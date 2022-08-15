UN punishes official who slammed Palestinian terror group's missile attacks into Israel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Benjamin Weinthal
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Hillel Neuer
    Canadian activist

The United Nations last week disciplined an employee who works with Palestinians in disputed territories for her tweet condemning the Iranian regime-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and its "indiscriminate" missile fire into Israel.

The U.N. removed Jerusalem-based Sarah Muscroft from her post as the head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territory because she tweeted: "Relieved to see a ceasefire agreed ending hostilities impacting both Palestinians and Israeli civilians. Such indiscriminate rocket fire of Islamic Jihad provoking Israeli retaliation is condemned. The safety of all civilians is paramount—the ceasefire must be upheld."

Israel’s ambassador to the world body, Gilad Erdan, on Sunday sent a letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres requesting that Muscroft be reinstated.

AFTER ISRAEL HITS TERROR GROUP, UN SECURITY COUNCIL MEETS AS SOME MEMBERS REBUKE THE JEWISH STATE

"This norm effectively grants the Palestinian players and the local U.N. staff an ‘unwritten veto’ over U.N. statements, and stands in clear contradiction with the basic principles of objectivity and neutrality that the U.N. claims to hold," wrote Erdan.

Palestinian activists launched a campaign to oust Muscroft, who responded by apologizing and deleting her Twitter account. "One of my previous tweets was ill-informed and I have deleted it" Muscroft wrote, adding "I sincerely apologize for my poor judgment. All civilians—everywhere—must be able to live in peace."

Hillel Neuer, the executive director of UN Watch, told Fox News Digital.

"Muscroft’s groveling apology—for having rightly condemned the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization firing 1,100 rockets aimed at Israel—failed to appease the angry mob. The U.N., which is notoriously slow to act in genuine cases of employee misconduct, rushed to delete her Twitter account, and then remove her from the post."

Fox News Digital asked Muscroft's employer the reasons for her reassignment and whether she would be reinstated. Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the U.N. office for the coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), said only that she would "be assigned to a new role."

Laerke continued, "OCHA has been present in the occupied Palestinian territory for the past 20 years, working to help meet humanitarian needs, guided by the humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality and humanity. Over 2 million people in the occupied Palestinian territory need assistance - they remain our only focus and priority."

REPUBLICANS PUSH BACK AGAINST BIDEN MOVES TO FUND CONTROVERSIAL UN PALESTINIAN REFUGEE AGENCY

Neuer noted Muscroft's case is not without precedent citing an example involving a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) employee. "Likewise, last year UNRWA's Matthias Schmale said IDF strikes on Hamas were precise. Hamas protested, so UNRWA fired him. UNRWA Deputy Chief Leni Stenseth met with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, ‘affirmed her solidarity’ and called Schmale’s words ‘indefensible."’

Neuer said "The UN's message is crystal clear: any official who dares to publicly defy the false narrative of Hamas and Islamic Jihad will be removed."

Palestinian Islamic Jihad is based in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip located on the southern border of Israel. The U.S. has classified PIJ and Hamas as foreign terrorist organizations.

UN COMMISSION'S 'ANTISEMITIC' MOVE PROMPTS DEMANDS FOR BIDEN TO DISBAND ANTI-ISRAEL GROUP

The U.N.’s alleged bias toward the Jewish state was also cited in Erdan’s letter. "We recently witnessed a clear case in which a U.N. official who clearly breached the principles of impartiality and neutrality required from a member of an HRC Commission of Inquiry used clear antisemitic vicious parlance, and yet still maintains his position."

Israel’s ambassador continued "HRC [Human Rights Council] Commissioner Miloon Kothari's interview, where he clearly stated that the Jewish lobby controls the social media, should have been met with a firm response that would have led to his resignation," he said.

Erdan concluded that "While Israel supports constructive engagement with U.N. officials and agencies, we cannot accept such blatant double standards."

Fox News Digital emailed the spokesperson for the U.N. secretary general for comment on whether Muscroft should be reinstated.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel rejects appeal to release Palestinian hunger striker

    An Israeli military court on Monday rejected an appeal for release by a Palestinian prisoner whose health is deteriorating as he continues a 165-day hunger strike to protest being held without charge or trial, his lawyer said. Khalil Awawdeh is one of several Palestinian detainees who have gone on prolonged hunger strikes over the years in protest of what is known as administrative detention. Israel says the 40-year-old father of four is a militant, an allegation Awawdeh denies through his lawyer.

  • Residents of Rushdie suspect's Lebanese village say incident has little to do with them

    Street-side signs in the southern Lebanese village of Yaroun, the ancestral home of the suspect in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, bear posters of Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who in 1989 issued a fatwa calling for the author's death. The logo of Lebanon's powerful, Iran-armed Hezbollah group adorns small monuments to its fighters killed during decades of wars with Israel, which borders Yaroun to the east and south. Few want to speak about Friday's attack on Rushdie or about Hadi Matar, the 24-year-old Shi'ite Muslim American suspect whose family originally hails from Yaroun, where Hezbollah has strong support.

  • Iran nuclear deal: What’s at stake for oil prices as Tehran prepares response to EU proposal

    Iran is expected to soon decide on whether to accept the European Union's proposal to restore the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action --- a move which could eventually add more than a million barrels per day of oil to the global market.

  • Iran Set to Give Nuclear Deal Response and Signals Pact Is Close

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Much of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderIran said it will respond officially to the European Union’s proposal for reviving the 2015 nuclear accord by the end of Monday, signaling it may be nearer a deal with the US

  • Svika Pick, Israeli ‘King of Pop’ and Eurovision Winner, Dies at 72

    Svika Pick, the Israeli king of pop who wrote Dana International’s Eurovision-winning hit “Diva” in 1998, died on Sunday. He was 72. According to Israeli media, he died at home, although no cause of death was given. The musician (pictured above left with Dana International), whose career spanned six decades, was also Quentin Tarantino’s father-in-law, […]

  • Does inflation affect Social Security taxes withheld from your paycheck? Yes, and it’s not pretty

    For many self-employed individuals, the tax equals or exceeds their federal income tax bill. How big can my Social Security tax bill be? As an employee, your wages are hit with the 12.4% Social Security tax up to the annual wage ceiling.

  • Porsche partners with Cherry Street Energy to add solar panels at Atlanta campus

    Porsche Cars North America Inc. tapped a local company to install solar panels at its U.S. headquarters and experience center in Atlanta as part of a $50 million expansion. The move reflects the sweeping trend of corporations committing to carbon reduction goals. Porsche aims to be carbon neutral "across the entire value chain and life cycle of newly sold vehicles” by 2030, said PCNA CEO and President Kjell Gruner in a statement.

  • At least 130,000 people still affected by Great Lakes Water Authority water main break

    A massive crack in a pipe at the Lake Huron water treatment facility has impacted the water access of more than 130,000 people across several communities in Metro Detroit. Residents in the village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township should continue boiling their water before using it.

  • Iran tanker retrieves oil seized by U.S., set to leave Greece

    An Iranian-flagged tanker has retrieved an oil cargo which the United States had confiscated and is set to leave Greece, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. The United States had hired a tanker in April to impound the oil onboard the Lana tanker, which had been anchored off Greece. The oil was then partly removed and placed aboard the Ice Energy tanker, which had been chartered by Washington and had been expected to sail to United States before Greece's supreme court ruled that the cargo should be returned to Iran.

  • Minister: Syria ready to repatriate refugees from Lebanon

    A Syrian Cabinet minister said Monday that Syrian refugees in neighboring Lebanon can start returning home, where he said they will get all the help they need from authorities. Tiny Lebanon is home to 1 million Syrian refugees who fled war in their country after the conflict began in March 2011. Minister of Local Administration Hussein Makhlouf made his comments during a meeting in Syria's capital Damascus with Issam Charafeddine, Lebanon’s caretaker minister of the displaced.

  • Zelensky warns Russians against firing from nuclear plant as Ukraine strikes bridge near Kherson

    Zelensky warns Russians against firing from nuclear plant as Ukraine strikes bridge near Kherson

  • In Nigeria's capital, residents live in fear after attacks

    When gunmen bombed their way into Kuje prison freeing hundreds of inmates just 25 miles from Nigeria’s capital, Assumpta Mgbe who lives nearby huddled her children around her.

  • Brittney Griner’s Legal Team Files Appeal In Russian Drug Case

    The athlete was sentenced to nine years behind bars.

  • Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine; 3 dead, 20 hurt

    At least three Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 20 others wounded in the latest artillery barrages from the Russian military, Ukrainian officials said Monday. The eastern region of Donetsk, one of the two provinces making up the country’s industrial heartland of Donbas that has been the focus of a Russian offensive, has faced the most intense shelling. Regional officials said at least three people died and another 13 were wounded by Russian shelling that hit numerous towns and villages in the Donetsk region during the last 24 hours.

  • Solar Panels Piling Up at US Border on Xinjiang Forced Labor Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Solar equipment is piling up at the US border in an indication the passage of a law targeting forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region is having a major impact on trade flows.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long Dominate

  • Xi’s zero-Covid policy sparks economic chaos in China

    Navigating the maze-like showroom that is an Ikea store has always been notoriously difficult. But last weekend, hundreds of shoppers in Shanghai found themselves barging their way past security guards just to get out of the doors at the Xuhui district outlet.

  • Fed Minutes May Reveal Inclinations on Size of Next Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- An account of the debate at the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting, set to be published after two weeks of whiplash on Wall Street, will probably offer clues as to what would push the central bank to go big with tightening yet again in September.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or C

  • U.S. government urges Americans to avoid Tijuana, other parts of Baja California

    Escalating gang violence by drug cartels has forced the Mexican Government to deploy the national army as a result to recent violence uptick.

  • The Chicks pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a live cover of 'Hopelessly Devoted to You'

    "I thought I was Olivia Newton-John," said lead singer Natalie Maines before launching into the Grease ballad.

  • Kittery speaks out against neo-Nazi group's message of hate in town, across New England

    “If we have an informed community, we can stand unified together," resident Megan Dunn said.