) published a report this month mapping out killings made under Kim. The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) provided funding for this project, allowing the researchers to collect crucial information about the killing sites, public executions, offenses punishable by the death penalty, public trials without execution, deaths under custody and body disposal in North Korea.

  • Idaho Sheriff Accused of Pulling Gun on Church Youth Group: ‘I Will F—ing Shoot You’

    Bingham County SheriffAn Idaho sheriff is facing felony charges for allegedly losing it on a church youth group, pulling a gun on their leader and threatening to shoot.Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has been charged by the Idaho attorney general in connection with the Nov. 9 incident, which began when a Latter-day Saints youth group was delivering messages of thanks shaped like turkeys to those in their congregation, EastIdahoNews.com reports. A group of seven girls between age 12 and 16,

  • ‘I’m Holding Myself Back’: Father Lashes Out During Sentencing Hearing of White Man Who Hanged and Torched His Son

    An Iowa judge has just made sure that Steven Vogel will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a Black man in […]

  • A celebrity couple’s divorce has become a symbol of declining China-Taiwan relations

    Splitting up with Taiwanese star Barbara Hsu has made Wang Xiaofei China's latest national hero.

  • Louisiana judge’s son removed from LSU’s track team following racist video

    The fallout continues after a Louisiana judge and her family were heard making racist slurs in a now-viral video. In […] The post Louisiana judge’s son removed from LSU’s track team following racist video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Trucking companies offer luxury truck stops with masseurs and pet-bathing stations in the battle for workers

    One of the nation's largest trucking companies is offering truckers luxury terminals with masseurs, movie theaters, and personal trainers.

  • 'Monster' sentenced to 90 years in prison for attacking 9-year-old girl

    Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steven Meyer described James Brian Chadwell II as a monster, then sentenced the monster to a 90-year prison sentence.