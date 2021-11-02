UN nuclear chief sees atomic energy role in climate fight

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
FRANK JORDANS
·2 min read

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear agency says he sees atomic power playing a key role balancing climate concerns and the world's energy needs.

Many environmentalists have long been skeptical of atomic power, citing the potential for disastrous accidents and the lingering issue of what to do with nuclear waste.

But amid concerns that the world is reducing greenhouse gas emissions too slowly, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he is seeing fresh interest in the nuclear option.

He said he has noted particular interest among younger people who do not have the "cultural burden” that some older environmentalist have associated with nuclear power.

“Young generations want a clear, a clean world, but they don’t want a ... pastoral world without, you know, the access to technology," he told The Associated Press on Tuesday on the sidelines of the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow.

Grossi said nuclear power now accounts for more than a quarter of the energy generated from non-fossil sources and produces very few of the greenhouse gas emissions that countries have pledged to eliminate by mid-century.

While some nations like Germany and Japan are phasing out nuclear power, others, such as France, Britain and the United States, consider it an important part of their future energy mix.

“It is obvious that nuclear is and can be even a better, a more efficient tool to get to these very, very ambitious goals that countries have for 2030, 2050 or whatever it may be," Grossi said.

One key advantage of nuclear power lies in the steady supply it provides compared to the fluctuations from wind or solar, he said.

“When you’re looking about your ideal energy mix, you need stability, you need baseload and you need the capacity to power your economy 24/7 without any interruption,” Grossi said.

Nuclear is also becoming more economically competitive again, he added, citing rising energy prices currently seen in Europe that have governments and consumers worried.

Future generations of small, modular reactors could further tilt the balance.

“There are four or five in construction in the world at the moment in Russia and China and Argentina,” said Grossi. “Once they are there, I am sure (...) this will be a game changer.”

“I think that we are not saying this is a panacea, but also be clear on this, but it is an indispensable element in the mix,” he added.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How clean energy innovation, a methane pledge and getting China and India on board for net-zero can deliver progress at COP26

    The energy transition is already underway. Volker Hartmann/Getty ImagesMuch of the news coming out of the U.N. climate conference has focused on the spectacle, and how countries’ pledges aren’t on track to prevent dangerous climate change. But behind the scenes, there is reason for hope. In many countries, the energy transition is already underway as falling costs make renewable energy ubiquitous and more affordable than fossil fuels. The challenge for government officials now is figuring out ho

  • In Iceland, CO2 sucked from the air is turned to rock

    At the foot of an Icelandic volcano, a newly-opened plant is sucking carbon dioxide from the air and turning it to rock, locking away the main culprit behind global warming.

  • How Climate Change Is Changing The Coastline Of The Chesapeake Bay

    "If the projections are right, then we're already committed to a heartbreaking amount of loss, like a truly devastating amount of loss."View Entire Post ›

  • My heart is for Glenn Youngkin. But my vote is for Terry McAuliffe as Virginia governor.

    My head knows that Republicans are a threat to our democracy, but my heart understands that Democrats are making our problems worse.

  • Norway in legal quandary after wind turbines ruled a threat to reindeer herder rights

    Norway faces hard choices over the future of two major wind farms stripped of their licences for jeopardising the way of life of Sami reindeer herders, but it remains unclear whether they should be dismantled, the energy minister said. While herders in the Fosen region of coastal central Norway have called for the giant machines to be removed and the landscape restored, the owners said they hope to apply for a new licence that would not violate Sami rights. "This is a quite complex case both legally and politically," Minister of Petroleum and Energy Marte Mjoes Persen told Reuters on Tuesday after meeting with lawyers for Sami communities.

  • Hope after wildfire: Tiny sequoias could grow into giants

    Ashtyn Perry was barely as tall as the shovel she stomped into barren ground where a wildfire last year ravaged the California mountain community of Sequoia Crest and destroyed dozens of its signature behemoth trees. The 13-year-old with a broad smile and a braid running to her waist had a higher purpose that — if successful — she'll never live to see: to plant a baby sequoia that could grow into a giant and live for millennia. The bright green seedling that barely reached Perry's knees is part of an unusual project to plant offspring from some of the largest and oldest trees on the planet to see if genes that allowed the parent to survive so long will protect new growth from the perils of climate change.

  • This Is Where the First Climate Wars Will Break Out

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesClimate-related warfare is a near-term reality—not some far-off boogeyman—according to leading defense thinkers and military strategists. They are still talking about the importance of fighting climate change, but they’re also making plans to fight other human beings because of climate change.So, where will these climate-related battles take place?Some people argue they already have, with controversial academic reports claiming recent conf

  • China Created a Firestorm Over Weak Climate Pledges. Here’s What Beijing Says.

    Government officials, academics, and business leaders were unified in defending China’s perceived inertia in implementing more ambitious carbon-reduction policies before the COP26 meeting in Glasgow.

  • Analysis: In Washington state, the tide might be turning on breaching Snake River dams

    Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal seems to have kickstarted action, Statesman contributor Rocky Barker writes.

  • An invasive pest is killing North Carolina’s ash trees. Are your trees at risk?

    An NC State professor described the pest as “one of the most quickly spreading invasive forest pests to ever invade North Carolina.”

  • Schumer announces deal on prescription drug pricing, a key obstacle to mega-bill

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a key holdout, endorsed the agreement.

  • North Korea urges citizens to eat less until 2025, resorting to black swans for meat

    North Korea is reportedly telling its people to consume less food in the next three years amid a shortage it has now deemed an emergency. Driving the news: North Korea has long suffered food insecurity, which was only exacerbated by natural disasters, international sanctions and COVID-19. As the situation escalates, North Korea is reportedly forced to open up.

  • Biden unveils sweeping new U.S. methane emission rules at COP26 climate summit

    Biden unveils sweeping new U.S. methane emission rules at COP26 climate summit

  • McAuliffe vs. Youngkin: These charts show where Virginia’s governor race stands as voters hit the polls

    On Tuesday, voters in Virginia will elect the replacement for outgoing Governor Ralph Northam. Here's what the latest polls and betting odds tell us.

  • U.S. EPA to draft power plant emissions rules despite court ruling

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will continue to draft rules targeting greenhouse gas emissions from power plants despite a surprise Supreme Court decision last week to review its authority to do so, its administrator told Reuters on Monday. "EPA will continue to move forward and use its statutory authority to be sure that we protect the public from harmful pollution, greenhouse gas pollution and pollution that contributes to the degradation of air quality," Michael Regan said in an interview with Reuters. The EPA is working on a proposal to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants, a major source of greenhouse gases, after a Trump-era rule was struck down by a federal appeals court in 2019 as "arbitrary and capricious".

  • Careless motorists are killing bison in Grand Teton National Park

    At least five bison have been struck and killed by vehicles during the past two weeks in Grand Teton National Park, prompting officials to issue a plea to motorists.

  • The science everyone needs to know about climate change, in 6 charts

    Scientific instruments in space today can monitor hurricane strength, sea level rise, ice sheet loss and much more. Christina Koch/NASAWith the United Nations’ climate conference in Scotland turning a spotlight on climate change policies and the impact of global warming, it’s useful to understand what the science shows. I’m an atmospheric scientist who has worked on global climate science and assessments for most of my career. Here are six things you should know, in charts. What’s driving climat

  • Volcano fires molten 'lava bombs' as scientists watch in awe

    Geochemist Harri Geiger was on the Spanish island of La Palma in the final days of October witnessing the power of the Cumbre Vieja volcano. The volcano was erupting at what appeared to be a safe distance, but as Geiger and others watched, a piece of the volcano came racing down the mountainside, slowing to a stop just yards away from his feet. This wasn't just any rock, it was a molten lava bomb. Geiger's video showed the lava bomb tumbling down the side of the mountain, glowing orange as it ga

  • VIPs including Jeff Bezos flew to a climate conference on 400 private jets, sparking fury over the carbon emissions caused

    Private jets included President Joe Biden's Air Force One as well as aircraft carrying leaders of Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, and Japan.

  • Bindi Irwin's 'Sweetheart' Daughter Grace, 8 Months, Shows Off Her Own Set of Khakis

    Bindi Irwin previously opened up about wanting her daughter Grace Warrior to follow in her family's footsteps