UN nuclear watchdog asks Russia, Ukraine to protect Zaporizhzhia plant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday asked Ukraine and Russia to respect five principles to safeguard Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, suggesting he had not secured their agreement on protecting the facility.

Grossi has been trying for months to establish an agreement to reduce the risk of a catastrophic nuclear accident from military activity like shelling at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, which is in Ukraine and has been occupied by Russia for more than a year.

His five principles included that there should be no attack on or from the plant and that it not be used as a base for heavy weapons such as multiple rocket launchers, artillery systems and munitions, and tanks or for military personnel that could be used for an attack from the plant.

In a briefing to the U.N. Security Council, Grossi also called for off-site power to the plant to remain available and secure; for all its essential systems to be protected from attacks or acts of sabotage; and for no action to be taken that undermines these principles.

