UN probing alleged killings by CAR forces, Russia paramilitaries: sources

A UN armoured personnel carrier patrols a road in Paoua, Central African Republic on December 5, 2021 (AFP/Barbara DEBOUT)
The United Nations is investigating the alleged killing of dozens of people in the Central African Republic last week by CAR forces and mercenaries of the Russian Wagner group, UN sources said Friday.

More than 30 civilians were killed, some by stray bullets, in the January 16-17 operation near Bria that targeted the Union for Peace rebel group, according to one of the sources who insisted on anonymity.

The source also said it was possible that the attackers engaged in pillaging at the site.

The UN Minusca mission is seeking to interview survivors of the incident to determine the facts, the UN sources said.

The UN communications department declined to comment.

In mid-2021, UN experts deployed to CAR expressed strong concerns over reports of "grave human rights abuses" by Russian mercenaries who are contracted to support government forces.

The Wagner group is reputed to be close to the Kremlin, and critics say it takes orders from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Russia though has rejected criticisms and claimed at the time that the group involved only "instructors" for the CAR military.

At the last meeting of the UN Security Council on the conflict in the Central African Republic, the United States demanded Moscow investigate the abuses blamed on the Russians.

The UN experts group, around a dozen people sent to monitor an arms embargo on the conflict-torn country, has not been functioning since August 31.

Russia has blocked a renewal of their mandate, claiming their makeup is tilted toward the West and does not reflect true geographic diversity.

On Friday diplomats said the block remains in place, and Western officials believe Russia sees it beneficial to prevent a renewal of the group's mission.

