UN programme offers cash for struggling Afghan families

For the December issue of Vogue Hong Kong, Paris Jackson wore a Burberry one-piece outfit. The ensemble also included a sheer fabric and a circle cutout that appeared on the side of her legs. The actress paired her look with Bulgari jewelry and nude pointed-toe stiletto heels. She styled her hair to the side and let a few strands drape the side of her face. Neutral makeup was a great choice as her outfit deserved all of the attention.