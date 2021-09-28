UN:: New meeting this month to draft Syria constitution

FILE - In this July 22, 2021 file photo, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen gestures during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Russia. Pedersen says, Tuesday, Sept. 28, invitations have been issued for a sixth meeting of the committee charged with producing a new constitution for war-torn Syria in October. (Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool Photo via AP, File)
EDITH M. LEDERER
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria announced Tuesday that invitations have been issued for a sixth meeting of the committee charged with producing a new constitution for war-torn Syria in October.

After the failure of the five previous meetings of Syrian government, opposition and civil society representatives, Geir Pedersen told the U.N. Security Council: “We should all now expect the constitutional committee to begin to work seriously on a process of drafting — not just preparing — a constitutional reform.”

Pedersen said the 45-member drafting committee will meet in Geneva starting Oct. 18, and the co-chairs from the government and opposition will for the first time meet with him the day before to prepare the session.

The last round of talks ended in January without progress. Pedersen said that after eight months of talks he was pleased to announce an agreement on “methodology” for a sixth round. It's based on three pillars: respect for rules of procedure, the submission of texts of “basic constitutional principles” ahead of the meeting, and regular meetings with him before and during the meeting.

Syria’s nearly 10-year conflict has killed more than half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war 23 million population, including more than 5 million refugees mostly in neighboring countries.

At a Russia-hosted Syrian peace conference in January 2018, an agreement was reached to form a 150-member committee to draft a new constitution. It took until September 2019 before a committee was formed.

