UN rights body agrees to appoint expert to scrutinize Russia

3
JAMEY KEATEN
·2 min read

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.'s top human rights body voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia's rights record at home as arbitrary arrests, a crackdown on dissenting voices and limits on free speech worsen during the war in Ukraine.

The 47-member Human Rights Council passed the proposal, presented last week by all European Union member countries except Hungary, on a 17-6 vote, with 24 abstentions. Shortly before the vote in Geneva, Russian human rights group Memorial was named a co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

The original proposal expressed concerns about “mass forced shutdowns" of independent media, non-governmental organizations and opposition groups in Russia.

The Human Rights Council majority agreed to name a “special rapporteur” to keep tabs on rights violations in Russia, in part by relying on help from Russian groups and activists who are both still in the country and abroad.

The council previously appointed a Commission of Inquiry — the U.N.-backed body's highest form of scrutiny — that is looking into rights abuses related to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Russian government has taken a number of steps to limit domestic dissent over the war, including passing a law that criminalizes spreading “fake” news about Russia's military.

Russia was a member of the Human Rights Council until earlier this year, when it suspended its participation as the U.N. General Assembly was set to strip the country of its membership due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Friday was the last day of the council's fall session. A day earlier, member countries rejected a proposal, first floated by the United States and several other Western countries, to hold a debate over alleged human rights abuses in China's Western Xinjiang region.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan Tensions Spark New Round of US War-Gaming on Risk to TSMC

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has been explicit in vowing to commit US forces in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan. The question occupying US and Taiwanese officials is the fate of the island’s flagship semiconductor industry. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign

  • Nobel Peace Prize Jointly Awarded to Belarus Rights Activist, Russian and Ukrainian Groups

    (Bloomberg) -- Human rights advocates in the former Soviet neighbors of Belarus, Ukraine and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to fight authoritarian regimes as Europe’s worst military confrontation since World War II is roiling the region.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by D

  • Ukraine Latest: Nobels to Rights Champions in Three Countries

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to backers of human rights in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, collectively cited by the Nobel committee for their “outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power.” Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonation

  • Detroit police release footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks

    The department released body camera footage from Sunday when five Detroit police officers shot at Porter Burks in 3 seconds using 38 rounds.

  • Kim Jong Un’s Silence as Missiles Fly Shows Strategy Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea’s latest barrage of missiles may look like another attempt to ratchet up hostilities in return for some sort of leverage at the bargaining table. But the launches over the past two weeks seem different. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of Sabot

  • COVID wave looms in Europe as booster campaign makes slow start

    (Reuters) -A new COVID-19 wave appears to be brewing in Europe as cooler weather arrives, with public health experts warning that vaccine fatigue and confusion over types of available vaccines will likely limit booster uptake. Omicron subvariants BA.4/5 that dominated this summer are still behind the majority of infections, but newer Omicron subvariants are gaining ground. Hundreds of new forms of Omicron are being tracked by scientists, World Health Organisation (WHO) officials said this week.

  • Out of Yankees lineup, can Aaron Judge still win the Triple Crown? Track the Yankees star's quest for history

    The Yankees star is trying to claim a batting title and secure the Triple Crown.

  • Musk says Pepsi to receive Tesla's first Semi trucks in December

    When Musk unveiled the prototype of the futuristic, battery-powered Semi in 2017, he said the Class 8 truck would go into production by 2019. However, the timeline has been pushed multiple times due to part shortages and Musk said the production would be delayed to next year. In another tweet, Musk reiterated that the vehicle has a range of 500 miles (805 km).

  • The DOJ believes Trump still may not have returned all White House documents after FBI already seized thousands of pages of material: report

    The FBI seized at least 11,000 pages of documents from Mar-a-Lago, along with material Donald Trump's team returned after the government's request.

  • Russian Gas Firm Gazprom Resumes Gas Deliveries To Italy Via Austria

    Russian gas giant Gazprom is resuming transportation of Russian gas to Italy via Austria, saying a necessary solution was reached with the Italian buyers for the gas flow. "The Austrian operator has signaled its readiness to confirm the transport nominations of Gazprom Export, making it possible to resume the supplies of Russian gas across Austria," the company said in a statement. "Gazprom, jointly with its Italian buyers, has managed to find a solution regarding the format of cooperation again

  • Nobel Prize goes to human rights activists from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus

    The announcement comes amid Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine, which it launched in February 2022 with assistance from Belarus.

  • In historic move, Biden pardons those with federal convictions for possessing marijuana

    President Joe Biden announced Thursday steps he's taking to reform marijuana laws, including pardoning people with federal possession convictions.

  • EU Gets Wake-Up Call as Energy Costs Threaten Solidarity

    (Bloomberg) -- European nations criticized Germany’s €200 billion ($196 billion) aid package to shield consumers and businesses from gas price spikes, saying it’s a warning sign for the European Union to act quickly to address the crisis.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign

  • Missiles, drones hit Zaporizhzhia again as death toll rises

    The death toll from a missile attack on apartment buildings in a southern Ukrainian city rose to 11 as more Russian missiles and — for the first time — explosive packed drones targeted Ukrainian-held Zaporizhzhia on Friday. As the war sparked by Russia's February invasion of its neighbor ground on, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to human rights organizations in Russia and Ukraine, and an activist jailed in Russian ally Belarus. Asked by a reporter whether the prize shared by Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties should be seen as a “birthday gift” to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who turned 70 on Friday, committee chair Berit Reiss-Andersen said no.

  • Trump’s New Super PAC Enters Pennsylvania and Ohio Senate Races

    (Bloomberg) -- The new super political action committee set up by allies of former President Donald Trump has booked $2.1 million in ad buys, backing a pair of candidates he’s endorsed in races crucial to Republican hopes of controlling the Senate. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonatio

  • US Says Constructive Steps Needed for Venezuela Sanctions Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is willing to reconsider Venezuela sanctions only if President Nicolas Maduro takes “constructive steps” to restore democracy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday, reiterating that he’s seen no such progress so far.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonatio

  • Brexit Grudges Recede as Truss Makes Inroads With EU Allies

    (Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Liz Truss ditched the antagonistic rhetoric that became a hallmark of post-Brexit relations with the European Union in a sign the two sides may be moving closer to putting their differences behind them.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of

  • `Dr. Oz’ Shrinks Fetterman's Lead in Pennsylvania With Crime Ad Blitz

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has used a barrage of ads on crime to erode rival John Fetterman’s once-commanding lead in their Pennsylvania race, imperiling Democrats’ hopes of keeping control of the Senate. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of Sabo

  • Ethiopia peace talks delayed for logistical reasons -diplomats

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -African Union-led peace talks proposed for this weekend to try to end a two-year conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region have been delayed for logistical reasons, two diplomatic sources said on Friday. Ethiopia's government and rival Tigray regional forces said on Wednesday that they accepted the AU's invitation to talks in South Africa, which would be the first formal negotiations between the two sides since war broke out in November 2020. The conflict in Africa's second most populous nation has killed thousands of civilians and uprooted millions.

  • GOP steps up crime message in midterm's final stretch

    The graphic surveillance video shows a man on a sidewalk suddenly punching someone in the head, knocking them to the ground. With muted screams and gunshots in the background, the video stitches together other surveillance clips of shootings and punching on streets and subway trains as a voiceover says, “You’re looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in Kathy Hochul’s New York.” The ad from Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican challenging New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in next month's election, included video of an assault in California.