UN report: North Koreans risk starvation following country's severe COVID restrictions

North Korea faces a growing food crisis that has left children and elderly people at risk of starvation, a UN investigator said in a report out Wednesday.

Driving the news: Prolonged and strict measures implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 have worsened conditions in the isolated Asian nation, and have lead to "severe economic hardship," per the report.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

North Korea has enforced aggressive measures, including a full-scale border shutdown and restricting imports of non-essential goods, the report states.

Over 40% of the country was already "food insecure" before the pandemic, and a large majority of those people were suffering from malnutrition.

What they're saying: "The COVID-19 restrictions and government vigilance against the pandemic have helped avert a possible health crisis," the report states.

"At the same time, prolonged isolation and border closures have resulted in food and other health problems and severe economic deprivation for many people across the country," it continued.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.