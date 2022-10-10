UN mulls quick foreign troop deployment to ease Haiti crisis

2
DÁNICA COTO
·4 min read

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The United Nations Security Council was evaluating options including the immediate activation of foreign troops to help free Haiti from the grip of gangs that has caused a scarcity of fuel, water and other basic supplies.

Such a force would “remove the threat posed by armed gangs and provide immediate protection to critical infrastructure and services,” as well as secure the “free movement of water, fuel, food and medical supplies from main ports and airports to communities and health care facilities,” according to a letter U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted to the council on Sunday.

The letter, which was seen by The Associated Press and has not been made public, said one or several member states would deploy the force to help Haiti’s National Police.

It also states the secretary-general may deploy “additional U.N. capacities to support a ceasefire or humanitarian arrangements.”

However, the letter notes that “a return to a more robust United Nations engagement in the form of peacekeeping remains a last resort if no decisive action is urgently taken by the international community in line with the outlined options and national law enforcement capacity proves unable to reverse the deteriorating security situation.”

The letter was submitted after Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 high-ranking officials requested from international partners “the immediate deployment of a specialized armed force, in sufficient quantity,” to stop the “criminal actions” of armed gangs across the country.

The request comes nearly a month after one of Haiti’s most powerful gangs seized control of a key fuel terminal in the capital of Port-au-Prince, where some 10 million gallons of diesel and gasoline and more than 800,000 gallons of kerosene are stored.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators also have barricaded streets in Port-au-Prince and other major cities in recent weeks, preventing the flow of goods and traffic as part of an ongoing protest against a spike in the prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene.

Gas stations and schools are closed, while banks and grocery stores are operating on a limited schedule.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Henry, who announced in early September that his administration could no longer afford to subsidize fuel.

The deepening paralysis has caused supplies of fuel, water and other basic goods to dwindle amid a cholera outbreak that has killed several people and sickened dozens of others, with health officials warning that the situation could worsen.

On Sunday, Haitian senators signed a document demanding that Henry’s “de facto government” defer its request for deployment of foreign troops, saying it is illegal under local laws.

A spokesman for Henry could not be immediately reached for comment.

Haitian officials have not specified what kind of armed forces they’re seeking, with many local leaders rejecting the idea of U.N. peacekeepers, noting that they’ve been accused of sexual assault and of sparking a cholera epidemic that killed nearly 10,000 people during their a 13-year mission in Haiti that ended five years ago.

The letter that the U.N. secretary-general submitted Sunday suggests that the rapid action force be phased out as Haitian police regain control of infrastructure, and that two options could follow: member states establish an international police task force to help and advise local officers or create a special force to help tackle gangs “including through joint strike, isolation and containment operations across the country.”

The letter notes that if member states do not “step forward with bilateral support and financing,” the U.N. operation may be an alternative.

“However, as indicated, a return to U.N. peacekeeping was not the preferred option of the authorities,” it states.

The letter also says the Security Council could decide to strengthen the police component of the current United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti known as BINUH, and to call on member states to provide additional equipment and training to local police, which are understaffed and lack resources. Only about a third of some 13,000 are operational in a country of more than 11 million people.

The secretary-general said the issue is a matter of urgency, noting Haiti “is facing an outbreak of cholera amid a dramatic deterioration in security that has paralyzed the country.”

The U.S. Embassy has granted temporarily leave to personnel and urged U.S. citizens to immediately leave Haiti.

Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Jake Gyllenhaal Helped Assemble the Latest ‘Halloween’ Reboot

    Curtis didn't think she'd ever play Laurie Strode again. Then Jake Gyllenhaal called her.

  • Mississippi Day Care Worker Fired For Scaring Kids In Halloween Mask

    One video depicts a worker wearing a “Scream” mask and shouting “clean up” while chasing a child around a classroom.

  • Maya Hawke reveals the Taylor Swift song that turned dad Ethan Hawke into a Swiftie

    Yes, her famous father is also excited about Midnights.

  • Defiant Taiwan's identity is moving away from China

    More people than ever say they are "Taiwanese" and not "Chinese" - and Beijing is not happy about it.

  • Tesla's China-made sales hit record following Shanghai factory upgrade

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc delivered 83,135 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in September, smashing its monthly record, according to a report released on Sunday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The number marks an 8% increase from August and set a record for Tesla’s Shanghai factory since production began in December 2019, topping the prior deliveries high of 78,906 in June, as the U.S. car maker continues to invest in production in China. "The record high sales of China-made Tesla cars showed electric vehicles have been leading the mobility trend," Tesla said in a brief statement.

  • Why Boris Johnson's ancestor fell out with Atatürk – and had his face smashed in with stones

    An important centenary comes up very soon: on November 1 1922, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey abolished the office of Sultan. Roughly 600 years of Ottoman imperial history thus came to an end. The last sultan, Mehmed VI, was smuggled out of Istanbul by British guards, ending up as a guest of Mussolini in the resort town of San Remo. He would die there four years later, so penniless that the Italian authorities confiscated his coffin until the debts to local tradesmen were settled.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    There aren't a lot of stocks that have produced the kind of dividend income that MPLX and Petrobras have over the past year.

  • On day like no other for Kansas football, loss stings in new way but offers key lesson

    Kansas football’s stunning 5-0 start came to an end on with a 38-31 loss to No. 17 TCU, but Jayhawks can take something out of defeat.

  • Ancient groundwater: Why the water you're drinking may be thousands of years old

    Some of North America’s groundwater is so old, it fell as rain before humans arrived here thousands of years ago. Maria Fuchs via Getty ImagesCommunities that rely on the Colorado River are facing a water crisis. Lake Mead, the river’s largest reservoir, has fallen to levels not seen since it was created by the construction of the Hoover Dam roughly a century ago. Arizona and Nevada are facing their first-ever mandated water cuts, while water is being released from other reservoirs to keep the C

  • Rendering Shows Alternate BMW Muscle Car Past

    Where would the Bavarians be today had they gone in this direction?

  • Parisians march in solidarity with Iranian women

    STORY: Shouting "women, life, freedom", a group of women wore masks, while other protesters carried placards and waved Kurdish flags. Many who talked to Reuters spoke of the Iranian protesters' bravery in the face of an oppressive regime. "We have hope, but at the same time, we know that it's very difficult. It's hard, and it takes time. But this time, the people have nothing to lose. They've put their life in danger," said a writer who gave her name as Zara.Iranian activist Fariba Amirkhizi, who is now a refugee in Belgium, said the women in Iran are in the frontlines of the protests because Iran is an anti-women regime, "who built his power on the body of women."Demonstrations in Iran that began on Sept. 17 at the funeral of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who died in police custody, have turned into the biggest challenges to Iran's clerical leaders in years, with protesters calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

  • Pentagon spokesperson tamps down concerns over nuclear ‘Armageddon’

    John Kirby says Biden’s warning about threat of a nuclear attack from Russia were not based on specific new information

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Mid-Season Trailer Revealed, Ronny Cox Joins Voice Cast

    Paramount+ today debuted the official mid-season trailer for season one of its original animated kids’ series, Star Trek: Prodigy. The trailer was introduced by executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, during the “Star Trek” universe panel at New York Comic Con. It was also announced that Ronny Cox has joined the season one voice cast […]

  • 'Nothing's left': Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind

    With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself. For those who lost everything to a natural disaster and even those spared, the anguish can be crushing to return home to find so much gone. Two men in their 70s even took their own lives after viewing their losses, said the medical examiner in Lee County, where Ian first made landfall in southwestern Florida.

  • Ten organizers of sham referendum in Luhansk puppet authority facing charges

    Another ten people who participated in the organization and holding of a sham referendum in Russina-occupied Luhansk Oblast have been notified that they face charges, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Oct. 8.

  • EW New York Comic Con 2022: Star Trek: Prodigy

    Watch Entertainment Weekly's video interview live from New York Comic Con 2022.

  • This Dividend Aristocrat With a 6% Yield Is a Screaming Bargain Right Now

    At seven times forward earnings, a yield of close to 6%, and 46 years of dividend growth, Walgreens should be on investors' buy lists.

  • Bosnian Serbs protest alleging vote-rigging by Dodik

    Thousands of people rallied Sunday in Bosnia for the second time in a week, alleging that a pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader rigged a ballot during a general election in the Balkan country earlier this month. The election was held for all levels of government in both the Serb-dominated and Bosniak-Croat parts of the Balkan country, as well as for the joint central institutions. Leading Bosnian Serb politician Milorad Dodik has claimed victory in the election for the post of presidency of the Serb entity.

  • Occupiers keep military equipment in schools where teaching has begun

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 15:15 A school after an attack. Illustrative photo: GettyImagesIn Kherson Oblast, the occupiers are stationing their military equipment and personnel in schools where teaching has begun.