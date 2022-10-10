UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti's crisis

46
DÁNICA COTO
·4 min read

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing the immediate activation of a rapid action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country.

The letter, which was seen by The Associated Press but has not been made public, said the rapid action force would be deployed by one or several member states to help Haiti’s National Police. That force would “remove the threat posed by armed gangs and provide immediate protection to critical infrastructure and services,” as well as secure the “free movement of water, fuel, food and medical supplies from main ports and airports to communities and health care facilities.”

The letter also states the secretary-general may deploy “additional U.N. capacities to support a ceasefire or humanitarian arrangements.”

However, the letter notes that “a return to a more robust United Nations engagement in the form of peacekeeping remains a last resort if no decisive action is urgently taken by the international community in line with the outlined options and national law enforcement capacity proves unable to reverse the deteriorating security situation.”

The letter suggests that the rapid action force be phased out as Haitian police regain control of infrastructure, and that two options could follow: member states establish an international police task force to help and advise local officers or create a special force to help tackle gangs “including through joint strike, isolation and containment operations across the country.”

The letter notes that if member states do not “step forward with bilateral support and financing,” the U.N. operation may be an alternative.

“However, as indicated, a return to U.N. peacekeeping was not the preferred option of the authorities,” it states.

The letter also says the Security Council could decide to strengthen the police component of the current United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti known as BINUH, and to call on member states to provide additional equipment and training to local police, which are understaffed and lack resources. Only about a third of some 13,000 are operational in a country of more than 11 million people.

The secretary-general said the issue is a matter of urgency, noting Haiti “is facing an outbreak of cholera amid a dramatic deterioration in security that has paralyzed the country.”

On Friday, Haiti’s government published an official document signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 top-ranking officials requesting from international partners “the immediate deployment of a specialized armed force, in sufficient quantity,” to stop the “criminal actions” of armed gangs across the country.

The request comes nearly a month after one of Haiti’s most powerful gangs surrounded a key fuel terminal in the capital of Port-au-Prince, preventing the distribution of some 10 million gallons of diesel and gasoline and more than 800,000 gallons of kerosene stored on site.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators also have blocked streets in Port-au-Prince and other major cities in recent weeks, preventing the flow of traffic including water trucks and ambulances, as part of an ongoing protest against a spike in the prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene.

Gas stations and schools are closed, while banks and grocery stores are operating on a limited schedule.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Henry, who announced in early September that his administration could no longer afford to subsidize fuel.

The deepening paralysis has caused supplies of fuel, water and other basic goods to dwindle amid a cholera outbreak that has killed several people and sickened dozens of others, with health officials warning that the situation could worsen amid a lack of potable water and cramped living conditions. More than 150 suspected cases have been reported, with the U.N. warning that the outbreak is spreading beyond Port-au-Prince.

The outbreak comes as UNICEF warns that three-fourths of major hospitals across Haiti are unable to provide critical service “due to the fuel crisis, insecurity and looting.”

The U.S. Embassy has granted temporarily leave to personnel and urged U.S. citizens to immediately leave Haiti.

Haitian officials have not specified what kind of armed forces they’re seeking, with many local leaders rejecting the idea of U.N. peacekeepers, noting that they’ve been accused of sexual assault and of sparking a cholera epidemic that killed nearly 10,000 people during their a 13-year mission in Haiti that ended five years ago.

A Brazilian general and former U.N. peace mission leader who declined to be identified because he is still involved with the U.N. told The Associated Press this weekend that any peacekeeping mission would be established following a decision by the Security Council if it believes there’s a risk to international security.

The U.N. would send a team for evaluation, and then the Security Council would decide if money is available and which countries would be available for volunteering. He noted that a military mission could cost between 600 to 800 million dollars and would count with 7,000 military components, plus police and civil components.

“It is an ongoing crisis, which makes it difficult for short term solutions,” he said. “There needs to be international help, no doubt about that.”

___

Associated Press reporter Carla Bridi in Brasilia, Brazil contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. reviewing Haiti's request for international security assistance

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Saturday said it was reviewing a request for international support from Haiti, which says it is seeking a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port. The U.S. State Department said criminal actors were undermining Haiti's efforts to halt the spread of cholera. "In that context, we will review the Government of Haiti’s request in coordination with international partners and determine how we can increase our support to help address Haiti’s fuel shortage and security constraints," it said in a statement.

  • Teenager arrested in shooting at amusement park that injured 3 people

    A 15-year-old has been arrested in last month's shooting at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that wounded three people. Police said the teen is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault, reckless endangering and firearms crimes in the Sept. 24 incident.

  • U.N. Secretary-General proposes rapid-response troops to help Haiti regain control from gangs

    The head of the United Nations threw his weight Sunday behind Haiti’s request for the immediate deployment of military troops to help the country take back control of its ports from powerful gangs and provide aid as Haitians confront a deadly cholera outbreak.

  • One Fort Myers man finds light in the darkest of times after Hurricane Ian

    11 days after Hurricane Ian tore through Southwest Florida and left devastation throughout the community, there is still hope and unity in all corners of the area.

  • Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack 'a terrorist act' by Kyiv

    Russia President Vladimir Putin is calling the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services. In a meeting Sunday with the chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Putin said “there’s no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure.” His investigative chief said he had opened a criminal case into an act of terrorism. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, say a Russian missile strike on a southern city has killed 13 people and partially collapsed an apartment building in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

  • The next best thing to a debate? Lake, Hobbs make back-to-back appearances on national TV

    Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs and Republican nominee Kari Lake discussed their plans for border security, abortion and other issues

  • AP Top 25: UGA back at No. 1, Alabama slips to 3 behind OSU

    Georgia took back the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll from Alabama on Sunday after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3. The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes and 1,535 points in the Top 25, presented by Regions Bank, to easily reclaim No. 1. The Tide, whose Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young was sidelined by injury, escaped an upset bid at home by Texas A&M.

  • Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirms bilateral Philippine ties with U.S. in reversal from Duterte era

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been reaffirming ties with the United States in a key turnaround from the often-hostile demeanor his predecessor displayed toward Manila’s treaty ally. Marcos Jr., who marks his 100th day in office Saturday, inherited daunting problems at home, including a pandemic-battered economy, soaring inflation, unemployment and mounting foreign and domestic debt, in addition to longstanding poverty and decades-old insurgencies. Given U.S. President Joe Biden’s high-profile advocacy for democracy and human rights, more than a few have been surprised over the goodwill that has unfolded between the leaders in recent months.

  • Israel pays family of dead Palestinian-American detainee

    Israel's Defense Ministry said Sunday that it had reached a settlement to compensate the family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank. The settlement marks a rare case of compensation in a Palestinian claim against alleged wrongdoing by Israeli military forces and comes after U.S. criticism against Israel. In January, Israeli troops detained Omar Asaad, 78, at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, binding his hands and blindfolding him.

  • Mohamed El-Erian said the Fed made 2 big mistakes that will go down in history and spur a damaging recession that was 'totally avoidable'

    Top economist Mohamed El-Erian said the Federal Reserve's attempts to curb inflation will go down as a "big policy error."

  • California farmers turn to growing agave amid drought

    As drought conditions affect crops, farmers in California are turning to growing agave. The plant, traditionally grown in Mexico and used for making tequila, is able to grow with nearly no water, although it does take time before it is ready to harvest. KOVR reporter Elizabeth Klinge has more.

  • Bosnian Serbs protest alleging vote-rigging by Dodik

    Thousands of people rallied Sunday in Bosnia for the second time in a week, alleging that a pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader rigged a ballot during a general election in the Balkan country earlier this month. The election was held for all levels of government in both the Serb-dominated and Bosniak-Croat parts of the Balkan country, as well as for the joint central institutions. Leading Bosnian Serb politician Milorad Dodik has claimed victory in the election for the post of presidency of the Serb entity.

  • As Mar-a-Lago case advances, Trump’s initial success could fade

    Former President Trump’s battle against the Justice Department investigation into the mishandling of government records at Mar-a-Lago has now reached the highest court, but legal experts say he may not fare as well as his case is pushed before new judges. Trump scored an initial victory before a federal district court judge in Florida, who…

  • China Says Biden's New Chip Curbs Will Harm Recovery

    The Biden administration on Friday announced new restrictions on China's access to US semiconductor technology. China says the move will harm supply chains and the world economy. Tony Czuczka reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Meta says it detected more than 400 malware apps targeting users’ Facebook login information

    Facebook’s parent company Meta said on Friday that it has detected more than 400 malware apps this year designed to steal users’ Facebook login information. The apps, which were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, were disguised to look like fun or useful apps, from photo editors to VPNs to fitness…

  • Institutional investors own a significant stake of 49% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation ( NYSE:ACRE ), it is important to...

  • BAE, U.S. in Talks to Restart M777 Howitzer Production After Ukraine Success

    The potential resurrection of the big gun shows how the war in Ukraine could reshape the global arms industry.

  • How the Supreme Court could break the internet as we know it

    The justices have agreed to take on two cases that challenge the fundamental legal foundation that has guided online life for decades.

  • Ukrainians are posing with a giant postage stamp depicting the blown up bridge linking Russia and Crimea

    The leader of Ukraine's postal service tweeted Saturday that "coming soon," a new stamp of the explosion will read "Crimean Bridge - Done."

  • Iran Protests Are Proving a Durable Challenge to the Islamic Republic

    The deep disaffection the demonstrations represent and the fact that they target a key pillar of the Islamic Republic and its foundational ideology make them a significant test.