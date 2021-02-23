UN registers steep rise in murders of Colombian activists

MANUEL RUEDA

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Slayings of human rights leaders and mass killings of civilians are increasing at a worrying pace in Colombia, according to a United Nations report published on Tuesday.

The annual U.N. report on the human rights situation in Colombia found that violence is “intensifying” in some rural areas where state presence is weak and armed groups are fighting for territorial control following the 2016 demobilization of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group.

According to the U.N. report, at least 133 human rights defenders were murdered in Colombia in 2020, a 23% increase from 2019.

The United Nations also registered 76 massacres across the country last year, which are defined as events in which three or more civilians are executed at once. The number of massacres registered was “almost double” the number in 2019 and was the highest number since 2016, said Juliette de Rivero, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights representative in Colombia.

The report will be presented to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday by U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

The findings were published as Colombia’s government struggles to diminish violence in rural areas that were once controlled by the FARC and where illegal activities like cocaine trafficking, timber smuggling and wildcat mining still exist.

These areas are now fought over by armed groups that include the National Liberation Army, the Gulf Clan and former FARC rebels who refused to join the 2016 peace deal with Colombia’s government.

The United Nations urged Colombia’s government to increase its presence in these areas to protect civilians and bring down violence.

One way to do that, De Rivero said in a press conference, is by “putting the (2016) peace deal at the center of the government’s response.”

The peace deal includes land titling projects and programs aimed at helping coca growers to substitute their illegal crops for legal crops. It also created a commission aimed at finding solutions to dismantling armed groups.

President Ivan Duque has been a critic of some aspects of the peace deal, including a transitional justice system that he accuses of being too lenient with former rebel commanders. Critics of his government have said that it has been slow at implementing some aspects of the peace deal, including the coca substitution projects.

The United Nations said that Colombia’s government has made progress towards stopping violence against activists by setting up a monitoring system that provides early warnings on threats against human rights defenders. De Rivero also praised a recent initiative by the attorney general’s office to decrease impunity for crimes by taking itinerant judges to remote rural areas.

Nevertheless, the report calls on Colombia to “intensify” efforts to implement the peace deal.

“The growth in assassinations is worrying,” De Rivero said. “The Colombian state has the capacity to adjust its policies to prevent violence.”

Recommended Stories

  • Woman throws ‘elaborate party’ for her pet bunnies

    Maeve Nguyen launched The Bunny Fiesta, where she caters elaborate parties for her two rabbits. The post Woman throws ‘elaborate party’ for her pet bunnies appeared first on In The Know.

  • Food fight: Meat-free school meals spark furor in France

    By taking meat off the menu at school canteens, the ecologist mayor of one of France's most famously gastronomic cities has kicked up a storm of protest and debate as the country increasingly questions the environmental costs of its meaty dietary habits. In its place: a meatless four-course meal that Lyon City Hall says will be quicker and easier to serve to children who, because of the coronavirus pandemic, must be kept apart during lunch to avoid infections. City Hall insists that the meatless meals are temporary and that school canteens will again offer meat options when social distancing rules are relaxed and children once again have more time to dwell on their food choices and to eat.

  • Drug execs face Capitol Hill questions on vaccine supply

    COVID-19 vaccine makers told Congress on Tuesday to expect a big jump in the delivery of doses over the coming month after a rocky start to inoculations, and the companies insist they will be able to provide enough for most Americans by summer. “We do believe we're on track,” Moderna President Stephen Hoge said, outlining ways the company has ramped up production. Looking ahead to summer, Pfizer and Moderna expect to complete delivery of 300 million doses each, and J&J aims to provide an additional 100 million doses.

  • TikTok users blown away by man’s ‘incredible’ iPhone organization hack: ‘Wait, this is real?’

    A new TikTok hack is showing users how to move apps on an iPhone much faster than the “traditional” way.

  • Chellsie's Chase; Olympian Memmel's comeback turning serious

    Chellsie Memmel wants to emphasize something. This is not about ego nor unfinished business nor fending off some sort of early-onset midlife crisis. The 32-year-old Memmel's return to competitive gymnastics after spending nearly a decade getting on with the rest of her life is about love.

  • Canadian Parliament Votes to Recognize Uyghur Genocide

    The Canadian parliament passed a non-binding resolution on Monday declaring China’s treatment of its Uyghur citizens a “genocide.” The resolution puts pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to formally issue a declaration of genocide. Trudeau has resisted calls to do so, telling reporters last week that he wanted to be sure “all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed.” China has interned at least one million Uyghur and other Muslim citizens in so-called “reeducation camps” in the Xinjiang region. Reports of mass rape and forced sterilization of Uyghur women have emerged over the past year, and the U.S. moved to declare China’s actions a genocide during the last days of the Trump administration. Canada’s parliament voted 266-0 to declare a genocide, with Trudeau’s cabinet abstaining from the vote. The country is currently locked in a standoff with China over the fate of two Canadian citizens, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, detained by the Chinese government. The two men were arrested ten days after Canada detained Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, who is wanted in the U.S. “The international community in general…takes very, very seriously the label of genocide and needs to ensure that when it is used, it is clearly and properly justified,” Trudeau said last week. China denies it is committing a genocide. “Western countries are in no position to say what the human rights situation in China looks like,” Chinese ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu told Reuters. “There is no so-called genocide in Xinjiang at all.”

  • Second-period shooting flurry proves to be enough in Florida Panthers’ win over Stars

    Somehow, someway, the Florida Panthers were going to get the puck past Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin.

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • UK's Prince Philip is 'OK', says grandson Prince William

    Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, is "OK", Prince William said on Monday after his 99-year-old grandfather spent a sixth night in hospital. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after feeling ill with an ailment that was not related to COVID-19. "Yes, he's OK, they're keeping an eye on him," William said on a visit to a vaccination centre in eastern England.

  • Chinese Man’s Teeth Knocked Out, Suffers Brain Hemorrhage After Random Attack in NYC

    A Chinese man in New York ended up in a coma after getting beaten up on a street last Friday. The incident occurred while the victim, identified only as Zheng, was out for an evening walk just a few blocks away from his home in Flushing, Queens. After having a drink, Zheng went out and came across a “very tall” person, who made small talk with him.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • Instagram Influencer Sparks Outrage After Posing Naked on Top of Endangered Elephant in Bali

    A 22-year-old Russian social media influencer is facing heavy criticism online for posing naked on top of an endangered elephant in Bali, Indonesia for her 553,000 Instagram followers. Alesya Kafelnikova received backlash for the short video she posted on Feb. 13, where she was filmed lying naked on top of a “critically endangered” Sumatran elephant, according to The Sun. In a follow-up post, Kafelnikova shared an image presumably with the same elephant and said in the caption, “To love nature is human nature.”

  • ‘Heidi’s pretty p****ed’: Ted Cruz complains about friends who leaked his wife’s Cancun texts

    Cruz complained of politicised and nasty atmosphere and advised people not be ‘a**holes’

  • Republican senator defends pro-Trump protesters who stormed Capitol, falsely blaming insurrection on ‘fake supporters’

    Of the 250 people who have been arrested for their roles in the riot, dozens have been connected to right-wing groups that support Donald Trump

  • Republican plan would raise minimum wage to $10 but only if businesses are required to ensure worker legality

    Congress hasn’t raised the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25 an hour, since 2007, although polls show Americans overwhelmingly favor an increase.

  • Ted Cruz now blames ‘Trump withdrawal’ for Cancun trip criticism

    ‘They don’t know what to do so they obsess over my taking my girls to the beach,’ said Texas’s under fire senator

  • Ted Cruz on leaked Cancun trip texts: ‘Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be a------s’

    Cruz also made a joke about the Zodiac Killer.

  • People in France, Germany, and the UK are turning down the AstraZeneca vaccine because they want the Pfizer one instead, reports say

    Officials in Europe have described public resistance to the AstraZeneca vaccine. In the UK, some are avoiding the shot, while others are seeking it.

  • Fauci said new CDC rules are coming for people who've been fully vaccinated

    Tony Fauci told CNN in an interview on Tuesday that new guidance from the CDC relaxing recommendations for fully vaccinated people should come soon.

  • A Florida official has told staff to ignore Gov. Ron DeSantis' order to fly flags at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh because they must not 'celebrate hate speech'

    Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said lowering Florida flags to half-staff "is not a partisan political tool."