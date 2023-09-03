UN proposes easing some sanctions on Russia to revive grain export deal

The United Nations, with the support of Turkey, has prepared a new package of proposals to resume the stalled grain initiative that broke a Russian blockade and allowed Ukraine to export crops from three of its Black Sea ports.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced the preparation of the package at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after talks in Moscow on Sept. 2, Turkish news agency Anadolu has reported.

In particular, there are proposals to connect a subsidiary of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT and unfreeze the assets in Europe of Russian fertilizer companies.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may visit Russia on Sept. 4, to discuss the extension of the grain deal.

Breakdown of the grain deal: What is known

The Kremlin announced on July 17, that it was abandoning the "grain deal" brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022, which allowed three Ukrainian ports to be unblocked for food exports.

Russia also announced the withdrawal of security guarantees for shipping under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Ukraine proposed to Turkey and the UN to continue the work of the grain corridor without Russia. The Kremlin responded to the possibility of resuming the agreement without Russia with threats.

Russia then began massive strikes on Ukraine's port and grain storage and export infrastructure, attacking Odesa, Mykolaiv, and other port cities.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin later said that Russia was ready to "consider the possibility" of returning to the grain initiative if all its conditions are met.

