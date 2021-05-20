UN refugee agency calls on US to end asylum restrictions

  • Migrants from Honduras wait in a Border Patrol truck after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Monday, May 17, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. The Biden administration has agreed to let up to about 250 people a day in the United States at border crossings with Mexico to seek refuge, part of negotiations to settle a lawsuit over pandemic-related powers that deny migrants a right to apply for asylum, an attorney said Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua sit in line after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Monday, May 17, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. The Biden administration has agreed to let up to about 250 people a day in the United States at border crossings with Mexico to seek refuge, part of negotiations to settle a lawsuit over pandemic-related powers that deny migrants a right to apply for asylum, an attorney said Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua stand in line after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Monday, May 17, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. The Biden administration has agreed to let up to about 250 people a day in the United States at border crossings with Mexico to seek refuge, part of negotiations to settle a lawsuit over pandemic-related powers that deny migrants a right to apply for asylum, an attorney said Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
1 / 3

Immigration Asylum

Migrants from Honduras wait in a Border Patrol truck after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Monday, May 17, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. The Biden administration has agreed to let up to about 250 people a day in the United States at border crossings with Mexico to seek refuge, part of negotiations to settle a lawsuit over pandemic-related powers that deny migrants a right to apply for asylum, an attorney said Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency made an unusual plea Thursday for the Biden administration to lift pandemic-related restrictions on people seeking asylum in the United States.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi asked for an end to so-called Title 42 authority, named for a section of an obscure 1944 U.S. public health law that former President Donald Trump used in March 2020 to effectively end asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. President Joe Biden has kept the policy in place, though he has exempted children who are traveling alone.

Under the practice, people from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador are quickly expelled from the U.S. to Mexico without a chance to seek humanitarian protection.

In a sharply worded statement, Grandi said denying rights to seek asylum and pushing people out of the country violates “core precepts” of the 1951 U.N. Refugee Convention and that the expulsions have had “serious humanitarian consequences in northern Mexico.”

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified in Congress last week that Title 42 is “not a tool of immigration, it is a tool of public health” authorized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. His message is being met with growing skepticism as the U.S. slowly returns to normal.

Grandi said protecting public health and the right to seek asylum are “fully compatible.”

“At the height of the public health emergency, many countries put in place protocols such as health screening, testing and quarantine measures, to simultaneously protect both public health and the right to seek asylum,” he said.

More than 60% of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s nearly 179,000 encounters with migrants on the Mexican border in April resulted in expulsions under Title 42, making it a cornerstone piece of the U.S. immigration system.

The Homeland Security Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Recommended Stories

  • Emergent paid execs bonuses despite ruining millions of J&J doses

    Emergent BioSolutions paid its executives hundreds of thousands of dollars each in bonuses in February just months before the manufacturer ruined 15 million of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses.Driving the news: Emergent BioSolutions’ executives faced questions from lawmakers during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the plant's failures.The federal government paid the company $271 million as a reservation for its manufacturing capacity, documents posted Wednesday by two House committees show. Yet, to date, U.S. regulators have not cleared any doses for use from its manufacturing plant in Baltimore.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Workers at the plant, which had been producing vaccine materials for J&J and AstraZeneca, conflated ingredients between the two different types of vaccines this spring.The FDA cited 'discrepancies' at the plant dating back to January.Production at the plant stopped last month after the FDA faulted Emergent for failing to thoroughly review the incident and said the plant suffered from multiple unsanitary conditions, including peeling paint in sensitive manufacturing areas and improper waste disposal.The findings: Despite the company's knowledge of these serious quality problems as it was paid $27 million a month to make COVID-19 vaccines, the company failed to fix the ongoing issues identified in audits.CEO of Emergent Robert Kramer said more than 100 million doses of J&J vaccine are stalled for distribution as regulators check for potential contamination. The subcommittee's memo said the company's board praised the CEO and chairman for leveraging "critical relationships with key customers, Congress, and other stakeholders." Kramer was awarded a cash bonus of $1.2 million in recognition of his performance in 2020, on top of a base salary of $875,014 and $4.1 million in stock awards and options issued earlier in the year.Emergent's chairman Fuad El-Hibri was found by the company's board to have “exceed[ed]” expectations and was granted a 2021 compensation package worth more than $3.7 million, including a salary of $1.13 million and stock awards and options totaling $2.6 millionThe committee memo also mentions Robert Kadlec, a former senior adviser to President Trump, who awarded Emergent the vaccine contract and "requested in August 2020 that Emergent's contract receive a 'priority rating.'" Kadlec received more than $360,000 in consulting fees from Emergent before working under the Trump administration.What they're saying: “Emergent’s failures are disappointing precisely because these vaccines are so effective. Because the company was unable to deliver, the vaccinations of millions of people around the world have been delayed, putting their lives at needless risk,” said Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), chair of the subcommittee, said at the hearing.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Private equity's falling out of love with plastic packaging

    This reversal illustrates how much the investment world has recalibrated itself in a matter of years, with environmental factors becoming dealmakers or breakers. "No plastic packaging firm would pass our internal ESG check and we would pass even if such an investment would promise a large return," said Marcus Brennecke, co-head of EQT's private equity advisory team. "While we have invested in plastic packaging in the past – we owned Faerch Plast from 2014 to 2017 – we would not buy a plastic packaging firm today."

  • France on Northern Ireland protocol: flexibility, perhaps, but it stays

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -France said on Thursday that the European Union could not accept any unilateral move by Britain that threatened the integrity of the single market via the Irish border, calling it dangerous to question the Brexit deal’s Northern Ireland protocol. After the United Kingdom left the European Union's orbit at the end of last year, checks were introduced on some goods moving from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland, which has a land border with EU member Ireland.

  • Top diplomats meet as U.S., Russia test waters ahead of Biden-Putin summit

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov treaded carefully in the first face-to-face meeting of U.S. and Russian officials under the Biden administration.

  • Sex offender armed with knife caught on video trying to abduct 11-year-old girl

    ‘She fought and she fought and she fought until finally she was able to break free from her would-be captor,’ says sheriff

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street closes to snap 3-day losing streak as technology stocks rise

    Wall Street's main indexes regained their footing on Thursday after a three-day slide, buoyed by gains in technology stocks as the smallest weekly jobless claims since the start of a pandemic-driven recession lifted the mood. Shares rose in Crypto-exchange operator Coinbase Global, Crypto-miners Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings. "There's a big risk, regulatory risk, to crypto that's not fully appreciated," said Jay Hatfield, founder and chief executive of Infrastructure Capital Management in New York.

  • 'Best buy,' indeed: The top-rated Insignia air fryer is just $50 — that's nearly 60 percent off, today only!

    Fry your favorite foods with 75 percent less oil for a fraction of the cost — and get free shipping too.

  • ‘Wheel of Time’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal by Amazon

    Amazon is doubling down on “Wheel of Time,” giving the fantasy series a very early Season 2 renewal. The series, which is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels, just finished production on its debut season in the Czech Republic. The series does not yet have a premiere date. Rosamund Pike stars as the series’ central character, Moiraine, a member of a powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, who “embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.” The cast includes Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoë Robins, Josha Stradowski, Alvaro Morte, Hammed Animashaun, Alexandre Willaume, Sophie Okonedo, Kae Alexander and Johann Myers. Ordered to series in 2018 as an Amazon Studios-Sony Pictures Television co-production, “Wheel of Time” is being adapted for television by “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s” Rafe Judkins, who will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers. Briesewitz is set to direct the first two episodes. “The belief Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in ‘The Wheel of Time’ has been incredible to see throughout the entire process of making this show. Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the property itself, and we couldn’t be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created,” showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins said. “This property is one I’ve loved since I was a teenager, and seeing it brought to life with the resources to make it truly worthy of what’s on the page is something I can’t wait for the other fans of the books to see. And Season 2 just keeps expanding the world we built in Season 1.” Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios, added, “’The Wheel of Time’ is a beloved series of fantasy novels from Robert Jordan, renowned for the rich world and diverse characters he created. The approach Rafe and his team have taken with this project is a testament to Amazon Studios commitment to deliver something special for the devoted fans around the world. In partnership with the team at Sony Pictures Television, we wanted our Prime Video customers to be delighted that a second season is already in the works so that they would know that the journey would continue.” “The Wheel of Time” is a series of 14 novels that began with “The Eye of the Universe” in 1990 and concluded with “A Memory of Light,” which was finished by Brandon Sanderson following Jordan’s death in 2007. A number of attempts have been made to adapt the books for film or television, though none have made it to screen in any meaningful way. FXX quietly aired a pilot, titled “Winter’s Dragon,” as recently as 2015, but did so without any publicity or build-up and allowed the project to fade into obscurity. “From the moment we pitched the Amazon Studios team, we realized they shared the same excitement as we did about this brilliant project based on Robert Jordan’s series of best-selling novels and that we were all creating a very special and extraordinary spectacle,” Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television, said. “Receiving a second season pickup right after wrapping Season 1, exemplifies their dedication to and belief in this series. We can’t wait for audiences globally to experience the magic that Rafe, our other talented producers, Rosamund and the rest of the cast and crew have created.” Read original story ‘Wheel of Time’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal by Amazon At TheWrap

  • U.S. to bring in more migrants forced to wait in Mexico under Trump program

    The United States is working to reopen some cases of non-Mexican asylum seekers who were forced to wait in Mexico under the administration of former President Donald Trump, a top U.S. border official said on Wednesday. The move would allow those migrants to enter the United States to pursue their claims for protection and represents the latest step by President Joe Biden to unwind a Trump-era program known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). Pro-immigrant advocates have called for the Biden administration to reopen the cases of migrants who were ordered deported after they failed to appear at a scheduled court date while enrolled in the MPP program.

  • Biden is pushing community colleges even as attendance plummets

    Even as the pandemic abates, community colleges continue to still report declines. Will Biden’s efforts make a difference?

  • Biden and Putin shouldn't waste time arguing about things they can't fix

    If Biden and Putin do meet later this year, they shouldn't spend time rehashing their irreconcilable differences.

  • Ex-officers face charges in arrest of woman with dementia

    A police officer who pushed a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia to the ground after she left a store without paying for items worth about $14 is facing charges of using excessive force, while a second officer is accused of failing to stop or report his actions, prosecutors said Wednesday. Austin Hopp is facing charges of second-degree assault, attempting to influence a public servant and official misconduct in last year's arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver. Daria Jalali, who arrived after Garner was handcuffed, is facing charges of failing to report use of force, failing to intervene and official misconduct.

  • Inquiry into Post Office scandal given powers to compel witnesses

    The inquiry into the Post Office scandal has been given powers to compel witnesses, the business minister has announced. Conservative MP Paul Scully told the Commons that the inquiry into the Horizon scandal, which is being led by retired High Court judge Sir Wyn Williams, will be given the extra powers in order to “get to the bottom of this appalling affair". Mr Scully confirmed that it was with the agreement of Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, that he would now “convert the inquiry to a statutory footing on June 1 2021”, with the report due in Autumn 2022, as opposed to this summer. He said: "Together, these changes will give Sir Wyn the powers and the time he needs to conduct an in-depth analysis of the decision-making processes that led to the Horizon scandal. "He will be able to compel organisations to provide documents and witnesses to give evidence under oath if necessary."

  • U.S. land border restrictions extended with Canada, Mexico

    WASHINGTON/OTTAWA (Reuters) -United States land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21, the U.S. and Canadian governments said on Thursday. The restrictions were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been extended in 30-day increments. "We're working closely with Canada & Mexico to safely ease restrictions as conditions improve," the U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Twitter.

  • Hoyer disappointed with Cubs' COVID-19 vaccination rate

    Chicago Cubs executive Jed Hoyer is disappointed with the team's COVID-19 vaccination rate, and he isn't sure if it will ever reach Major League Baseball's threshold for relaxing some of its coronavirus protocols. Despite the team's vaccination advocacy and education program, the Cubs remain shy of 85% for their Tier 1 players and staff. “I think we're at a place right now, candidly, where I'm not going to give up hope that we can get there, but my level of optimism is waning, candidly,” said Hoyer, who was promoted to president of baseball operations in November.

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • Five Oregon counties vote to move to Idaho in bid to escape Democrats

    ‘I understand why many people want to be Idahoans,’ governor Brad Little says, describing move as ‘within the realm of possibility’

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • Fox News describes their hosts as ‘responsible journalists’ in defence against Dominion lawsuit

    Citing first amendment rights to free speech, cable network says ‘a free press must be able to report both sides of a story’