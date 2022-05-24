UN: Over 100 million people displaced worldwide after fleeing conflict areas, a new record

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Hogan
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Filippo Grandi
    Italian diplomat

The United Nations warned of a grim new milestone this week: For the first time on record, over 100 million people have fled conflict zones, persecution or human rights violations around the world.

"One hundred million is a stark figure – sobering and alarming in equal measure. It’s a record that should never have been set," said U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

The massive number would amount to the 14th most populous country in the world.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the tally of people displaced by fighting approached 90 million by the end of 2021.

TOP RUSSIAN DIPLOMAT QUITS OVER UKRAINE WAR, SLAMS PUTIN

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has propelled the global problem. Over 6 million residents have escaped the country so far, and nearly 8 million people are displaced within Ukraine.

Violence in Ethiopia, Congo, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Afghanistan and Burma have also caused mass exoduses of refugees this year.

"This must serve as a wake-up call to resolve and prevent destructive conflicts, end persecution, and address the underlying causes that force innocent people to flee their homes," Grandi said.

It’s been three months since Russia invaded Ukraine. The overall displacement has represented the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

While surrounding countries largely have welcomed Ukrainians escaping the war, the impact continues to weigh on governments and the individual families housing asylum seekers.

MORE THAN 6M DISPLACED IN UKRAINE DUE TO RUSSIA'S, INVASION, NEARLY 8K CASUALTIES

The vast majority of Ukrainian refugees, some 3.3 million people, went to Poland. 80% of them have been housed in private Polish homes.

Rzeszow, a Polish city near the border, has since doubled in size. Its mayor claimed the city will soon need new schools.

This weekend, Ukraine’s ambassador to Poland urged the European Union to support Ukrainian refugees financially, to alleviate the cost on host families.

"It’s a warm and healthy welcome. But how long can they keep them? And it’s understandable for me, and it’s also understandable for my compatriots. They understand that there are some limits," Ambassador Andrii Deshchytsia told The Associated Press.

In Lithuania this week, the country’s Finance Minister Gintare Skaiste asked the EU to create a fund for countries supporting Ukrainians.

Skaiste said the average cost of supporting an asylum seeker is roughly 500 euros per month, equivalent to about $535.

While the economic strain and housing impact has reverberated across Europe, city leaders argue they won’t turn anyone away.

"The international response to people fleeing war in Ukraine has been overwhelmingly positive," Grandi said. Still, he argued that it’s only a temporary fix. "Ultimately, humanitarian aid is a palliative, not a cure. To reverse this trend, the only answer is peace and stability so that innocent people are not forced to gamble between acute danger at home or precarious flight and exile."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Panel unveils nine Army base name recommendations

    The commission is charged with renaming bases whose names currently honor Confederate leaders.

  • Lee University considers limiting student speech on gender

    A private Christian university is considering strictly limiting the free speech rights of its students when it comes to sexuality and gender, from how they behave to what they wear and what they can say on campus or even online, according to published reports. If approved, the policy presented to faculty and staff at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, this month would not allow students to identify as anything other than their biological sex. The proposal has sparked criticism from some former students, including the Affirming Alum Collective, a group of alumni from Lee University, who posted on Facebook that they were “deeply saddened and frustrated by the new anti-LGBTQIA+ policies” under consideration.

  • Putin will be ‘gone’ by end of this year, claims former head of MI6

    The comments come amid mounting speculation that Putin is suffering from cancer

  • Russia 'reinforcing failure and repeating mistakes,' leading to high death toll, UK intelligence says

    Russia's lack of flexibility was getting people killed in its faltering invasion of Ukraine, UK officials said on Monday.

  • Another Russian General Reported Dead in Ukraine

    Ukrainian Military CenterThree months into Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, another Russian general has reportedly been killed by Ukrainian forces.Retired Russian Air Force Major General Banamat Botashev, 63, has become the 13th general to die in Ukrainian territory since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, according to a tally by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. (Russia’s Defense Ministry has confirmed only two, and U.S. officials have not given a specific number). He was reported

  • Ukrainian intelligence chief: Putin survived assassination attempt 2 months ago

    The head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an alleged assassination attempt two months ago.

  • Austin says end of Russia's war in Ukraine will be defined by Ukrainians

    At a press conference on Monday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the U.S. will continue to support the Ukrainian government and that the end of the conflict “will be defined by the Ukrainians, and not by us.” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley added that the U.S. wants to uphold a rules-based international order in which “the powerful and the big can’t just destroy and invade the weak and the small.”

  • Boat carrying Rohingya fleeing Myanmar capsizes, killing 16

    At least 16 people from Myanmar’s Rohingya minority have died after a storm capsized the boat they were traveling on to seek refuge in another country, officials and a recovery team member said Tuesday. There were 35 survivors of Saturday's accident that took place Saturday off Myanmar’s southwestern coast and four people were missing, the officials said. UNHCR, the U.N.’s refugee agency, expressed shock and sadness about the accident in a statement and said at least 17 Rohingya, including children, had died.

  • UN aims to transfer 6,750 Ethiopians trapped in Yemen war

    The U.N. migration agency said Tuesday it aims to help transfer at least 6,750 Ethiopian migrants from war-torn Yemen to their home country in the coming months. The International Organization for Migration said it has transferred more than 600 migrants, including 60 unaccompanied children, to Ethiopia on three flights so far this year. More flights were planned between Yemen’s southern port city of Aden and the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, it added.

  • Missouri was named worst state for puppy mills. Here’s what to look for when pet shopping

    Some of the worst puppy mills in the U.S. are in Missouri. Here’s what to know when shopping for a new furry friend.

  • UN chief Guterres urges graduates to shun 'climate wreckers'

    The head of the United Nations implored graduating college students on Tuesday to reject jobs at companies that fund the fossil fuel industry he described as “killing our planet.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made his remarks to graduating seniors at Seton Hall University in New Jersey. Guterres told the class at Newark’s Prudential Center that they are entering a world “brimming with peril” from conflict and strife and the effects of climate change — but that they can reverse the errors of previous generations by not working for financial institutions that profit off fossil fuels.

  • Putin doesn't care about being called a 'butcher' – and a compromise would reward him

    There are many in Ukraine who will feel the country has already made, as The New York Times put it in an opinion article, “painful territorial decisions” since Russia invaded in 2014.

  • Moskva Cruiser: parents asked to issue statements saying conscripts died as a result of disaster

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 24 MAY 2022, 14:54 In Russia, the parents of the crew of the sunken cruiser Moskva have been encouraged to voluntarily recognise their sons as "dead as a result of a disaster," meaning they would not count as combatants.

  • Ukraine's intelligence chief 'fully confirms' Putin has cancer

    Kyrylo Budanov has claimed the Russian President has 'several illnesses'.

  • 'So ashamed': Russian diplomat quits over Ukraine invasion, attacking Putin's circle as corrupt and obsessed with luxury

    Boris Bondarev, who was Russia's diplomat to the UN in Geneva, slammed the war in Ukraine, as well as his former boss and oligarchs.

  • After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

    When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.

  • ‘Nobody saw it coming.’ How 3 influential Northern Ky. Republicans lost on primary day.

    Three Kentucky GOP House committee chairs took losses in Northern Kentucky this primary cycle. What was the driving force behind their defeat and what does it mean for the rest of the state?

  • Trump Shares Post Suggesting 'Civil War'

    "Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now?" GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said of the incendiary post.

  • Russian media: retired Russian major general killed in skies over Ukraine

    ALIONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 24 MAY 2022, 16:19 A [Russian] fighter has been shot down in the skies over Ukraine, and Kanamat Botashev, a retired Major General of the Russian Air Force, was killed. Source: Russian edition of BBC with reference to Botashov's three former subordinates Details: Subordinates who had kept in touch with Botashev after leaving the service agreed to comment on condition of anonymity for reasons of personal safety.

  • Putin’s Own Men Are Already Discussing Who Will Replace Him

    Kremlin via ReutersThree months into Vladimir Putin’s bloody “special operation” in Ukraine, his own men in the Kremlin are reportedly discussing who will replace him.That’s according to new reporting by the independent news outlet Meduza, which cited several sources close to the Russian presidential administration who said officials are increasingly fed up with Putin personally.Some of Putin’s own allies within the Kremlin walls have reportedly floated the idea of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin b