UN reports 142 cases of civilian executions by Russians in occupied territories

The United Nations has documented 142 cases of executions of civilians by Russian forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, announced in a statement on Dec. 19.

Türk confirmed that Russian forces have committed gross violations of international law and war crimes in Ukraine. Widespread torture and the cruel treatment of detainees, including sexual violence, has also been been documented.

Read also: Russian forces accused of shooting surrendering Ukrainian soldiers — video

The UN commissioner reported that his office has verified the deaths of over 10,000 Ukrainian civilians so far, as a result of Russian aggression, including over 560 children. It has also been confirmed that another 18,500 people have been injured. He noted that the actual losses are likely much higher.

Unofficial estimates of the death toll in Mariupol alone reach multiple tens of thousands.

Read also: Two explosions rock temporarily occupied Mariupol, occupier weapons & air defense systems destroyed

Since February 2022, Russia has targeted grain storage facilities and transportation used for grain shipments, bombarded densely populated residential areas, and damaged or destroyed over 1,300 education and healthcare facilities, the commissioner stated.

He added that Russia has denied his office access to any of its detention centers. The UN has documented the deaths of at least 100 civilians after being captured by Russians, with at least 39 of them subjected to torture before death.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine