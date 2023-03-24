UN mission records 133 victims of sexual violence in Ukraine since Russian invasion

The New Voice of Ukraine
·1 min read
Matilda Bogner spoke about the work of the UN mission
Matilda Bogner spoke about the work of the UN mission

“The horrendous human cost of the war is also evident in the cases of conflict-related sexual violence, which we have documented since Feb. 24 last year,” she said.

“By Jan. 31 this year, we had recorded 133 victims — comprising of 85 men, 45 women and three girls.”

Read also: 21,793 civilians became victims of Russia’s war against Ukraine, UN reports

Read also: Over 400 bodies of victims of Russian occupation remain unidentified in Kharkiv Oblast

According to Bogner, 109 cases are attributable to Russian armed forces, Russian law enforcement authorities and penitentiary staff, and 24 cases are attributable to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Ukrainian police, and Ukrainian civilians or members of territorial defence forces.

Sexual violence frequently occurred when civilians or prisoners of war were detained, as well as in residential areas that were controlled by Russian armed forces, she added.

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska said on March 4 that Ukrainian police had identified 171 victims of sexual violence by Russian military personnel.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

