UN report: Climate change is undermining poverty eradication

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. report says hunger is growing and the world is not on track to end extreme poverty by 2030 and meet other U.N. goals, saying that is mainly because progress is being undermined by climate change and increasing inequality.

The report on progress toward achieving the 17 U.N. goals for 2030 notes achievements in some areas, including a 49% decline in child mortality between 2000 and 2017 as well as electricity now reaching nearly 90% of the world's population.

But U.N. Undersecretary-General Liu Zhenmin said Tuesday that while there have been some advances, "monumental challenges remain."

He says the most urgent area for action is climate change, which he says "may impact the progress made" in reducing poverty. He says another big challenge is reducing inequality.