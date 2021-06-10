UN official: Key committee says 350,000 in famine in Tigray

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 5, 2021, file photo, a displaced Tigrayan woman walks out of a classroom-turned-kitchen after receiving food at the Hadnet General Secondary School which has become a makeshift home to thousands displaced by the conflict, in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. The U.N. humanitarian chief warned Friday, June 4, 2021, that famine is imminent in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region and the country's north and there is a risk that hundreds of thousands of people or more will die. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDITH M. LEDERER
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A high-level U.N.-led committee that focuses on rapid responses to humanitarian crises estimates that some 350,000 people in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region are facing famine conditions, a U.N. official said late Wednesday.

The estimate was presented at a meeting on Monday of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, comprising 18 U.N. and non-U.N. organizations that is chaired by U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also attended, the official said.

A note from the meeting said millions of other people in Tigray urgently need food to avoid famine, said the official, who has not authorized to speak publicly.

Last Friday, Lowcock warned that famine is imminent in Tigray and in the country’s north, saying there is a risk that hundreds of thousands of people or more will die.

No one knows how many thousands of civilians or combatants have been killed since months of political tensions between Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated it exploded into war last November. Eritrea, a longtime Tigray enemy, teamed up with neighboring Ethiopia in the conflict.

The U.N. has criticized the lack of access to all areas of Tigray for humanitarian workers seeking to deliver aid.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that U.N. staff on the ground report the continuing blocked movements of aid, and interrogation, assault and detention of humanitarian workers at military checkpoints. There has also been looting and confiscation of “humanitarian assets and supplies” by parties to the conflict, he said.

Some areas of Tigray remain inaccessible, Dujarric said, and in accessible areas “the situation is dire, including dysfunctional water systems and limited or no health facilities.”

“Levels of food insecurity and malnutrition are at alarming levels,” Dujarric said. “Preliminary field reports from Axum and Adwa in the central zone indicate visible signs of starvation among internally displaced people. In a community in the northwestern zone of Tigray, aid workers noted a severe need for food, after the burning or looting of harvests.”

Lowcock has said the war destroyed the economy along with businesses, crops and farms, and there are no banking or telecommunications services in Tigray.

“We are hearing of starvation-related deaths already,” he said in a statement Friday, urging the international community “to wake up” and “really step up,” including with money.

In late May, Lowcock said that since the war began, an estimated 2 million people had been displaced, civilians killed and injured, rapes and other forms of “abhorrent sexual violence” widespread and systematic, and public and private infrastructure essential for civilians destroyed, including hospitals and agricultural land.

“There are now hundreds of thousands of people in northern Ethiopia in famine conditions,” Lowcock said then. “That’s the worse famine problem the world has seen for a decade, since a quarter of a million Somalis lost their lives in the famine there in 2011. This now has horrible echoes of the colossal tragedy in Ethiopia in 1984.”

Recommended Stories

  • Kenyan president urges Ethiopia to open up mobile money market

    Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday urged Ethiopia to open up its telecoms sector to private mobile money business investors, a move that would complement a process already underway to reform the sector and bring in foreign investment. Ethiopia is opening up its telecoms sector, hitherto a monopoly of the state-owned Ethio Telecom, and last month authorities awarded the first private operator licence. The licence was handed out to a consortium led by Kenya's Safaricom, Vodafone, and Japan's Sumitomo 8053.T.

  • Tigray conflict: ‘We have no food, we face death’

    Residents in war-torn Ethiopia tell of looted crops and cattle and no aid as the UN warns of famine.

  • WTO to intensify talks on easing access to COVID-19 vaccines

    World Trade Organization member nations agreed Wednesday to intensify talks geared at improving access to COVID-19 products, as developing nations push for a proposal to ease patents and other intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines and some wealthier countries remain stiffly opposed. A WTO panel focusing on intellectual property, which includes patents on technological know-how like vaccines and the processes to manufacture them, wrapped up a two-day meeting on Wednesday with an agreement to start a “text-based process” for pulling together proposals to improve the fight against COVID-19 through the Geneva-based trade body's intricate system of rules. The goal is to help jump-start lagging efforts to get vaccines to developing-world countries that badly need them, according to a Geneva-based trade official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

  • U.S. provides over $181 million to avert famine in Tigray, Ethiopia

    The United States is providing more than $181 million to deliver food, water and aid to feed more than three million people it said were facing famine in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, where thousands have been killed since conflict erupted in November. The aid, provided through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide enough food to feed three million people for nearly two months as well as seeds, tools and fertilizers to help farmers replant crops, according to a statement from USAID. The agency will also provide safe spaces and psychological support for women and girls as well as case management for survivors of gender-based violence, according to the statement.

  • Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Johnson set to agree to new Atlantic Charter

    President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to agree to a new Atlantic Charter on Thursday, modeled after the joint statement made by Prime Minister Winston Churchill and former President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941 to set out their goals for the world post-World War II.Details: The new charter will outline specific areas for which both leaders pledge to "work together for the benefit of humanity," according to the British government, which announced the charter in a

  • UPDATE 5-U.S. to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to the world -sources

    The Biden administration plans to donate 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses to nearly 100 countries over the next two years, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. The United States is likely to distribute 200 million shots this year and another 300 million in the first half of next year to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union, they said. The donations will go through the COVAX vaccine program that distributes COVID-19 shots to low- and middle-income countries.

  • Before summit, EU urges U.S. to "walk the talk" on trade disputes

    The European Union hopes next week's summit with the United States will help bring a rapid end to trade disputes and foster a transatlantic alliance to address global trade challenges, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday. Joe Biden will visit Brussels for the first time as U.S. president after a rancorous four years in relations during the Trump administration. "As a trust and confidence building measures, we have to de-escalate and solve EU-U.S. trade disputes," Valdis Dombrovskis told the European Parliament.

  • After 15 years leading Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu's time may be up

    Amid fear that Israel's political division could lead to violence, the embattled PM calls a coalition poised to topple him "the greatest election fraud in the history of democracy."

  • Iran candidate says he’s willing to potentially meet Biden

    A prominent Iranian presidential candidate said Wednesday he'd be willing to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden if he wins his country's election next week, though “America needs to send better and stronger signals” to the Islamic Republic. Speaking to The Associated Press, former Iranian Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati stressed that an American return to Iran's tattered nuclear deal was key to any possible relationship amid the wider tensions in the Mideast. "I think we haven't seen anything serious from Mr. Biden's side yet," Hemmati said.

  • Eboni K. Williams Shares Her Honest Opinion of Leah McSweeney's Fashion

    On Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City, Leah McSweeney's castmates have called her outfits in question on more than one occasion. On the Hamptons trip, Ramona Singer compared Leah's animal prints to "Tarzan." And on the June 8 episode — when Leah donned layered plaid trousers and a pom-pom hat to go fishing — Sonja Morgan had a comment of her own. "Are we in London? Or are we going fishing?" she asked. So, when Eboni K. Williams appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen o

  • Alleged Christian terrorist who mowed down Muslim family ‘was laughing’ as he got out of blood covered truck

    Alleged killer is said to have told taxi driver to film his arrest

  • Idaho mom accused of killing kids in 'doomsday couple' case is being committed for treatment after she was found unfit to stand trial

    A order of commitment said Lori Vallow is "not dangerously mentally ill," after a psychological examination determined she was unfit to stand trial.

  • Teenager shot in Fort Worth high school parking lot has died, police say

    The teen was shot in the parking lot of Eastern Hills High School on Monday.

  • Warren: U.S. government needs to confront crypto threats 'head on'

    U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday called on U.S. policymakers to directly tackle issues presented by the growing use of cryptocurrency, while saying a Federal Reserve-backed digital currency shows "great promise." Democrat Warren, a prominent Wall Street critic and consumer advocate, said cryptocurrency's promise of boosting everyday Americans has failed to materialize, and instead the government must act to address a host of problems. "Cryptocurrency has created opportunities to scam investors, assist criminals, and worsen the climate crisis," she said at a congressional hearing.

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders directs money to Trump through gubernatorial campaign events at Mar-a-Lago, report says

    She is one of several Republicans directing campaign events to the Palm Beach club

  • Doctor falsely tells Ohio lawmakers covid shot magnetises people as state grapples with anti-vaxx movement

    Dr Sherri Tenpenny was praised by Republican lawmakers

  • Republican senator accuses opposition to GOP’s restrictive voting laws of playing ‘race card’

    Republican US Senator John Cornyn has accused opponents of restrictive voting laws filed by GOP lawmakers across the US of invoking the “race card” as voting rights advocates warn of their disproportionate impacts to voters of colour. “Once you play the race card, it’s hard for people to think clearly because it tugs at our emotions,” the senator from Texas said in a floor speech on Wednesday.

  • Dental student claims it’s possible to tell if someone is pregnant by looking in their mouth

    Gingivitis is a big giveaway as to whether a patient is expecting, claims one Tiktoker

  • New audio of Rudy Giuliani ‘pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden’ emerges

    Audio calls into question Trump’s denials of ‘quid pro quo’ regarding relations with Ukraine

  • Tucker Carlson mocked on Twitter for calling Barack Obama a ‘hater’

    Carlson lashed out at Obama, claiming former president ‘spent eight years dividing the nation along racial lines’