UN migration official: 20 migrants drown off Libya's coast

This photo provided by the International Organization for Migration shows migrants from four boats being returned to the shore in Tripoli, Libya, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Libya's coast guard intercepted Wednesday four boats in the Mediterranean Sea carrying migrants trying to reach Europe, a U.N. official said. According to the migrants, 20 people from one of the vessels had gone overboard earlier in the day and were presumed to have drowned. (International Organization for Migration, via AP)
SAMY MAGDY
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Libya's coast guard intercepted Wednesday four boats in the Mediterranean Sea carrying migrants trying to reach Europe, a U.N. official said. According to the migrants, 20 people from one of the vessels had gone overboard earlier in the day and were presumed to have drowned.

The circumstances under which the migrants went overboard were unclear, said Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration. The vessel was overcrowded as many of the rubber dinghies and dilapidated boats smuggling the migrants typically are.

It was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

Since Tuesday, a total of seven vessels smuggling hundreds of migrants were intercepted off Libya's coast, Msehli also said. Around 500 migrants, including nine children and 43 women, were returned to shore and taken to the Mabani detention center in Tripoli, she said.

Many of the migrants were exhausted and suffered from dehydration, she added.

There has been a spike in crossings and attempted crossings from Libya in recent months. Amnesty International has said that in the first six months of this year, more than 7,000 people intercepted at sea were forcibly returned to detention camps in Libya.

“The situation in the central Mediterranean is a humanitarian crisis,” Msehli said. “We are in July, and already have exceeded the number of interceptions for the entire year of 2020.”

An IOM report earlier this month said the number of migrants and refugees who died while attempting to reach Europe on dangerous sea crossings more than doubled so far this year, compared to the first six months of 2020.

The report said at least 1,146 people perished between January and June, with the Central Mediterranean route between Libya and Italy being the deadliest, claiming 741 lives.

The deadliest shipwreck so far this year took place on April 22 off Libya, when 130 people drowned despite the ship sending multiple distress calls.

Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. The oil-rich country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

Rights groups and officials at U.N. agencies that work with migrants and refugees have for years now cited survivor testimony about systematic abuse in the detention camps in Libya, including forced labor, beatings, rapes and torture. The abuse often accompanies efforts to extort money from families before migrants are allowed to leave Libya on traffickers’ boats.

Earlier in July, Libyan maritime authorities acknowledged that one of their coast guard vessel had fired warning shots at a migrant boat it was chasing in the Mediterranean, in an apparent effort to stop it from crossing to Europe and endangering the lives of the migrants onboard.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Top shooter tests positive, will miss Tokyo

    Top-ranked shooter Amber Hill has tested positive for COVID-19 at home in Britain and will miss the Tokyo Olympics. USA Basketball expects to have its full 12-man roster available for Sunday’s matchup against France, the first game for both teams in the Tokyo Olympics. Zach LaVine has been cleared to exit the health and safety protocols that stemmed from a coronavirus testing-related issue and will fly to Japan and rejoin the team on Thursday.

  • A third of newly reunited migrant families are homeless

    At least a third of migrant families separated at the border during the Trump administration and reunited in the U.S. so far under President Biden were homeless initially, three people familiar with estimates discussed by advocates and government officials told Axios.Why it matters: As the number of reunions grows, such homelessness rates have the potential to significantly strain non-governmental organizations already plagued by limited resources.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios M

  • Human rights giving hits $3.7B record, but some regions lag

    Philanthropic funding to promote human rights globally reached a record $3.7 billion in 2018, according to a report released Wednesday. The joint report from the philanthropy research organization Candid and Human Rights Funders Network, a collection of global human rights donors, also found a low amount of direct donations to charities in developing regions. The report analyzed contributions from more than 800 funders that sought to advance rights enshrined in human rights treaties, and in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a United Nations agreement that lays out broadly accepted civil and political rights, as well as social rights for education, health and other things.

  • The Capitol is a COVID petri dish as the Delta variant surges

    Congress, staffers and reporters are wearing masks again as Capitol Hill faces a new wave of the coronavirus despite widespread vaccinations.Why it matters: The Delta variant is surging, and Congress is a potential petri dish for the new variant. House and Senate leaders are weighing whether to reintroduce coronavirus protocols to the Capitol. While most lawmakers have been vaccinated, they fit high-risk profiles and work in close quarters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • Family Of Ta’Neasha Chappell Are Seeking Answers Following Her Death In Police Custody At Indiana Jail

    The family of Ta'Neasha Chappell is seeking answers after the 23-year-old died

  • Microsoft Securing its Position with Cybersecurity Investments

    Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has come a long way in the last few years. It has transformed itself into a diversified business with a leading market share in several fast-growing industries such as cloud computing, social media, video communication, and video gaming. Today, the company is focused on expanding its footprint in the cybersecurity industry as well, which is likely to improve Microsoft’s long-term earnings potential in more ways than one. (See Microsoft stock charts on TipRanks) Micro

  • Outplay gets $7.3M from Sequoia Capital India to help outbound sales team scale their campaigns

    Outbound sales managers typically rely on high volumes of inquiries to find customers, but this means that their revenue is often in proportion to the size of their team. The company announced today it has raised $7.3 million in seed funding from Sequoia Capital India. Its previous funding was a $2 million raise from Sequoia Capital India’s Surge announced in March after Outplay took part in the program’s fourth cohort.

  • Thailand to join COVAX, acknowledging low vaccine supply

    The head of Thailand’s National Vaccine Institute apologized Wednesday for the country's slow and inadequate rollout of coronavirus vaccines, promising it will join the U.N.-backed COVAX program to receive supplies from its pool of donated vaccines next year. Thailand is battling a punishing coronavirus surge that is pushing new cases and deaths to record highs nearly every day. There is fear that the numbers will get much worse because the government failed to secure significant vaccine supplies in advance of the onslaught.

  • Nigeria secures release of 100 kidnapped mothers and children

    The group, most of them women and children, were kidnapped last month in Nigeria's Zamfara state.

  • EU ‘seeking to undermine UK sovereignty’ in Gibraltar

    Dominic Raab on Tuesday accused Brussels of trying to “undermine the UK’s sovereignty” in Gibraltar with proposals to put in place Spanish border guards. The Foreign Secretary’s heated intervention came after the European Commission published its proposal for how Gibraltar’s border should be manned in the wake of Brexit. Last year the UK, Spain and Gibraltar had agreed that Frontex, the EU’s border agency, would man the land border on the Gibraltar side, according to the Foreign Office. But in p

  • Texas Border Patrol encounters 'largest group of migrants' this year with over 700 apprehended in three days

    Border Patrol authorities in La Grulla, Texas, encountered the biggest group of migrants in the region over the weekend for this fiscal year as over 700 individuals were apprehended by law enforcement between Friday and Sunday.

  • What Biden’s spat with Facebook means for vaccine misinformation

    The president said false claims about COVID vaccines are "killing people." Will singling out Big Tech make a difference in the fight against vaccine hesitancy?

  • Taking summer off? Former Kansas Senate leader Suellentrop’s reckless DUI case idles

    Would you still not be facing any consequences if you’d been arrested for driving the wrong way on I-70 and called the police officer “doughnut boy”? | Editorial

  • 11 Products to Satisfy an Obsession With Sage Green

    Add this soft green color to the equation and your bed becomes paradise. Mosser Glass is pretty much the gold standard when it comes to reliable jadeite wares (they’ve been in the game since the 1950s).

  • 'I dare you to deny me Communion.' What has happened to Catholicism in America?

    Prominent Democrats push the idea that Catholicism in modernity requires adaptation, rather than the courage to stand apart from the political moment.

  • How Stephen Colbert Survived the Pandemic, Trump and the Loss of Laughter

    Stephen Colbert is punchy. It is the first night of his second week back with a live studio audience doing CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” at the Ed Sullivan Theater. He’s still on an adrenaline high from his return to the 400-seat Broadway venue after 15 long months in the wilderness of delivering monologues […]

  • Clubhouse's audio chat rooms are now open to everyone

    The app is ditching the waitlist system as it moves out of beta.

  • Rand Paul says Fauci will be subject of criminal referral letter to Justice Department

    Sen. Rand Paul said he plans to send a letter to the Justice Department regarding a criminal referral focused on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

  • Milley to Trump after Lafayette Square apology: "I don't expect you to understand"

    The new book by The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender — "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost" — pinpoints the moment that the relationship between former President Trump and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley began to disintegrate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It came last year during a fiery Oval Office confrontation over Milley's public apology for appearing in a photo op with Trump at St. John's Church:"Why did y

  • Navy SEAL, Shark Tank winner, takes on vulnerable Arizona House Democrat

    A protege of American Sniper, Chris Kyle, and Shark Tank contestant backed by billionaire Mark Cuban on Tuesday said he plans to challenge vulnerable three-term Arizona Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran.