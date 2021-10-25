UN report: Nations' official climate plans fall far short of Paris goals

Ben Geman
·2 min read

Nations' formal emissions targets submitted under the Paris climate agreement, even if implemented, would fall well short of the deal's benchmarks for holding global warming in check, a new United Nations analysis concludes.

Why it matters: The report comes a week before a major UN climate summit convenes in Glasgow, Scotland that's aimed at pushing the world toward much more aggressive steps to rein in planet-warming emissions.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Threat level: The report analyzed 165 pledges, called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), including revised 2030 targets submitted as of mid-October.

  • Overall, the existing plans would bring greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 that are 16% higher than 2010 levels, the UN found.

  • The UN says that such an increase, "unless changed quickly," could bring temperature rise of about 2.7°C (almost 4.9°F) above preindustrial levels by the end of the century.

The big picture: The 2015 Paris deal calls for limiting warming to "well below" 2°C and ideally 1.5°C, but the latter target is fast slipping out of reach.

  • Those are benchmarks for avoiding some of the most significant harms from climate change beyond damage already baked into the cake.

  • "Overshooting the temperature goals will lead to a destabilized world and endless suffering, especially among those who have contributed the least to the GHG emissions in the atmosphere," Patricia Espinosa, the top UN climate official, said in a statement alongside the report.

Yes, but: The report analysis of 165 existing and updated NDCs considered only revisions submitted through Oct. 12.

  • A handful have arrived since. More importantly China, by far the world's largest emitter, and India, the third largest, have yet to submit revisions to their existing targets.

  • They could increase their pledges before the summit opens Oct. 31, or during the two-week event.

  • Nonetheless, targets submitted under the Paris framework are non-binding and represent aspirational goals.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. to invest $70 million to boost access to COVID-19 tests

    "Access to easy-to-use, affordable and reliable COVID tests is key to bringing peace of mind to our families, especially as we approach winter," U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said on Monday. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) will invest $70 million and work with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to help accelerate the review process to bring more tests to the U.S. market.

  • An Unexpected Pandemic Consequence Frustrates Florida's Biggest City

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in Florida’s largest city wrote to officials that the smell and flies were getting bad, after six weeks of waiting for his yard waste to be picked up. Other residents sent photos of overflowing bins, stacked plastic bags and littered lawns. At one point, the fed-up neighbors of Almira Street in Jacksonville threatened to rent a truck and dump their trash on the steps of City Hall. The disruption to America’s economy created by the coronavirus pandemic has led to mass c

  • Which is more expensive: Charging an electric vehicle or fueling a car with gas?

    EVs cost more to power than gasoline costs to fuel an internal combustion car with reasonable gas mileage, according to an Anderson Economic Group report.

  • In major ocean polluter Philippines, group turns plastic waste into planks

    A group of recyclers in the Philippines is trying to ease the country's worsening plastic waste crisis by turning bottles, single-use sachets and snack food wrappers that clog rivers and spoil beaches into building materials. The Plastic Flamingo, or "The Plaf", as they are commonly known, collect the waste, shred it and then mould it into posts and planks called "eco-lumber" that can be used for fencing, decking or even to make disaster-relief shelters. Having collected over 100 tonnes of plastic waste to date, the social enterprise is doing its bit to address a local problem that has global ramifications.

  • Climate change: How do we know it is happening and caused by humans?

    What's the evidence for global warming and how do we know it's being caused by human activity?

  • Calling all containers: Duluth port expands capabilities

    DULUTH – As cargo ships wait their turn to unload containers at congested coastal hubs, leaders of the country's farthest-inland port have a better idea: Ship it to Duluth. The Port of Duluth-Superior announced last week it can now handle "significantly larger" volumes of containers arriving on international vessels because of expanded permissions from the Department of Homeland Security. That ...

  • ATMOSPHERIC RIVER: Raw video of damage in North Bay as storm rips through the Bay Area

    Raw video of damage in North Bay as storm rips through the Bay Area

  • SC’s seafood capital is thriving. But things could change if village’s marshes drown.

    The village’s restaurants, bars and boardwalk make it a booming tourist destination, and new development keeps getting built. But the marshes that drive the economy are some of the most endangered in South Carolina. “You can call it global warming, or whatever you want to call it, but the tides are higher now than they used to be.’’

  • 3D-printed houses poised to go mainstream

    3D-printed cement houses are about to take off, offering a cheaper, more efficient way to provide homes for those who need them — as long as they can be built in ways that don't worsen climate change.Why it matters: Developers of 3D-printed homes think they can take on multiple challenges: the affordable housing crisis, the shortage of skilled labor and rising material costs. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAt least one is also

  • Heavy rain unleashes mud, debris flows in Northern California areas burned by wildfire

    Heavy rain in Northern California unleashed mud and debris flows and shut down at least one critical highway by Sunday morning.

  • What the return of La Niña means for winter in Colorado

    NOAA; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios; Data: NOAA; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe return of La Niña for the second straight year means winter in Colorado will bring warmer temperatures and less precipitation than normal, according to a new forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.Why it matters: Dry conditions have fueled some of Colorado's most devastating wildfires, including last year's East Troublesome blaze, which raged for more than a month and destroyed nearly 194,000 acres.S

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • Just nuts: One squirrel caused a Lake Norman power outage for 10,000 customers

    Energy United crews found the culprit at an electrical substation in the Northcross area of Huntersville.

  • Upwards of 10,000 trees near giant sequoia groves must be removed after California fires

    "Upward of" 10,000 trees near giant sequoia groves have been "weakened by drought, disease, age and/or fire" and must be removed in the wake of California's wildfires, the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks announced.Why it matters: The damage to these trees, considered "national treasures," and work to remove them means a nearby key highway must remain closed to visitors as they have "the potential to strike people, cars, other structures, or create barriers to emergency response services,

  • Drivers abandon vehicles on flooded I-880 in Fremont

    STORM WATCH: Several drivers abandoned their vehicles on I-880 in Fremont after flooding from one of the strongest storms to hit the Bay Area in years blocked the freeway early Monday.

  • Farmers are getting paid to fight climate change by cultivating a new cash crop: carbon

    Even as the science and policy are shaking out, many hope that carbon markets can provide income for farmers and reduce the effects of climate change.

  • “Sunday Night Football” to be played in potentially historic weather conditions

    A massive storm is pushing into California. Just in time for "Sunday Night Football."

  • 'Deluge' in a drought: Millions of Californians warned of flash flooding risk on Sunday

    Drought-stricken regions of Northern California could see "excessive rainfall" when an extreme weather system hits the West Coast this weekend.

  • Finding comfort, and a home, in 64 square feet

    A photographer documents the lives of those who live in L.A.'s tiny home villages, which aim to offer a first step out of homelessness.

  • Second Opinion: Want to visualize the realities of a warmer planet? Give this online tool a try

    Via an interactive online program, users can see how future climate change might affect spots around the globe, including where they live and play.