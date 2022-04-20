UN: More than 5 million refugees have now fled Ukraine

The number of refugees that have poured out of Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion has now surpassed 5 million, the United Nations says.

Out of the 5,034,439 that have fled, more than 2.8 million have ended up in Poland, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Around 750,000 are in Romania, while close to 550,000 are in Russia, it added.

"We're on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries to provide assistance for people who have fled their homes," the agency said in a tweet Wednesday.

UNHCR said on March 30 that 4 million people had fled Ukraine.

The exodus was somewhat slower in recent weeks than at the beginning of the war on Feb. 24.

In addition to the refugees, the U.N. says that more than 7 million people have been displaced within Ukraine.

Ukraine had a pre-war population of 44 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.