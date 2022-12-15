UN peacekeeper from Ireland killed in Lebanon
An Irish U.N. peacekeeper has been killed and several others were wounded after unidentified attackers fired at a convoy in southern Lebanon. (Dec. 15)
DUBLIN/BEIRUT (Reuters) -An Irish soldier was shot and killed on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and a second was in a critical condition after a hostile crowd surrounded their armoured vehicle, Ireland's defence minister said on Thursday. The soldiers, part of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), were on what Simon Coveney, who is also Ireland's foreign minister, said was considered a standard run from UNIFIL's area of operations in south Lebanon to Beirut when the incident happened in Al-Aqbieh late on Wednesday.
Two Premier League clubs who hit the World Cup break in fine form aim to pick up where they left off as Newcastle United meets Leicester City on Boxing Day.
Knightscope, Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) and ABM Industries Inc (NYSE: ABM) disclosed the deployment of three Autonomous Robots at an international airport parking facility in the U.S. What Happened? The Knightscope self-driving robots will navigate and monitor ABM's parking facility without any human intervention to gather and deliver unprecedented data and actionable intelligence for the airport operations team to assist in making more innovative, safer, and faster decisions. With the ability to see a
Emergency personnel were called to Fort Stewart around 10 a.m. Monday for a possible shooting and found the man, who was later pronounced dead. A suspect was being questioned.
Indianapolis ranks just 26th in the NFL in both rushing yards and yards per carry, but the Colts' final four opponents haven't stopped the run well.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the AFC offensive player of the week after tearing up the Titans in last Sunday’s win and that performance was a far cry from the one he put up against the Broncos in Week Eight. Lawrence threw a pair of interceptions during a 21-17 loss in London that extended [more]
The Broncos signed RB Tyreik McAllister and LB Wyatt Ray to the practice squad, and WR Freddie Swain joined the 53-man roster.
Invading Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv early on Dec. 14 with Iranian Shahed suicide drones.
The Colts are fresh out of the bye week, and you have questions on the team. Insider Nate Atkins answers the mail.
A Florida pastor and his son were arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, accused of fraudulently receiving millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Investigators said Evan and Joshua Edwards received $8.4 million and allegedly tried buying a multi-million dollar home near Walt Disney World.
Moore led the first U.S. women's Olympic team to a silver medal in 1976
SEOUL (Reuters) -U.S. Forces Korea launched a new space forces unit on Wednesday as the allies ramp up efforts to better counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats. The U.S. Space Forces Korea is the second overseas space component of the U.S. Space Force and is tasked with monitoring, detecting and tracking incoming missiles, as well as bolstering the military's overall space capability. U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Paul LaCamera said the unit would enhance the U.S. ability to ensure peace and security on the Korean peninsula and in Northeast Asia.
Indiana U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers last week seized multiple shipments of illegal firearms manufacturing parts from Israel and Spain.
CBS Sports’ No. 3 broadcast team will call the Chiefs’ game Sunday against the Texans.
Israel's military chief of staff strongly suggested on Wednesday that Israel was behind a strike on a truck convoy in Syria last month, giving a rare glimpse of Israel's shadow war against Iran and its proxies across the region. Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said Israeli military and intelligence capabilities made it possible to strike specific targets that pose a threat.
Every household will be able to order a total of four at-home COVID tests, which will begin shipping the week of December 19.
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at UC Irvine. The UCI Police Department responded to the incident at about 3:52 p.m., however, the Irvine Police Department has taken over the investigation. According to the department, the two people who died were a male and a female. They were related.
A Florida pastor and his son were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14, on charges of fraudulently obtaining more than $8 million in federal Covid relief funds and
Voyager 1 was designed and built in the early 1970s. Documentation could be lost or misplaced, making it difficult to troubleshoot glitches onboard.
Joe Burrow shuts down a Tom Brady question.