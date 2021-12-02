UN lockdown: NYPD take man with gun into custody following hours-long negotiations

New York City police took a man with a gun outside the United Nations' headquarters into custody Thursday following hours of negotiations that sent the complex into a lockdown and forced employees to shelter in place.

The New York Police Department said the man with a firearm was taken into custody by 1:41 p.m. and there was no added threat to the public.

Starting around 10:45 a.m., police had been negotiating with the armed individual to get him to surrender and drop his firearm. Social media video showed a man pointing a gun at himself outside the United Nations complex, Fox 5 NY reported.

An NYPD spokeswoman told Fox News Digital around 1 p.m. police were still "trying to establish dialogue with the individual." She described the individual as a White male in his 60s "with a possible shotgun in front of UN location."

NYPD SEEK MAN FOR ALLEGEDLY RACIALLY MOTIVATED ATTACK

"As the incident at 42nd Street and 1st Avenue in Manhattan continues, please stay clear of the area and expect traffic delays in the surrounding blocks due to closed streets," NYPD News tweeted at 1:15 p.m. "There remains no threat to the public as NYPD cops are working to ensure everyone’s safety."

International flags outside the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The video posted online also showed NYPD officers in tactical gear and long guns, Fox 5 reported. Employees were sheltering in place at the United Nations complex, which consists of four buildings along the East River in Manhattan. Few additional details were immediately available.

NYPD has asked people to avoid the area of 42 Street and 1st Avenue – saying in a tweet that emergency vehicles could be expected in the surrounding area. The incident was also expected impact traffic along FDR Drive.

A spokesperson for the United Nations told Fox News Digital the incident started around 10:45 a.m. when a UN staff member who was entering the building at the 43rd Street gate alerted the UN guards at there that a man with what appears to be a shotgun on was on First Avenue.

Story continues

"The NYPD was immediately alerted by UN Security and our security services took the decision to lock down the compound," the spokesperson said.

By noon, the situation was still ongoing just outside the 43rd Street gate, but the building had been reopened for pedestrian exit and entrance at the 46th Street gate and vehicular access at 42nd Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 800-273-8255.

For those who don’t want to speak to a counselor, there’s also a national Crisis Text Line available 24/7 by texting "home" to 741741.