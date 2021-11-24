UN nuclear chief leaves Iran empty-handed ahead of Vienna talks

Barak Ravid
·1 min read

A visit to Tehran by the head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog ahead of renewed nuclear talks in Vienna ended without any agreement on resuming inspections in key nuclear sites in Iran.

Driving the news: At a press conference in Vienna on Wednesday, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Raphael Grossi said the talks had “proved inconclusive” and warned, “We are getting closer to the point where I can’t promise that we have continuity of knowledge about Iran’s nuclear program.”

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The Iranians delayed the visit until the day before the IAEA board convenes to discuss Iran’s violations and several days before the Vienna talks resume.

  • Grossi met with Iran’s foreign minister and the head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization and was seeking an agreement to reinstate several verification measures and reinstall cameras at the Karaj centrifuge production facility. Grossi said the Iranians rejected those requests.

What’s next: Iranian negotiators will sit down once again on Nov. 29 with representatives of Russia, China, France, Germany, the U.K. and the EU.

  • U.S. Iran envoy Rob Malley and his team will be in Vienna but will communicate with the Iranians indirectly through European mediators.

  • U.S. officials say they’re very skeptical about the prospects of progress in the upcoming round of talks and expect Iran to arrive with maximalist positions. The talks may only last a day or two, after which the diplomats will return to their capitals for further consultations.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. assurances on Iran met with skepticism in the region

    MANAMA, Bahrain — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was among top U.S. officials who spoke at the Manama Dialogue last weekend about the U.S. commitment to stand up to Iran, but their words were met with skepticism.Why it matters: In the public sessions and in private conversations, many of the Arab and Israeli participants discussed the perception that the U.S. is leaving the region and not projecting sufficient power to deter Iran.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights w

  • UN nuclear chief: Inspection curbs limiting Iran monitoring

    The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog warned Wednesday his inspectors are close to being unable to “guarantee” they know what's going on at all of Iran's nuclear sites. Rafael Mariano Grossi's words sharply contrasted with the optimistic tone his Iranian hosts offered the day before. The International Atomic Energy Agency's inspectors remain unable to access surveillance footage and face greater challenges in trying to monitor Tehran’s rapidly growing uranium stockpile, some of which is now enriched up to 60% purity — a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

  • Anthony Fauci Nails Utter Absurdity Of Tucker Carlson’s ‘Ridiculous’ Attacks

    The infectious disease expert explained why he considers criticism from the Fox News personality a "badge of honor."

  • The Russian Public Is Being Primed for Another of Putin’s Wars

    Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERSDomestic propagandists and state TV pundits are promoting the idea of an inevitable confrontation with the West as Russia’s military posture grows increasingly hostile, causing major concern for its nearest neighbors and NATO. Ukraine remains the crown jewel for the Kremlin and the Russian public is being primed for the intended absorption of more territories under the umbrella of the Russian Federation, while NATO is being accused of fomenting the potentia

  • The US's refusal to accept reality in Ukraine could get a lot of people killed

    Biden must honestly assess if it is worth starting World War III over a territory with little significance to overall US security.

  • Rittenhouse Photo Reveals Where Trump Keeps Bizarre Rushmore Sculpture

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettySIOUX FALLS—The “Mount Trumpmore” statue that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gave to then-President Donald Trump—grafting him onto the iconic monument—was not mothballed.The bronze—which has not been seen since it was presented—made a surprise appearance in a photo Trump released Tuesday showing him meeting Kyle Rittenhouse at Mar-a-Lago. The sculpture, created by South Dakota artists Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby can be seen below a table at the Trump r

  • Mike Lindell Blames a Vast GOP Conspiracy for His Supreme Court Failure

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyMyPillow chief and 2020 dead-ender Mike Lindell has long promised that he would file an election-fraud complaint with the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning. But now he claims to have missed that goal because he was silenced by Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel.It was a last-minute pressure campaign orchestrated by the RNC and McDaniel that prevented his case from moving forward and “saving the country,” Lindell now a

  • Biden appeared to read ‘end of quote’ from teleprompter but was actually quoting a business leader

    President Joe Biden appeared to read technical jargon from his teleprompter during a Tuesday speech about rising gas prices.

  • Philippine supply boats reach forces at China-guarded shoal

    The Philippine navy successfully transported food supplies to Filipino forces guarding a disputed shoal in the South China Sea on Tuesday, a week after China’s coast guard used water cannons to force the supply boats to turn back, sparking outrage and warnings from Manila, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the two wooden boats carrying navy personnel reached government forces stationed on a military ship at Second Thomas Shoal without any major incident. President Rodrigo Duterte strongly condemned last week’s Chinese blockade of the supply boats, in a regional summit led by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

  • Letters to the Editor: Nov. 25, 2021

    Readers share their views on Thanksgiving, tax abatements and natural gas.

  • Ethiopia's Haile Gebrselassie and Feyisa Lilesa ready to join Tigray war

    Haile Gebrselassie and Feyisa Lilesa back the PM's call to go to the front line of the Tigray war.

  • 'Help Me, Dad!': Colbert Taunts Eric Trump After New Michael Cohen Revelations

    The "Late Show" host has a mock plea from one of the former president's sons.

  • Conservative Columnist Sounds Alarm On ‘Full-Blown Insurgency’ From The Right

    Armed Trump zealots would “bear roughly the same symbiotic relationship to the GOP that the IRA had to the Sinn Fein party,” warned Max Boot.

  • Social Security redesigned your statement, here’s why you should take a long, hard look at it

    For years, the Social Security Administration has done a pretty crummy job telling Americans how much they’ll likely receive in Social Security benefits. As a result, I strongly urge you to visit the Social Security website to see the vital, clear information for your retirement security. To do so, you’ll want to either visit your “my Social Security Account” on the site or set one up.

  • Moscow tells 13 mostly U.S. tech firms they must set up in Russia by 2022

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly the companies were required to do and targeted some firms that already have Russian offices. Foreign social media giants with more than 500,000 daily users have been obliged to open offices in Russia since a new law took effect on July 1.

  • Taiwan says it will respect Honduras vote outcome, warns again on China

    Taiwan will respect the outcome of the Honduras election but the country should be aware of getting sucked in by China's "false" promises, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday ahead of a vote which could see Taipei lose a steadfast ally to Beijing. Honduras is one of only 15 countries that still maintain formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan. The two have a relationship dating back to 1941, before the Republic of China government fled to Taiwan after losing the Chinese civil war.

  • Lira collapse leaves Turks bewildered, opposition angry

    Anxious Turks struggled to keep up with a bewildering collapse in their currency and the main opposition party leader said the country was experiencing its darkest "catastrophe" as the lira slumped 15% on Tuesday against the dollar. Tuesday's meltdown follows weeks of steep falls in the lira which have already driven up prices, leaving ordinary Turks reconsidering everything from their holiday plans to weekly grocery shopping. "There has not been such a catastrophe in the history of the Republic," said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition Republican People's Party, blaming the currency freefall on President Tayyip Erdogan who has led the country since 2003.

  • Mike Lindell Finally Reveals His Supreme Court Complaint, And Critics Have Notes

    The plaintiff on the MyPillow magnate's Supreme Court complaint was listed as "[Insert your state]."

  • Psaki dismisses question about Biden apologizing to Kyle Rittenhouse, who accused the president of 'defaming' him

    The comments come after Kyle Rittenhouse responded to a Biden 2020 campaign video that he was briefly featured in.

  • Maryland's GOP Gov. mocked Trump for endorsing a rival to succeed him. 'I'd prefer endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points'

    Larry Hogan mocked Trump for endorsing a rival to his own preferred successor as Maryland governor, noting the scale of his defeat in the state.