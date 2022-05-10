UN receiving ‘credible’ information about Ukrainian troops torturing Russian prisoners, official says

Lexi Lonas
·2 min read

Matilda Bogner, the head of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, said there is “credible” information regarding the mistreatment of Russian prisoners by Ukrainian troops during the war.

“We have received credible information of torture, ill-treatment and incommunicado detention by Ukrainian Armed Forces of prisoners of war belonging to the Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups,” Bogner said on Tuesday.

The “inhumane treatment” is occurring among captured Ukrainian and Russian soldiers as they are “being coerced to make statements, apologies and confessions, and other forms of humiliation.”

“This violates fundamental rules of international humanitarian law. Ukraine and Russia must promptly and effectively investigate all allegations of torture and ill-treatment of prisoners of war,” Bogner said. “They must also effectively control and instruct their forces to stop any further violations from occurring.”

Ukraine and Russia have conducted multiple prisoner swaps throughout the war with dozens of Ukrainians and Russians returned to their forces as a result.

The comments came at a press conference that was focused on the “plight of civilians in Ukraine.”

The presser accused Russia of multiple war crimes including targeting civilians, raping women and forcing civilians to leave Ukraine and go to Russia.

Bogner says the U.N. has found at least 204 cases where overwhelmingly men are taken by Russia forces to Belarus before arriving at Russia for pre-detention trials.

“The best way to end the violations that we have been documenting will be to end the hostilities. However, while they are ongoing and for as long as they last, parties must in the conduct of operations take constant care to spare the civilian population, civilians and civilian objects and commit to protecting every civilian woman, man and child and those hors de combat that fall under their control,” Bogner said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alabama Marine veteran is volunteering in Ukraine

    He’s been an instructor within a training unit that schools the Ukrainian armed forces in an intensive two-week military crash course before they’re sent to the front lines.

  • Jill Biden was president's eyes, ears on trip to Ukraine

    The first telephone call Jill Biden made from her black SUV after an unannounced meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart inside the embattled country was to her husband, President Joe Biden. Biden and Olena Zelenska, who had not been seen in public since President Vladimir Putin sent Russia's military into her country nearly 11 weeks ago, had just spent about two hours together at a school in Uzhhorod in western Ukraine. With her visit to the Ukraine war zone, the U.S. first lady was able to act as a second pair of eyes and ears for the president, who so far has been unable to visit the country himself.

  • Orange County opioid deaths rose to 131 in 2021 with fentanyl as factor in nearly all

    Orange County opioid deaths climbed to a new peak of 131 last year with fentanyl as a factor in nearly all fatal overdoses, county data shows.

  • Hungary digs heels in over EU embargo on Russian oil

    The European Union's executive is looking to support Hungary in beefing up the eastern European state's oil pipelines, storage and refining capacity, a spokesman said on Tuesday, as Budapest dug its heels in over a Russian oil embargo. Most other EU countries support banning Russian oil under a new sixth package of sanctions designed to punish Moscow for waging war on Ukraine. Unanimity is required for such a decision, however, with Hungary the most vocal critic.

  • Amber Heard has yet to take the stand. But on social media, Johnny Depp has already won.

    Domestic violence experts say Johnny Depp's star status and the fact that Amber Heard has not yet taken the stand may be influencing the public.

  • Emirates to start paying back Dubai for its $4B lifeline

    Long-haul carrier Emirates plans to use projected profits from this fiscal year to pay back the Dubai government some of the nearly $4 billion it pumped into the beleaguered airline during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, its chairman said Tuesday. The cash infusion of close to 15 billion dirhams ($4 billion), which came in two tranches over 2020 and 2021, provided a lifeline to one of the world’s biggest airlines at a time when travel had come to a near standstill globally due to COVID-19. Emirates' CEO and Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said the Dubai-based airline expects to see profits this year and will use those earnings to pay back its shareholder, the government.

  • 44 civilians found dead under building destroyed by Russian forces in Kharkiv: officials

    The bodies of 44 civilians were found by Ukraine's military trapped under a building in Kharkiv that Russia’s military destroyed in March.

  • Floating restaurant sinks in Fort Lauderdale waters, owner says. Crew escapes unharmed

    A floating restaurant known for its alligator delicacies sank Sunday afternoon on the Fort Lauderdale Intracoastal Waterway — but the crew abandoned the watercraft unharmed, its owner told the Miami Herald.

  • Zaporizhzhia Region: Russian troops shell their own vehicles to avoid going to front

    Iryna Balachuk - Monday, 9 May 2022, 08:50 In an attempt to avoid taking part in hostilities in Zaporizhzhia Region, Russian soldiers have shelled 20 of their own vehicles. Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration on Telegram Quote from Zaporizhzhia Military Administration: "According to local residents, Russian troops have shelled 20 of their own vehicles in Polohy in order to avoid going to the front line; they blamed the shelling on [Ukrainian] resistance fighters in the temporar

  • 'Anemic' Russian attack making little headway, Pentagon official says; Biden 'displeased' with leaks about role of US info: May 9 recap

    The Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has made limited progress, a Pentagon official said, calling the gains 'incremental.' Latest news.

  • Russia suffers catastrophic losses in the war and changes its propaganda Ukrainian intelligence

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 10 MAY 2022, 11:12 According to Ukrainian intelligence, Vladimir Putin's regime has ordered the media, in its propaganda, to bring the Russian public's attention to "the opposition of the Russian army to all the countries of the European Union and NATO".

  • Downed Russian fighter jets are being found with basic GPS 'taped to the dashboards,' UK defense minister says

    As the invasion of Ukraine drags on, evidence is emerging that much of Russia's military equipment is outdated and often ineffective.

  • Why Russia's air force failed to dominate Ukraine

    Many observers expected Russia's air force to blow away Ukraine's forces in the opening days of the Kremlin's invasion. Ukraine's military would be left completely vulnerable as Russian warplanes could pick off targets at whim. But that hasn’t happened.

  • Luhansk region: in Bilohorivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy Russian pontoons and equipment, while the Russians flee by swimming

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, MAY 10, 2022, 10:35 AM In Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, the "sweeping of the territory" continues; the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed the pontoons and military equipment of the Russian troops, and some of the invaders have fled by swimming.

  • Trump wanted to court-martial the retired Navy SEAL who led the bin Laden raid for criticizing him, former defense chief says

    Mark Esper writes that Trump said retired Navy admiral William McRaven was "so disloyal" because they occasionally criticized the president.

  • Russian Guided Weapons Miss the Mark, U.S. Defense Officials Say

    On Monday morning, as columns of armored vehicles and soldiers paraded through Moscow in celebration of Russia’s 1945 victory over Germany in World War II, one element of Russian military power was conspicuously missing: its warplanes. And though officials blamed bad weather for their grounding, Russian planes, pilots and air-to-ground weapons have all grossly underperformed in the war against Ukraine. The absence underscored President Vladimir Putin’s failure to build a capable modern air force

  • Putin’s Puppets Admit Their Army Has Been a Total Embarrassment

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIn his speech preceding the Victory Day celebrations across Russia on Sunday, President Vladimir Putin continued to promote the idea that his troops in Ukraine are fighting “to liberate their native land from the Nazi filth with confidence that, as in 1945, victory will be ours.” His portrayal of Ukrainians as Nazis rings so hollow that propagandists on state television have been struggling to justify the so-called “special military oper

  • Another Russian soldier identified who committed atrocities in Kyiv region during occupation

    SVITLANA KIZILOVA - MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022, 18:24 Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has made an announcement regarding suspicions that another Russian occupier participated in the commission of war crimes in the Kyiv region.

  • CNN Reporter Defies Media Ban at GOP Rally by Renting Adjacent Hotel Room

    For $85 they got a nice poolside balcony suite with a view

  • Russian troops ill-prepared for Ukraine war, says ex-Kremlin mercenary

    NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France (Reuters) - The Russian military's failure to seize the Ukrainian capital was inevitable because in the preceding years they had never directly faced a powerful enemy, according to a former mercenary with the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group who fought alongside the Russian army. Marat Gabidullin took part in Wagner Group missions on the Kremlin's behalf in Syria and in a previous conflict in Ukraine, before deciding to go public about his experience inside the secretive private military company. He quit the Wagner group in 2019, but several months before Russia launched the invasion on Feb. 24 Gabidullin, 55, said he received a call from a recruiter who invited him to go back to fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.