UN peacekeepers in Lebanon report missile strike on their headquarters

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon reported that a missile had hit their headquarters in the southern Lebanese city of Naqoura.

Source: United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Telegram

Quote: "Today we are observing intense exchanges of fire in several areas along the Blue Line between Lebanese territory and Israel.

There have been impacts on both sides of the Blue line. Our headquarters in Naqoura was hit with a rocket and we are working to verify from where. Our peacekeepers were not in shelters at the time. Fortunately, no one was hurt."

Details: UNIFIL called on "all parties involved to cease fire" and allow peacekeepers to "help find solutions".

"No one wants to see more people hurt or killed.

We remind all the parties involved that attacks against civilians or UN personnel are violations of international law that may amount to war crimes."

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is a UN peacekeeping mission established on 19 March 1978 by UN Security Council Resolutions to confirm the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon.

After the 2006 Lebanon War, the UN Security Council expanded UNIFIL's mandate and decided that they would, among other things, oversee the cessation of hostilities; to accompany and support the Lebanese Armed Forces during their deployment in southern Lebanon; and provide assistance to ensure humanitarian access to civilians and the voluntary and safe return of displaced persons.

UNIFIL's mandate is renewed annually by the UN Security Council, last time it was extended on 1 September 2023.

The mission includes 10,000 peacekeepers from 46 countries, whose task is to help the Lebanese army defend the south of the country. Funding for the mission is approved annually by the UN General Assembly.

