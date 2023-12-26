UN official reports of 'absolute carnage' at Gaza's Al-Aqsa hospital

An injured Palestinian man is transported near the bodies of Palestinians who were killed after heavy Israeli bombardment of the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, at the morgue of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah. The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health said more than 70 people were killed. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

An employee of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has described what she saw at the Al-Aqsa hospital in Gaza as "absolute carnage."

Gemma Connell told the BBC that there were many injured with "extremely severe wounds but [who] cannot be treated because there are so many people in front of them in the line for surgery, and the hospital is absolutely overloaded."

"Tragically I saw a nine-year-old boy with a devastating head injury who passed away," Connell was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Israel's army has stepped up its operations against the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a troop visit to the sealed-off coastal strip that Israel would "intensify the fight in the coming days."

According to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza, more than 20,600 people have been killed so far in the latest war.

The Israeli army's offensive to eliminate Hamas from Gaza was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other groups on October 7. Around 1,200 people were killed and about 240 were taken hostage, some of whom were later released during a brief truce.

Large parts of Gaza have been destroyed during the Israeli offensive.

Palestinians mourn their relatives in the morgue of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, after heavy Israeli bombardment of the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip. The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health said more than 70 people were killed. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

A Palestinian man carries the body of a child killed after heavy Israeli bombardment of the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, at the morgue of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah. The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health said more than 70 people were killed. Mohammed Talatene/dpa