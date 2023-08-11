UN official slams Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhya hotel where UN staff stay

United Nations and non-governmental organizations often stayed in the Zaporizhzhya hotel that was damaged by a Russian cruise missile strike on Aug. 10, the UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, said in a statement on the UN’s website.

She called the attack "absolutely unacceptable."

"I have stayed at this hotel every single time I visited Zaporizhzhya," Brown said.

“My team uses it as a base for their frequent trips to the city.”

Brown added that the hotel was the UN base for the operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol in May 2022.

The UN representative noted that the number of "indiscriminate attacks" on civilian infrastructure, which result in civilian deaths and injuries, has reached an "incredible level."

"In the name of humanity, I call on the Russian Federation to fulfil its obligations under international humanitarian law and immediately cease its indiscriminate attacks on Ukraine," Brown said.

In an earlier attack on the evening of Aug. 9, Russia fired a Kh-35 missile at a residential area of Zaporizhzhya. Three people were killed and eight injured in the Russian attack. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the missile hit a playground, destroyed a church building, and damaged windows in high-rise buildings and stores nearby.

