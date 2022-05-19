UN: Mali pullout from counterterrorism force `unfortunate'

EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s top political official for Africa called Mali’s decision to withdraw from the Sahel regional counterterrorism force “unfortunate and regrettable” Wednesday, especially at a time of increasing terrorist activity and insecurity.

Assistant Secretary-General Martha Pobee told the U.N. Security Council that this week’s decision by Mali’s ruling junta to leave the force “is most certainly a step back for the Sahel.”

The G5 Sahel force was created in 2014 by Mali and the neighboring West African states of Niger, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Chad to counter terrorism in the Sahel, but from the start it was beset by financial and political problems and it didn’t deploy troops until 2017.

Nonetheless, Pobee said that since last November the force has carried out operations in all three of its sectors without the participation of Malian battalions.

“How Mali’s decision to leave the G5 and its joint force will further impact the organization and dynamics in the region remains to be seen,” she said.

Pobee noted that for the last five years, the international community, donors and partners “have struggled to reach consensus on the most effective support mechanism for a collective security response in the Sahel,” which has proven to be “a significant obstacle” for operating the G5 force.

“We need innovative approaches in the face of the constantly evolving tactics of terrorist groups, whose influence keeps expanding,” she said.

While all key players recognize that “the terrorist onslaught in the Sahel constitutes a slow-burning mortal threat to international peace and security,” the lack of consensus persists, Pobee said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the chair of the African Union have agreed to carry out a joint strategic assessment “of security and governance initiatives in the Sahel,” she said. The objective is “to strengthen support to the G5 Sahel, its joint force and other security and governance initiatives in the region,” she said.

U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills said the United States is “alarmed by rising violent extremism, terrorist attacks, inter-communal violence, growing food insecurity and democratic backsliding in the Sahel." He called challenges in the region “acute,” with civilian deaths continuing to mount along with the number of people internally displaced and fleeing across borders.

Mills pointed to three of the G5 governments -- Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali -- that “currently are neither democratically elected nor civilian-led" and have no clear timelines to return to constitutional order via free and fair elections.

He expressed regret that Mali withdrew from the G5 Sahel, saying it further isolates the country from the force’s important work and from the region.

The U.S., UK and France expressed concern about what Mills called “the newest variable in regional instability — the Russian-backed Wagner Group.” whose mercenaries operate in Mali and Central African Republic and have been accused of human rights violations.

French Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere called the situation in the Sahel “very alarming,” pointing to millions of people without enough food and civilians targeted by terrorist groups. He also noted extremists are extending their threats to eastern Senegal and to Gulf of Guinea countries, including Togo, which was hit by a terrorist attack last week.

De Riviere said Mali’s withdrawal from the G5 force weakens “the regional security architecture.” He added that “we need a plan to improve the situation in the Sahel region … and we haven’t seen one yet.”

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Anna Evstigneeva, agreed that terrorist activity and inter-ethnic and inter-religious conflicts in the Sahel have not abated.

She blamed Mali's decision on pressure by Western nations, especially France.

“In light of this fact, Mali’s decision to quite G5 Sahel, caused by such confrontational behavior of its neighbors, looks rather logical,” Evstigneeva said.

Many neighboring states object to Mali’s ruling junta, which seized power in August 2020. In April the junta leaders said a transition to civilian, democratic rule would take at least two years.

Evstigneeva said Russia is committed to enhancing the capacity of armed forces in the region.

At this time, she said, servicemen from Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad are completing courses at universities of the Russian Ministry of Defense while members of the Malian police are being trained at educational facilities of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mississippi woman hopes father's legacy will 'continue to inspire others for generations'

    The Navy's first Black aviator died from his injuries after his plane was shot down over North Korea in December 1950.

  • Marketmind: Apocalypse now?

    Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey is sorry for an "apocalyptic" view of the world, saying that monetary policy faces its biggest test in 25 years with surging inflation exacerbated by war in Ukraine and China's COVID lockdowns. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, who warned last week that taming inflation will "include some pain", and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde speak later on Tuesday.

  • Probes into anti-France demo in Niger say cause unclear

    Investigations into the death of three people killed last November during a protest against a French military convoy travelling through Niger have failed to pinpoint the cause, the government said.

  • US health secretary tests positive for COVID on Germany trip

    President Joe Biden’s top health official tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the latest member of his Cabinet to be infected with the virus. U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive while visiting Berlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services said. Becerra, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, was experiencing mild symptoms.

  • Elephants may mourn deaths, researchers find through YouTube videos

    One of the most frequently observed behavior was guarding or keeping vigil over a dead elephant.

  • Battle for Mariupol draws toward close after surrender

    The battle that turned Mariupol into a worldwide symbol of defiance and suffering drew toward a close as Russia said nearly 1,000 last-ditch Ukrainian fighters who held out inside a pulverized steel plant had surrendered. Meanwhile, the first captured Russian soldier to be put on trial by Ukraine on war-crimes charges pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a civilian and could get life in prison. Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO, abandoning generations of neutrality for fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop with Ukraine.

  • Burkina Faso trapped miners: Wives heartbroken but praying for miracles

    A month on after a zinc mine was flooded in Burkina Faso, relatives of those trapped refuse to give up.

  • Live updates | UN Chief: War in Ukraine driving world hunger

    The United Nations chief said Wednesday he is in “intense contacts” with Russia and other countries to stop escalating global hunger exacerbated by the war in Ukraine by allowing the export of grain stored in Ukrainian ports and ensuring Russian food and fertilizers have unrestricted access to world markets. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he's hopeful after discussions with Moscow, Ukraine, Turkey, the U.S., European Union and other key countries. Guterres said Ukraine and Russia together produce almost a third of the world’s wheat and barley and half of its sunflower oil, and Russia and its ally Belarus are the world’s number two and three producers of potash, a key ingredient of fertilizer.

  • North Korea's suspected COVID-19 caseload nears 2 million

    North Korea on Thursday reported 262,270 more suspected COVID-19 cases as its pandemic caseload neared 2 million — a week after the country acknowledged the outbreak and scrambled to slow infections in its unvaccinated population. The country is also trying to prevent its fragile economy from deteriorating further, but the outbreak could be worse than officially reported since the country lacks virus tests and other health care resources and may be underreporting deaths to soften the political impact on authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un. The official Korean Central News Agency said more than 1.98 million people have become sick with fever since late April.

  • Yellen Warns of Stagflationary Risk as Gas Prices Soar

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday that while food and energy costs should ease eventually, much of the globe could be hit with inflation and slow growth in the short run. “Higher food and energy prices are having stagflationary effects, namely depressing output and spending and raising inflation all around the world,” she told reporters at the G7 meeting in Berlin. Yellen blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for much of the problem, saying that soaring commodity prices were “due

  • Israel says Iran working on advanced centrifuges at new underground sites

    HERZLIYA, Israel (Reuters) -Iran is working on advanced uranium centrifuges at new underground sites being built near its Natanz nuclear plant, Israel's defence minister said on Tuesday, giving figures that appeared to go beyond those published by a U.N. watchdog. "Iran is making an effort to complete the manufacturing and installation of 1,000 additional advanced IR6 centrifuges in its nuclear facilities, including new facilities being built at underground sites abutting Natanz," Defence Minister Benny Gantz said in a speech at Reichman University near Tel Aviv.

  • US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man

    Massachusetts on Wednesday reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently traveled to Canada, and health officials are looking into whether it is connected to small outbreaks in Europe. Monkeypox is typically limited to Africa, and rare cases in the U.S. and elsewhere are usually linked to travel there. A small number of confirmed or suspected cases have been reported this month in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain.

  • Austria's neutral status here to stay, foreign minister says

    The foreign minister of Austria said his country would retain its neutral status even as EU allies Sweden and Finland overhauled decades-long foreign policy stances to apply for NATO membership in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The situation for us looks a little different," Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told German radio broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Wednesday, pointing to "overwhelming" public support for neutrality in Austria.

  • How Pa. GOP gov pick could turn election lies into action

    Doug Mastriano is not the only candidate who won a Republican primary on Tuesday after embracing Donald Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen. If he's elected in November, Mastriano has pledged to end no-excuse vote by mail, a process that hundreds of thousands used in this week's primary. While he would have to contend with a Legislature that may not go along with his plans, he would still have significant authority over elections because Pennsylvania is one of the few states where governors have the power to appoint the secretary of state.

  • Filipinos protest Marcos Jr.'s private Australian visit

    Members of Australia’s Filipino community protested Tuesday outside a Melbourne apartment building where the Philippines' presumptive next president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was reportedly visiting his son. Marcos Jr. was making a private family visit, spokesperson Victor Rodriguez told reporters in Manila. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison telephoned Marcos Jr. on Tuesday to congratulate him on his victory in May 9 elections, Rodriguez said.

  • US announces $215 million in new food aid to Ukraine

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Ukraine will be getting $215 million in emergency food assistance, with more aid expected in the future. During a United Nations meeting on global food security, Blinken noted the “greatest global food security crisis of our time” caused by factors such as the pandemic and climate, adding…

  • General Dynamics (GD) Wins Deal to Support Abrams Tank System

    General Dynamics Corporation's (GD) business unit clinches a deal to provide technical support for Abrams Systems.

  • Video appears to show Ukraine bombing out Russian troops in a trench and destroying an armored vehicle

    "This is what the demilitarization of Russians by Ukrainian defenders looks like!" Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communication wrote in its caption.

  • Timeline shows Putin's alleged health problems as Ukraine claims he is concealing a serious illness

    After multiple claims that Putin may be suffering seriously from cancer, Insider compiled a 10-year timeline of the Russian president's health.

  • Elon Musk Says Three Things Are Ruining California

    Tesla CEO calls California a 'one-party' state that's hostile to business and innovation.