UN report says Myanmar poverty could double from coup chaos

  • FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, demonstrators with placards sit on the railway tracks in an attempt to disrupt train service during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar. Political turmoil and disruptions following the coup in Myanmar could undo years of progress and double the number of its people living in poverty to nearly half the population, a United Nations report said Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo, armed police remove makeshift blockages set up by protesters as they patrol streets in downtown Yangon, Myanmar. Political turmoil and disruptions following the coup in Myanmar could undo years of progress and double the number of its people living in poverty to nearly half the population, a United Nations report said Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE - In this March 28 2021, file photo, anti-coup protesters disperse as the protesters confront police in Yangon, Myanmar. Political turmoil and disruptions following the coup in Myanmar could undo years of progress and double the number of its people living in poverty to nearly half the population, a United Nations report said Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/File)
1 / 3

Myanmar Poverty

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, demonstrators with placards sit on the railway tracks in an attempt to disrupt train service during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar. Political turmoil and disruptions following the coup in Myanmar could undo years of progress and double the number of its people living in poverty to nearly half the population, a United Nations report said Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/File)
ELAINE KURTENBACH
·3 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Political turmoil and disruptions following the coup in Myanmar could undo years of progress and double the number of its people living in poverty to nearly half the population, a United Nations report said Friday.

The report by the U.N. Development Program, or UNDP, said 12 million people could fall into dire economic straits as businesses remain shuttered in a standoff between the junta and a mass civil disobedience movement.

“The hardest hit will be poor urban populations and the worst affected will be female heads of household," Kanni Wignaraja, the UNDP's assistant secretary-general for the region, told The Associated Press via a Zoom recording.

The Feb. 1 coup wrested power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained along with more than 3,400 other people. Since then, the military has severely restricted internet access and gradually stepped up violent repression of protests.

Many factories, offices, banks and other facilities have closed and trade has been disrupted by work stoppages and other disruptions at ports, economists and others familiar with the situation inside Myanmar say. That has worsened already bleak conditions due to the pandemic.

The UNDP said conditions could deteriorate by early 2022 to a level of poverty last seen in 2005.

The economy grew rapidly after a previous military regime initiated a partial transition to a civilian government, while keeping control of key ministries and industries and seats in parliament.

Foreign investment in garment manufacturing, tourism and other industries helped create millions of jobs, providing a lifeline of support for many families living in rural areas.

But that progress has ground to a halt as the coup added to troubles from the pandemic.

“With the effects of the political crisis, we could see these gains removed in just a few months," Wignaraja said.

The research agency Fitch Solutions has forecast that the economy will contract 20% in the current fiscal year, which ends in September. In a report released last week, economist Jason Yek noted that food insecurity is rising due to hoarding and inflation, while people struggle to access cash to pay for necessities due to the closure and cash limits put on ATMs.

A weakening of the Myanmar kyat to about 1,600 kyat per dollar from about 1,350 kyat before the coup also hinders the country's ability to import much needed medicines and other supplies.

“We really cannot rule out any worst-case scenario," Yek said in an online briefing.

So far, foreign governments and businesses have sought to levy pressure on Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and others in the junta through targeted sanctions meant to cut off financial support to the army, or Tatmadaw.

The UNDP report's findings suggest that ordinary people already are suffering regardless of sanctions.

The magazine Nikkei Asia Review said Thursday that the group Independent Economists for Myanmar issued a report urging the targeting of sources of foreign exchange, such as Myanmar's exports of natural gas, its biggest revenue earner, and of gems and jade.

Sanctions could freeze deposits linked to the state-owned Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank and Myanmar Investment and Commercial Bank, it said.

It said targeting the junta's sources of hard currency with international sanctions could reduce its revenues by roughly $2 billion annually.

It said the military was prioritizing spending on weapons and security operations over providing desperately needed public services.

The U.S. recently ordered sanctions against the company that controls most of Myanmar's gems, pearls and jade sales, though a huge share of that trade is done illicitly.

So far, foreign energy companies involved in Myanmar's natural gas industry have resisted calls for them to stop paying revenues to the government, saying such moves might endanger their employees and hurt access to already scarce electricity.

Recommended Stories

  • India's COVID-19 Crisis Is Spiraling Out of Control. It Didn't Have to Be This Way

    A health system on the brink of collapse. Thousands dying every day. How India's government allowed the coronavirus outbreak to spiral out of control

  • Myanmar's coup brings war back to remote frontier

    Troops scuttling around the steep hilltops of this remote mountain frontier haven't been seen for 25 years, but Myanmar's coup has brought war back to the remote Southeast Asian region.And it’s sending a new generation of villagers in both Myanmar and Thailand running for their lives from bullets and bombs.Including Amin, a villager from Mae Hong Son province in Thailand. "I fled my house around 4:55 a.m. yesterday. The clash that happened was so loud and everyone was so scared. I brought my whole family to a safer spot and I came back to watch the situation." From his vantage point he’s watching heavy clashes between Myanmar's oldest rebel force and its military. An army border outpost crackles in the distance. Ethnic minority Karen insurgents with the Karen National Union (KNU) said they captured it the day before. The group and other autonomy-seeking ethnic minority forces based in frontier regions are backing the largely city-based pro-democracy opponents of the junta that seized power on February 1st.The Myanmar military has held this outpost since 1995, but new tensions are setting alight old rivalries.The KNU agreed to a ceasefire in 2012, ending an insurgency that began soon after Myanmar gained independence in 1948.Now war has returned the Myanmar military has greater might from the air.It’s launched repeated air strikes against KNU positions sending some 15,000 villagers fleeing into the forest.Several thousand briefly seeking refuge on the Thai side of the border.Thailand says it's here to provide humanitarian help but it's staying out of the fight.

  • China orders fintech firms to stick to the rules as clampdown widens

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese financial watchdogs on Thursday summoned 13 internet platforms engaged in finance business, including heavyweights Tencent and ByteDance, to order them to strengthen compliance with regulations, the central bank said. The move by the four regulators is part of widening efforts by Beijing to rein in the country's massive internet "platform economy," which includes an ongoing antitrust clampdown backed by President Xi Jinping. The country's platform economy has grown rapidly and covers whole range of e-commmerce activities ranging from banking to shopping and food delivery.

  • Danish official calls AstraZeneca 'ethical' option for some nations

    Denmark's top health official said on Thursday "the only ethical, correct decision" for some countries facing COVID-19 crises is to continue giving AstraZeneca's vaccine, though his nation halted use over very rare clotting concerns. Soren Brostrom, speaking at a Danish Health Authority-sponsored scientific conference over the clotting, was responding to a question over whether Denmark's decision could hurt confidence in AstraZeneca's shot around the world, including developing nations getting it via the global COVAX vaccine-sharing programme. Brostrom acknowledged his agency's decision was made more difficult by fears people elsewhere could respond with increased vaccine hesitancy, but said that stopping AstraZeneca vaccinations matched Denmark's situation.

  • Timeline of Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

    Fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region hits the six-month mark next Tuesday.

  • Moderna Aims to Produce 3 Billion Covid Vaccine Doses in 2022

    Apr.29 -- Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel discusses the company’s plans to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine production, global demand for booster shots to combat variants, and investing in the next phase of vaccine development. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Despite optimistic statements, Iran nuclear talks proving difficult

    While Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and negotiators from the EU and Russia have all heralded significant progress in the Vienna nuclear talks, there are still big gaps between the U.S. and Iranian positions, three U.S. and Israeli sources briefed on the talks tell me.The state of play: The public statements coming from Vienna as talks resumed on Tuesday gave the impression that the sides were on track for a deal and the challenge now was to expedite the process. But inside the negotiating rooms, the sources say, the atmosphere has been less positive and far more challenging.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Rouhani has made several optimistic statements this week, including that 70% of the work is now completed.An American source briefed on the talks called that assessment "way optimistic," adding: "Nothing is imminent. There is still a long way to go."Some of the difficulty stems from the indirect format of the talks, and some is due to Iran's refusal to drop its demands that the U.S. lift all sanctions imposed since 2015 — and do so before Iran takes any steps of its own.What's next: Malley, the U.S. envoy, arrived today in Vienna to continue the indirect talks with the Iranians, through EU mediators.The Iranian deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the two working groups — one discussing U.S. steps on sanctions relief and the other Iranian steps on nuclear compliance — will start drafting agreements.A third group dealing with the sequencing of the U.S. and Iranian steps will also start its work this week.The State Department declined to comment for this story.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China criticizes Japan over Fukushima treated water release

    China renewed its criticism on Wednesday of Japan's decision to release treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian called the decision to begin releasing the water in about two years a money-saving measure that is “extremely irresponsible." Zhao also rejected Japanese complaints over a tweet he earlier sent criticizing Japan's decision with a picture of a famous Japanese print of a massive wave, saying it was hypocritical of Japan not to allow others to criticize when it had failed to consider the concerns of its neighbors.

  • Blinken meets Israeli spy chief as Iran talks continue

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top Biden administration national security aides met Thursday with the chief of Israel’s Mossad spy agency for talks that focused primarily on Iran, according to officials familiar with the meeting. The two-hour meeting was the second this week in Washington involving senior officials from the two countries and underscored Israel's unease with ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Vienna and Iran more broadly, the officials said. Although other issues were discussed, Israel used Thursday's meeting to “express strong concerns” about Iran, one of the officials said.

  • Indonesia approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

    Indonesia's drug regulator on Friday approved the COVID-19 vaccine of China's Sinopharm, which it will use in a private immunisation scheme where companies buy government-procured vaccines to inoculate their staff. After Sinovac Biotech and AstraZeneca, Sinopharm is the third company to have its vaccine approved by Indonesia, which is seeking to inoculate 181.5 million people by January 2022. Penny K. Lukito, chief of Indonesia's food and drug agency (BPOM), said Sinopharm vaccine recipients had reported higher antibody rates and rare side effects, such as swelling or diarrhea.

  • India cases set new global record; millions vote in 1 state

    India set another global record in new virus cases Thursday, as millions of people in one state cast votes despite rising infections and the country geared up to open its vaccination rollout to all adults amid snags. With 379,257 new infections, India now has reported more than 18.3 million cases, second only to the United States. The Health Ministry also reported 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 204,832.

  • Asian shares slip on pandemic worries despite Wall St rally

    Asian shares were mostly lower Friday amid uncertainty about the prospects for a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.7% in afternoon trading to 28,844.39. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.8% to 28,781.00, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 1.1% to 3,436.68.

  • Japan's unused 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines point to logistical hurdles

    Japan has only used about a fifth of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it has imported so far, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring logistical hurdles such as a shortage of medical staff, as it grapples with a sluggish inoculation campaign. Japan has secured the largest amount of COVID-19 vaccines in Asia, as it gears up for the Olympics in the summer. By the end of April, Japan will have imported enough vials of Pfizer Inc's vaccine for almost 17 million doses, according to a schedule from the Cabinet Office.

  • Australians stuck overseas 'abandoned' by their own country

    Australians in India are the latest group to feel abandoned by their government amid virus fears.

  • 'Rudy's an idiot' who 'drinks too much': Michael Cohen relishes Giuliani's legal woes and predicts he'll flip on Trump

    Ex-Trump lawyer and convicted felon Michael Cohen laughed at current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's legal troubles, telling CNN, "Rudy, I told you so!"

  • A Russian streamer whose girlfriend died after being locked in the cold during his livestream was sentenced to 6 years in prison, according to reports

    The Russian streamer known as Stas Reeflay, was sentenced after he was recorded leaving his girlfriend in the cold, where she died.

  • Real-world data suggest the side effects from Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are not as bad as expected

    Researchers found that vaccine side effects like headaches and fatigue were reported less frequently in the real world than in clinical trials.

  • Cruise travel could resume in July as new CDC guidelines allow ships to sail if 95% of passengers are vaccinated

    The CDC said 98% of the crew and 95% of passengers would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the boats to sail again without trial voyages.

  • Ecuador jail violence: Gunfight leaves five dead

    Five inmates die at a jail in Guayaquil, the latest incident in Ecuador's overcrowded prisons.

  • The highest-paid player on every NBA team

    As NBA salaries have gotten bigger and bigger, it has become commonplace to see good players making $25 million or more.