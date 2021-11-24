UN nuclear watchdog head leaves Iran after failing to reach deal on inspections

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


The head of the United Nations's nuclear watchdog left Iran after failing to reach a deal on inspections of Tehran's nuclear activities.

Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a news conference on Wednesday that negotiations between his agency and Tehran have been "inconclusive."

"We could not agree yesterday," Grossi said. "In spite of my best efforts, we could not agree, yesterday. I made great efforts, but we couldn't."

Grossi's comments come as the IAEA's 35-country board of governors kick off a three-day virtual meeting, during which Iran's activities and facilities will be discussed.

The IAEA has repeatedly said that it was struggling with its capability to monitor Iran's nuclear program.

One of the more pressing issues has been a facility in Karaj, where the government reportedly restarted producing centrifuges that could enrich uranium. The plant was attacked in June, during which one of four IAEA cameras on site was destroyed.

The watchdog made a deal in September where Tehran would allow access to all nuclear sites and restore surveillance equipment, but the agency later warned that it was denied access to the Karaj facility.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and Iran plan to resume talks in Vienna on returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Former President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2018, and Iran began flouting the terms of agreement - which also involved other countries - a year later. Talks to resume the deal were paused in June, due in part to Iran's elections.

Grossi told the board that the inability to monitor the Karaj facility is "seriously affecting the Agency's ability to restore continuity of knowledge at the workshop, which has been widely recognized as essential in relation to a return to the JCPOA."

Outside of the Karaj facility, Grossi told the board that he is still concerned by his agency's inspectors being subjected to "invasive physical searches by security officials at nuclear facilities in Iran."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN nuclear chief: Inspection curbs limiting Iran monitoring

    The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog warned Wednesday his inspectors are close to being unable to “guarantee” they know what's going on at all of Iran's nuclear sites. Rafael Mariano Grossi's words sharply contrasted with the optimistic tone his Iranian hosts offered the day before. The International Atomic Energy Agency's inspectors remain unable to access surveillance footage and face greater challenges in trying to monitor Tehran’s rapidly growing uranium stockpile, some of which is now enriched up to 60% purity — a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

  • IAEA chief says time running out to end Iran workshop standoff

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Time is running out for the U.N. atomic watchdog to gain access to re-install cameras at a centrifuge-parts workshop in Iran, as the agency will soon be unable to guarantee equipment is not being diverted to make atom bombs, its chief said on Wednesday. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi was speaking the day after a trip to Tehran in which he said he made no progress on several disputes, the most pressing of which is getting access to the workshop at the TESA Karaj complex two months after Iran promised to grant it. Tehran blames Israel for what it says was an attack, which destroyed one of four IAEA cameras there.

  • Israel sees Iranian atomic bomb in five years, deal or no deal

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Iran is five years away from developing a nuclear weapon, and international talks due to restart next week will do nothing to slow it down, Israel said on Tuesday, adding it reserved the right to act to protect itself. Indirect negotiations https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-says-nuclear-talks-with-world-powers-resume-nov-29-2021-11-03 to revive the 2015 accord, under which Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of international sanctions, are due to resume in Vienna next Monday after a five-month pause. Israel long opposed the nuclear deal, but Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government, in power since June, had previously said it could be open to a new deal with tougher restrictions.

  • U.S. opposes China Telecom's bid to continue U.S. operations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday asked a federal appeals court to reject China Telecom Corp's bid to continue providing services in the United States, after the telecommunications regulator revoked its authorization to operate last month. The U.S. arm of China's largest Chinese telecommunications company asked the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia this month to block the order. "China Telecom has no likelihood of succeeding on its claims," lawyers for the Justice Department and FCC wrote in a court filing Wednesday.

  • China tells Alibaba, Baidu cloud units to better prevent telecoms fraud

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's industry ministry on Tuesday said its cyberspace administration and police had summoned the cloud units of Alibaba and Baidu Inc to urge them to better prevent telecom network fraud. Both tech giants' cloud platforms were found to have allowed access to fraudulent websites, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Weibo, a Twitter-like microblogging service. The statement comes amid a sweeping regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 in China whose targets have included the sprawling tech sector and which has dented the market capitalisation of some of the country's largest companies, such as Alibaba.

  • Myanmar troops arrest 18 medics for treating 'terrorists' in church

    "It was learned that unofficial medical treatment was being provided to the injured persons and patients from the terrorist organisations," said the Global New Light of Myanmar, the junta's mouthpiece. The report did not name the organisations. It said the 18 medics arrested would be dealt with according to the law.

  • Jersey Shore underwater? Detailed maps project future of rising tide

    "There are places that are going to have to leave," said Dr. Stewart Farrell, who's been studying the impacts of climate change at the Jersey Shore.

  • Activision Creates Workplace-Culture Committee as Game Industry Faces Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. said it’s creating a workplace responsibility committee to oversee efforts to improve its corporate culture after multiple lawsuits and investigations over allegations of sexual misconduct and discrimination.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Rank

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Foreigners advised to leave

    Germany and France are the latest countries to advise citizens to leave, as the UN relocates staff.

  • Poll: Almost 9 in 10 Taiwanese oppose China's 'one country, two systems' policy

    Most Taiwanese people are against China’s “one Country, two Systems” policy, according to a new poll commissioned by the island’s Mainland Affairs Council. It found that 85.6% oppose the Deng Xiaoping-era policy, which seeks to reunify Taiwan with mainland China. The poll revealed that 84.9% supported maintaining the status quo between Taiwan and China, according to Taipei Times.

  • Saudis tried to stop UAE-Israel-Jordan solar energy deal

    The Saudi government pressured the United Arab Emirates to back off a major solar energy deal with Israel and Jordan, two senior Israeli officials with direct knowledge and another source briefed on the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: The agreement signed on Monday and helped across the finish line by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is the biggest renewable energy project in the region. It will see the UAE build a massive solar farm in Jordan to supply electricity to Israel, and Israel in turn w

  • Israeli court rejects Gaza man's appeal in deadly strike

    Israel's Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal from a Palestinian man who was seeking an apology and compensation from Israel over a 2009 tank strike that killed three of his daughters and a niece in the Gaza Strip. The ruling appeared to be the final blow to a 13-year quest by Izzeldin Abuelaish to seek justice for what he says was a terrible mistake by the Israeli military. The case has received widespread attention both in Israel and internationally, in large part thanks to the Harvard-educated doctor's campaign to honor his family through peace and coexistence since the tragedy.

  • A little known cult is at the heart of S.Korea's latest COVID-19 outbreak

    A little known sect led by a pastor who pokes eyes to heal is at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea, as the country reported a new daily record of 4,116 cases and battles a spike in serious cases straining hospitals. In a tiny rural church in a town of 427 residents in Cheonan city, south of Seoul, at least 241 people linked to the religious community had tested positive for coronavirus, a city official told Reuters on Wednesday. "We believe the scale of the outbreak is large...," the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a statement.

  • Joe Biden's gamble with history

    Like Ronald Reagan, Joe Biden has swung for the fences, and his legislative record is both historic and substantial.

  • Trump meets Kyle Rittenhouse at Mar-a-Lago: ‘Really a nice young man’

    Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, journeyed to Palm Beach, Florida, to meet with former President Donald Trump, who called the acquitted teenager a “big fan.” “He wanted to know if he could come over and say hello because he was a fan,” Trump said in an appearance late Tuesday on Fox News. “(He’s) really a ...

  • Shakib blow as Bangladesh face tough Test against Pakistan

    Bangladesh's struggling cricket team are battling injuries ahead of the formidable challenge of hosting Pakistan for a two-Test series beginning on Friday in Chittagong.

  • I Finally Jumped Into Crypto: Here's What Happened

    A few months ago, this awesome game I've been playing on the blockchain, Splinterlands (CRYPTO: SPS), started awarding its players crypto. If you want to learn about crypto and NFTs, that's my No. 1 suggestion: Start playing this unique game on the blockchain. My biggest crypto investment is still my bank stock, Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI).

  • Iran's top nuclear negotiator holds talks in the UAE - state news agency

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, met with senior Emirati officials on Wednesday during a visit to the United Arab Emirates, state news agency WAM reported, in a rare visit that comes as Abu Dhabi moves to reduce tensions with rival Tehran. WAM said Bagheri Kani, who is Iran's deputy foreign minister, met with the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, and Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Khalifa Shaheen Almarar.

  • 'They're Very Close.' U.S. General Says Iran Is Nearly Able to Build a Nuclear Weapon

    “They're very close this time. I think they like the idea of being able to break out,” General Kenneth McKenzie tells TIME

  • Performers gear up for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    Growing up in Chicago, Broadway star Brittney Mack faithfully watched the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV after fulfilling her own parade duties. Now she's getting ready to bundle up, hit the streets of Manhattan and be part of the big one for the first time. Mack, who plays one of the wives of Henry VIII in the hit musical “Six,” is slated to perform a mashup of some of its songs live Thursday with her castmates and band in front of a televised audience of millions.